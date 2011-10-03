Film Nerd 2.0: We finally reach The Moment with ‘Empire Strikes Back’ on Blu-ray

Before I left for Fantastic Fest, I showed the 1977 “Star Wars” to my boys.
I left the Blu-ray box set sitting on the shelf where I have all of my “to be played” discs, standing up so the boys could see the cover. I did that specifically to torture them. I wanted them to itch every single time they walked in the room while I was gone. And I know them well enough to know that they would manufacture reasons to be in my office to do things, because that’s what they do every day all day. My shelves are a constant source of discovery for the kids, whether it’s books or movies or games or music. They’re always asking to sample something.
And after I left for Fantastic Fest, I talked to the boys on the phone, and each phone call would begin with Toshi saying some variation on “Daddy, when you get back, it’s going to be Friday, and on Friday, it’s going to be too late, and on Saturday, we’re going to watch ‘Empire Strikes Back,’ right?”
“Yes.”
“How many days is that?”
“Six days.”
“So it’s one two three four and then five is Friday and then six is ‘Star Wars’?”
“Yes.”
“Okay.”
He needed to schedule it. He needed to know concretely when he was going to see the film. That’s important, and it allowed him to plan and to budget just how impatient to be. Remember… I’m a first generation ground zero “Star Wars” kid. I was seven for the first film. Ten for “Empire.” Thirteen for “Jedi.” I had three years to wait between movies, and when “Star Wars” came out, there was no guarantee that there would ever be a sequel. In fact, “sequel” wasn’t really in my vocabulary yet. For me, the news that “Empire” was coming was like a promise someone made that I didn’t even realize I could wish for. It was this gift, this amazing present that came at the end of three long years of me going totally absolutely batshit wackadoo crazy for the merchandising empire that George Lucas was pioneering. It was his way of saying, “Oh, you liked that? Well, there’s a whole lot more where that came from.”
But for my kids, they walk in knowing there are six films and all six of them are in the house right now. They could theoretically sit on my couch for fourteen or so hours and watch all of the movies in a row. That is possible. It’s not going to happen, but they know that it COULD. That was not an option for me experiencing the films. I had three years, three years, sixteen years, three years, and three years. 28 years from the release of the first to the release of the last. That’s the most sustained case of cinematic blue balls that anyone will ever pull off, I’m guessing. I can’t imagine anyone else ever having quite the same hold over pop culture. Not for that long. And not with that big a break in the middle.
So I told Toshi every single time we talked that, yes, we would see “The Empire Strikes Back” on Saturday.
So of course, that didn’t happen.
Let me explain. I didn’t mean to do it to him. And it was really only Toshi who was put out by this. Allen is pretty zen about when he sees something. He’s down for it the moment I ask, but until then, he’s got plenty of serious Matchbox car and pillow fort time to put in and he’s in no hurry.
But Toshi? He’s got the bug. He’s the one who is really having the religious experience here. I feel like Allen’s taking some cues from big brother, and Toshi’s got a lot on his mind as he’s been thinking about “Star Wars.” He had questions for me on Saturday morning on the way to flag football, where his team the Eagles had a pretty rousing game that was 0 to 0 until the last two minutes, when the other team finally scored. He didn’t care. As soon as we were in the car, the loss of his game was forgotten, and he had more questions about both “Star Wars” and “Empire.”
“Daddy, is Yoda in this one?”
“Yes.”
“Is Darth Maul in this one?”
“No.”
“Is Darth Vader in this one?”
“Yes.”
“Is Darth Vader and Darth Maul, are they both trained by the Emperor and good fighters like him?”
“Yes.”
“Are they in a movie together?”
“No.”
“Is Anakin Skywalker in this one?”
“No.”
Now, that last question and answer became important later, as you might imagine. Because he remembered what I said.
“Is Anakin Skywalker in this one?”
“No.”
We had every intention of watching the film, and my goal was eat some lunch, put on the movie, enjoy it, have some after-movie time to go for a walk, and then leave for my screening of “The Thing.” The new one. And instead, Toshi and his brother decided to get in the pool after lunch with my sister-in-law, and while I think that’s awesome and they had a good time, when they finally came in and Toshi asked when we were starting the movie, it was not awesome to have to explain to him that I was going to have to leave in about thirty minutes to make it to my movie.
Oh, the tears.
Now I feel like I overdid it, baited the hook too well, because he was almost inconsolable when he realized he was going to have to wait an entire day to see the movie. Nothing we talked about seemed to cheer him up. I had to leave, and according to his mother, it took much of the evening before he finally relaxed about it, and even so, he insisted on having the Blu-ray box in his room where he could see it as he was going to sleep so that he would see it first thing when he woke up.
On Sunday morning, we started the film at 10:30 AM, and both Toshi and Allen were ready to go. They tried dragging me out of bed a few hours earlier, but I told them they had to wait until I got up. When I put the disc in and they saw the images that played during the menu, they immediately started freaking out. Allen was instantly obsessed with the giant space worm popping out of the asteroid, and Toshi got hyper about the glimpse he got of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker attacking each other with lightsabers. We started the film, and as I did with the 1977 film, I read them the opening crawl in my most dramatic voice.
If you’re still debating picking up these Blu-rays, let me tell you that the transfer for “Empire” is one of the most impressive transfers I’ve seen so far, a gorgeous version of the film. Rich and colorful and deep with detail, I was impressed that I could actually still see things I’d never seen before in the film, like the mud on the bottom of Yoda’s feet as he’s going through Luke’s belongings when they first meet. The sound is also technically impressive, giving my sound system a real workout.
I’m sure the kids didn’t notice, though. They were too busy trying to process the expanded details of this world they’re starting to get lost in, and from the moment it started, they were totally absorbed. I was impressed at their attention to detail, too. The first time Luke’s face was shown, they both knew right away that something was different. They weren’t hung up on it, but they definitely could tell that Hamill had changed in some way. I’m not even sure I noticed that when the film first came out, but they immediately picked up on it. The Wampa attack was very upsetting to both of them, and I love how they’re still able to believe completely in the peril in a film. They don’t know formula or genre convention, and they fully accept that the hero of a film could die at any moment. They were worried for Luke right away, and they were worried for Han when he went after him.
There was also a lovely sense of seeing old friends again each time a character was re-introduced in “Empire,” as both boys would react and comment and cheer. Allen is fascinated by “the monster,” as he calls Chewbacca, and loves every single reaction shot of the Wookie. Toshi’s intrigued by the notion that R2-D2 and C-3PO are the only characters who appear in all the films, and he thinks the near constant abuse of C-3PO is one of the funniest things ever.
The film rumbles along at a preposterous clip, always throwing new ideas and locations at the audience, and it seemed like the boys were on overload trying to make sense of it all. We watched all the way up to Lando’s betrayal on Cloud City, and then we had to pause the film for lunch and Toshi’s T-ball game and my “Thing” interviews at Universal. During lunch, I got peppered with questions about Lando’s behavior. The boys were confused by the idea that someone’s friend might betray them, and I could see that it just didn’t compute. There’s nothing duplicitous about a six-year-old or a three-year-old, and when they encounter adult behavior that they don’t understand, they will quiz me on it incessantly. They need to understand why people do these things, and even after I explained that Lando was trying to protect the people who depended on him to run Cloud City, that didn’t work for them. They still thought he was wrong to betray Han Solo, and even when we got back to the film later in the afternoon, they weren’t ready to forgive Lando. Didn’t matter that he ended up helping everyone else. They couldn’t get past the betrayal, and they both decided that they don’t like Lando at all.
That was nothing compared to their reaction to The Moment, though.
Ever since I first started thinking about showing them “Star Wars,” I’ve been aware that The Moment is one of the central pivots of the entire series, and I did everything I could to protect that twist for them. Because they’ve seen numerous episodes of “The Clone Wars,” the introduction of Yoda didn’t really work the same way for them that it did for me in the theater. They were ahead of the reveal, but they got to enjoy laughing at Luke as a result, enjoying the fact that they knew something Luke didn’t. With The Moment, though, they were completely and utterly blindsided.
The lightsaber duel was very tense for them. Allen jumped almost every time Vader got the upper hand in the duel, genuinely scared for Luke’s safety. They were already emotionally upset by the fate of Han Solo, and by the time Luke found himself out on that catwalk, fighting for his life, both of them were standing up, closer to the TV than when we started the film. I originally thought of videotaping them when The Moment happened, so I could get something like this….
… but they’re both much too aware of the camera, and to be honest, I didn’t want to make it feel artificial or forced, so I just sat back and watched them closely as they watched the build-up to The Moment. I think they forgot how to blink during the fight, and when Darth Vader cut off Luke’s hand, they both yelled, shocked and even more nervous about what might happen. Allen asked me, tense and nervous, if Luke was going to fall and die. I told him to listen closely and watch closely.
And then Darth Vader stepped up, hand out, and laid some cold truth on Luke Skywalker, and as he did, I felt like time slowed down a little. I saw both of their faces as it sunk in about what Vader said. Their eyes went wide, their jaws dropped almost in synch, and they both turned to look at me, dawning outrage setting in.
And in their eyes, I saw something I’ve never seen there before. And it hit me so hard that I suddenly felt like I was about to cry, because what I saw there was distrust. They suddenly realized that adults might not be telling them the truth, and that the world might not be what I told them it is.
As soon as Luke let go and fell all the way down to the antenna on the bottom of Cloud City, I paused the film, and both of the boys started peppering me with questions.
“How can Anakin be a bad guy, Daddy?”
“That’s a good question. We’ll have to see the next three films to figure that out.”
“What happened to him to make his head all burned and gross?”
“That’s in the next three movies, too.”
“Why did you say Anakin isn’t in this movie if Darth Vader is Anakin and he’s in this movie.”
I didn’t really have an answer for that one. Obviously, I fibbed to protect the twist, but that doesn’t change the fact that I fibbed. And we’ve had long talks with Toshi about the importance of honesty, so he knows that we don’t want him to tell lies for any reason. Now he had concrete proof that I had lied to him, and I was fully aware of the irony that it was over a moment in a film involving a lie.
We watched the rest of the movie and they loved it, but the conversations afterward kept coming back to The Moment and what it meant. They really can’t imagine the idea of a good guy who turns into a bad guy, and they kept trying to reconcile the hero from the “Clone Wars” shows with this ominous bad guy who attacked his own son and tried to kill him.
It was Toshi who asked the question that stung the most as I was helping him put his shoes on a little later. “Daddy, you wouldn’t ever be mad at us and kill us, would you?” How do you answer a question like that for a child? How do you try to explain to them that there are people in this world who hurt their kids, but that they should rest easy because you would never do that. The mere possibility is enough to create anxiety for them, and once they started to consider it, they didn’t seem able to shake it. They’ve asked me about Han Solo’s fate once or twice, but they are still really hung up on the idea of a father who fell so far that he was barely the same person, able to kill his own son if need be.
On the way to a screening of “Real Steel” last night, with my wife and both of the boys, all they could talk about was “Empire,” and Allen decided to assign each of us a part to play.
“Daddy, you’re the monster, and I’m Luke Skywalker and Toshi is CP3O and Mommy can be the girl!”
And for a little while, I was happy to roar like Chewbacca every time Allen barked an order at me in his adorable three-year-old voice. “Chewbacca, go fast! We have to fight with the bad guy ships that are behind us! Toshi, you have to be silly. And they’re shooting on our ship, and it’s the Mellinum Falcon and it’s super fast. Super fast, okay, Daddy?”
And finally, after about twenty minutes of that (we live in the boonies, and it’s often at least an hour to get to a screening from my house), my wife had to put a moratorium on “Star Wars” talk in front of her. She was so confused about the films, firmly convinced that Anakin Skywalker was the star of “Star Wars,” and the first film showed him killing Darth Varder. She explained it to Allen gently. “Allen, that’s a boy thing. Mommies like other movies, and we can watch those.” She is not a film geek, which is one of the reasons I married her. I need to have someone close to me in my life who isn’t wired to be interested in movies every single second of the day, and in this case, I like that she’s willing to let me indulge my own “Star Wars” fandom with the boys without interference.
We’re not watching our next film, “The Phantom Menace,” until this coming weekend, but they’ve already started asking questions, and I get the distinct feeling that until they see Anakin’s rise and fall, they’re not going to rest easy.
“Star Wars: The Complete Saga” is now available on Blu-Ray.
Did you see the black garbagebags that cover the ‘cave’ in the asteroid when they get out of the Falcon to investigate the Mynocks? I think I saw those on the SE release on the big screen, but I can’t be sure.
On a more serious note: I love how your boys are interested in all the things you can show them. My kids never want to see/hear grownup stuff. They don’t sample. Even at 5 and 7 they’re pretty much set in their ways.
These articles really are great. Please keep them up. It’s one of the main reasons I keep coming back.
Stellar. Great read, man. As a father of two boys myself, I wonder how they will process the saga. Cheers. @rockiewarantz
A superlative article, Drew, in what has been a fascinating series of posts so far – not much else to say really!
Drew,
as a Star Wars fan you have made me truly excited when is my time to show them to my (future) kids…
are you not having them watch Return of the Jedi before the Phantom Menace ?
Interesting… We are watching Empire tonight and tomorrow night with my 5 and 3 year olds and I was just going to go with Jedi next but I like the idea of the “flashbacks”. Totally copying that!
Dude, In the long debate between seeing them in production order or cronological order, you just turn the entire game upside down and won with that idea. Loved it.
Its a nice idea you have their for sequencing the films, but will it not spoit the reveal in Return of the Jedi regarding sibling relationship?
The sibling relationship between Luke and Leia isn’t really a ‘surprise’ or even much of a plot point in ROTJ. ObiWan just casually informs Luke about her; doesn’t change the big story one bit.
I disagree a little. At the time that was a fairly big reveal and was also a pretty big dangler from Empire (Yoda saying there was “another”) along with the Han/Vader bits. 3rd among them perhaps but still a big one as I remember it.
Have to agree with GP here… Viewing them in that order is such a fantastic idea!!!
I like the idea that you show them the original 2 to show how far Vader has come but then skip back to see how he got there only to then show them Jedi to see him come full circle…simply brilliant. I may have to copy you one day with my kids.
I have a feeling I’ll be following Drew’s order as well for my children. I watched the prequels recently and the way Lucas wrote them there are things that payoff better if you’ve seen Star Wars and Empire Strikes Back first.
Have they seen Raiders yet?
Oh geez Drew that question Toshi asked you when you were helping him with his shoes nearly wrecked me. My boy is 3 and though he’s seen imagery from the movies and the animated Clone Wars show (and maybe seen scenes if I was watching once or twice) I don’t think I can spring this on him yet.
I’m not assuming it is necessarily your intent to say so, but for me this story perfectly illustrates how preposterous the faux rage against George Lucas is. We are essentially the same age and far far too many people have forgotten what it was like to experience these movies as kids (those 3 years waits with NO information will never be repeated – it was a great time to be 9).
Thanks for sharing this it’s really really great. I’m looking forward to the kid’s takes on the prequels too. And this BluRay set is a stunner I agree. There are even several fixes some of the grumblers would be happy about.
I was 5 or 6 when I saw EMPIRE, and Lando’s betrayal was the first time I was introduced to the concept of betrayal.
Also, I had no Anakin Skywalker, so I just assumed Vader was lying when he said he was Luke’s father. He was a bad guy after all.
A key point. We had to wait 3 years before even finding out if what Vader said was true, along with finding out if Han would even survive or be rescued. Adults were none the wiser than the 9 year olds speculating or debating at recess.
Can today’s audiences even conceive of a non-cosplay, non geek audience (not just kids) standing up and cheering for a moment like Luke getting his saber from R2 on the skiff?
Drew, I’ve been following you for years, and I LOVE this series. I recently “acquired” 2 daughters (by marrying my lovely wife) and have a son on the way and I’m slowly introducing them to my geekdom. I’ve been using the STAR WARS blu-rays to introduce them to STAR WARS, a world they somehow had no knowledge of prior till now and I’m finding your experiences with your sons very closely mirror the ones I’m having with my daughters. There’s a lot of cynicism in the world and I love the fact that as a dad you are connecting with your kids with something that is so important to who you are and allowing it to shape them in more than just superficial ways. From one father to another please keep these coming.
Drew sorry that I don’t already know though this, but is it safe to assume your a fan of the prequels? I personally don’t enjoy those movies though I can see them being very fun for the younger generation.
A measured and logical response, that’s why I enjoy your blog.
Well, there probably is overkill in that but I think you have to allow for some of that hatred to be the consequence of a reasoned rejection of the movies based on their many, many objective shortcomings as stories.
One of my main gripes has always been that the prequels just don’t seem to conform very well to those few hints the original movies gave us about the past and for that reason alone I would never show any hypothetical kids of mine the prequels. It wasn’t just the adult in me who was dissapointed by the prequels it was the kid who didn’t miss Old Obiwan telling Luke how Anakin had been a great starship pilot and a great friend when he met him. I’m sorry but that just won’t fly.
Not to get into a battle over semantics, but when a 9 year old kid wins a deadly mini-spaceship race, and can fly a fighter into battle and return alive, it is perfectly plausible for ObiWan to judge him a “great pilot”, even if he wasn’t.
People always say Mozart was already a great composer when he was 6 years old. Sure he wrote some tunes when he was a kid, but how many of those compositions are included among his masterpieces?
Can’t really add anything to what has been said already, so I’m just joining the chorus: A great read. Don’t have kids yet but anyway… this reads and feels like something really essential. Thanks alot for sharing what is likely to be a treasured memory of yours (and your kids) – keep of doing this series. I’m more interested in what your boys will think of JEDI than of the prequels though. It’s like you said: it’s where the real drama lies. I suppose it will be a hard pill to swallow – watching Luke reconcile with Vader and at the same moment watching him die. Exciting!
this is a great article, it just shows how magnificent Empire is in relation to the other five films, but other films in general, the power of it to entice both adults and children into believing in something bigger, brighter, scarier, for different reasons of course. It’s thrilling to see a movie that has meant so much to me for so long now serve as a source of entertainment to be shared by a member of my generation and an entirely new generation. My wish is that somebody will one day take over the franchise and re-invent the pre-quels and make the last three like Lucas promised so that many more generations can gather together and enjoy them like you and your kids
Beautiful article; a couple of thoughts: just reading the age of your kids I hope they aren’t (specially the 3 year old) very susceptible to graphic violence because Anakin’s roasting in episode 3 is pretty graphic.
As film lover that you are I find it curious that you fragment the movie experience by pausing, taking long stretches of other activities and then sinking back in, instead of letting the film play from beginning to end.
I admire the strength of will of Toshi, he could have cheated easily and not wait for you and just watch it secretly, if that wasn’t an option a quick google search (even with parental blockers) will have given him a quick answer to his anguish.
When I began watching the Saga, I didn’t even know that six movies existed. I thought there were only three, and those three were the Prequels. I saw them, liked them (kinda) but could never figure out what the hype was all about. Why were these so popular?
Then, when Revenge of the Sith ended, I was BAFFLED. Confounded. I absolutely didn’t know what had happened. This was how one of the greatest sagas of all time ended? With a woman holding up a baby in front of the sunset? WORST. CLFFHANGER. EVER.
It was only a couple of months later that I was told there were three more movies. These three movies, supposedly, came out a long time ago. I retorted at the ridiculousness, claiming that they may exist but that George Lucas personally must not have had anything to do with them. A quick IMDb perusal put my doubts to rest.
I asked my brother what these “older” movies were about, then. He told me they were about Anakin’s son and his adventures. So I saw A New Hope. Loved it. I saw Empire Strikes Back. Loved it too. Such drastic improvements over the Prequels. I saw Return of the Jedi. Liked it a lot, but didn’t love it.
Still, I asked my brother why these movies were SO big. He said something vague about how if you see the older ones first, the reveal of Darth Vader being Luke’s father comes as a giant shock. Something that NEVER happened for me, because I knew so walking in.
I like Star Wars a lot. But I’ve never been able to “love” it the way people do. And I can’t be judgmental because I know I screwed things up for myself by seeing them in such an order. Everytime I think of them, I regret seeing them the way they did and wish I could go back and see them in the order they should be seen (which is, incidentally, not the way Lucas suggests).
Well, what now, then? Where I live and the people I’m surrounded by, there are quite a few people who haven’t seen the Saga yet. I try to make sure they see it in the correct order so that atleast they have a better experience than I did.
Oh, and great article Drew. Reading your kids’ reactions made me regret even more my ignorance (and ill-informed decision) at that crucial time.
How did you close yourself off from knowing there was an original trilogy for six years from Episode I through Episode 3? I was 12 when Episode I came out, so I had already seen the original trilogy. Were you five? I think at 5 I already new about the original trilogy. Did your parents hate it? Are you from another country? I don’t mean to sound incredulous, but I’ve never heard about this happening to anyone else, so I’m really interested in finding out how it happened to you.
Yeah this seems like too much of a “story” to be true. Unless he was extremely young, but really even then he’d have to be pretty sheltered.
I’m from another country. I live in India. Hope that explains things.
The knowledge of the Saga isn’t omnipresent where I live. Plus, you could say I lived in quite a sheltered environment at that time.
OK, being from India makes a lot more sense. In the US, Star Wars is so pervasive, I can’t imagine anyone have seen the prequel trilogy without having heard of the original trilogy. Out of curiosity, is Garfield big in India? I wouldn’t think the Garfield cartoons got exported that much
Yeah, Garfield is quite big here. The comic strip’s published in quite a few newspapers and I chose “lazygarfield” as my online alias right after I saw the first movie because I found it kind of funny. (I was 13. It’s stuck now.)
I am from India too, but my used to discuss the movies. I had not seen the movies (did that last year), I knew about the Moment from a documentary on Discovery Channel about The Magic of Star Wars. I wish I didn’t knew when I saw The Empire, however it was not a total disaster as I was quriously waiting for it.Still I love Star Wars.
Fantastic article, Drew – one of my favorite things you’ve written. It’s mostly because I’ve got a daughter who’s turning 1 this week and all these questions are starting to present themselves. Obviously, I can’t wait to show her Star Wars. But I think I’m even more excited about sitting down and watching Back to the Future with her.
Your account of The Moment not going exactly the way you thought it would in your head made me think of something else: what if she doesn’t even like movies? Obviously, I’ll be a part of whatever she takes an interest in, but I’d still be incredibly sad if I couldn’t share all these incredible stories with her. Best not to think about that yet, I suppose…
I can’t wait for a Film Nerd 2.0 article 10 years from now, when you show a teenage Toshi the video of him freaking the fuck out over The Moment. You are an awesome dad.
he didn’t tape him …. did you not read the article?
he didn’t tape him …. did you not read the article?
Drew, in regards to Lando’s betrayal, you should explain to your son that Lando’s not a system of infallible concrete moral beliefs, but instead he is simply a man who has found himself in a complicated moral quandary.
My first thought was, well of course that’s not Anakin; Anakin died or was subsumed under Darth Vader years ago, and he’s only reborn/resurfaces when his son’s peril somehow gets through to him. But then I thought, that’s only an explanation an older child or adult would accept. Kids would still decide you weren’t being truthful.
“Is Anakin Skywalker in this one?”
“No.”
Technically, you lied to your kid.
What he said was true… from a certain point of view.
Did you even read the article?
Drew, out of curiosity, had the boys seen Toy Story 2 (or any other kids film that may have riffed on “I am your father!”?)?
I’m wondering if those moments had any effect on them (as you say, it seems here is where the idea of a parent going bad first dawned on them) or if any connection was made between those references/gags and the actual real deal?
Or have you avoided showing them films with such references? (intentionally or not)
This was a great read, especially when it went to the root of a child’s concerns…can any father become a bad guy and hurt his son? But I really hated that your wife told your son that Star Wars is a boy thing. That reinforces a sexist gender inclusivity that makes life a lot harder for little girls who like Star Wars. Earlier this year the Star Wars fandom rallied to prove to a little girl who was bullied for liking Star Wars that Star Wars was not just for boys. What your wife said as part of the problem and made me very sad.
As a female geek, I agree. Just because someone is not into Star Wars or otherwise a “film nerd” and happens to be female, doesn’t make it “a Boy thing”. Why not just say it’s not her type of movie? Her gender doesn’t need to come into it.
As I read the questions your kids asked after ‘the Moment’ I had an instant flashback to when I first watched Star Wars and Empire with my own father. I think I asked pretty much the same questions, specifically how did Darth Vader get put in the mask/why did he go bad. My father’s answers were pretty vague and I thought he was not answering because he did not want to spoil it for me. Fast forward a few years and I realized that he wasn’t avoiding my questions because of spoilers, he simply did not know because it was probably early 2003 at the time. My father never lived to see episode III released, so the poor guy never got to know the answers to my, and probably his questions.
Great read!