Fingers crossed these contenders make the Spirit Awards nominations list

Tuesday morning Film Independent will announce this year’s list of nominees for the 29th annual Spirit Awards. There are certainly a lot of opportunities to right some of the slights made by the Independent Film Project’s list of Gotham Award nominees, revealed a few weeks ago, and plenty of considerations to be taken into account besides.

With that in mind, we put our heads together to come up with a wish list of contenders across the organization’s various categories. Nothing can be taken for granted, of course; surprising omissions happen all the time. So a few of these may seem secure, while others are legitimate longshots that need the boost. But this is where our passion lays, so read through the gallery story below to see what we’re thinking and feel free to offer up your own wish list hopefuls in the comments section.

The 29th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will be held on March 1, 2014.