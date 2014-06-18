‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star Jamie Dornan will get your motor running in new photo

So far, the photos from the highly-anticipated big screen adaptation of the sexually explicit book trilogy “Fifty Shades of Grey” have been downright prudish, with stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson standing and sitting around a photo studio wearing conservative business attire.

The latest image released isn't exactly NSFW, but at least it was taken on the film's set.

The film tweeted a pic of Dornan getting behind the wheel of what is presumably an imported luxury car with all the bells and whistles. It's the first official shot of the film's dapper dominator — and birthday boy — Christian Grey in action (but not that kind of action, you pervert).

Take a look here:

Happy Birthday Christian Grey #FiftyShades pic.twitter.com/Qe84khoYhC – Fifty Shades of Grey (@FiftyShades) June 18, 2014

Johnson stars as Ana Steele, a bright college student who finds herself in a kinky relationship with S&M-loving billionaire Grey. Sam Taylor-Johnson (“Nowhere Boy”) directed the film, based on E.L. James' “Twilight” fanfic-turned-bestseller.

It also stars Eloise Mumford, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Jennifer Ehle and Marcia Gay Harden.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” begins its domination February 13, 2015.