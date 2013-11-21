Fingers crossed these contenders make the Spirit Awards nominations list

Tuesday morning Film Independent will announce this year’s list of nominees for the 29th annual Spirit Awards. There are certainly a lot of opportunities to right some of the slights made by the Independent Film Project’s list of Gotham Award nominees, revealed a few weeks ago, and plenty of considerations to be taken into account besides.
With that in mind, we put our heads together to come up with a wish list of contenders across the organization’s various categories. Nothing can be taken for granted, of course; surprising omissions happen all the time. So a few of these may seem secure, while others are legitimate longshots that need the boost. But this is where our passion lays, so read through the gallery story below to see what we’re thinking and feel free to offer up your own wish list hopefuls in the comments section.
The 29th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will be held on March 1, 2014.
Tye Sheridan for Best Actor – Mud. There’s one that I would be beyond thrilled to see.
+1
See, we do agree on MOST things, Kris!
WHAT MAISIE KNEW! Here’s hope that this little overlooked gem of a movie will make the cut for some nominations, especially for the superb performances by Julianne Moore, Onata Aprile, Alexander Skarsgard and Steve Coogan.
But probably it won’t, unfortunately. Sadly, its distributor Millennium really screwed up: Despite critical acclaim (91% top critics Rotten Tomatoes), noone seems to talk about it any more, and it hardly has really been mentioned on this site (incontention) at all, I think.
BTW, really looking forward to the next Oscar Talk.
I am rooting for Upstream Color to score big.
And even though I love 12 Years A Slave, I don’t want it to spoil the party for small little films just like Silver Linings did last year.
Finally, my wild card for this year is Naomi Watts for Sunlight Jr. I know it’s unlikely, but that’s why it’s my wild card.
There are three nominations I want to see before any others (actually, I guess 6, because each film I want to be nominated for Best Feature or Best First Feature):
Brie Larson (Short Term 12)
Greta Gerwig (Frances Ha)
Miles Teller (The Spectacular Now)
If these 3 performances get nominated, I’ll be very happy. But it’d also be nice to see Shailene Woodley; John Gallagher, Jr.; and several others garner nods as well.
Recognition for both Spring Breakers and Mother of George would be heavily appreciated. The cinematography for the latter was just staggeringly rich. It’s almost overwhelming