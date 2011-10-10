Film Nerd 2.0: We flashback to ‘The Phantom Menace’ as the ‘Star Wars’ series continues

“Allen, you’ve seen three ‘Star Wars’ movies now.”
Allen is three, keep in mind. “Yes.”
“Can you tell me what they are?”
“I seen the one with Darth Vader, where they’re on the spaceship, and they blow it up, and I seen the one where Darth Vader cuts off Lukeskywalker’s arm, and I seen the one where he cut off Darth Maul’s body.”
“What’s your favorite one?”
“‘The Phantom Menace.'”
Damn. I was afraid of this.
We started this series between film festivals, when I came home, found the “Star Wars” Blu-ray set waiting, and we watched the 1977 film. Then, last weekend, after making the boys twist in the wind for ten full days, I came home and we sat down and watched “The Empire Strikes Back.”
Now we’ve got a full month of me at home ahead, and we’re going to do the next four films in the series in one week increments. This weekend, we set aside Saturday for “The Phantom Menace,” and all week long, the boys had their questions, constantly trying to set their expectations for whatever was coming next.
Toshi has had several conversations with me now about Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader, and I’m careful not to tell him what he should think. He’s pretty sure Vader was telling the truth in the scene in “Empire,” but the implications of that are very upsetting. He’s fixated in particular on the damage that was visible to the back of Vader’s head in that one glimpse in “Empire.” He wants to know how the Anakin Skywalker of “The Clone Wars” gets messed up. He wants to understand, more than anything, how a good guy can be a bad guy.
In general, “The Clone Wars” creates an interesting narrative dilemma in terms of the way I’m showing the films to the boys. We have not seen every episode of the first two seasons, but we’re chipping away at them. They really love the details and the world and the clones and the Jedi. They have no idea how bad things are about to get. They don’t really understand that Alec Guiness and the puppet in “Empire” are the last two living Jedi everywhere. They don’t understand how close things are to being snuffed out in “Empire.” Because they’ve seen the scale of “The Clone Wars,” where Jedi are practically commonplace, and all powerful, they can’t imagine a world where they lost, and they’re hunted, and they’re largely extinct.
On Friday, I decided to show the boys the teaser trailer that we all saw in 1998 that was such a big cultural moment in its own right. And they asked to see it again immediately, so I let them play it a few times. Then I showed them the second trailer that came out before the film’s release. And they watched that one a few times, and they were by this point freaking out about what they were going to see. Now, I wish I could say I showed them the trailers on the Blu-ray box set, because they were such a big part of the build-up to the film’s release, but if they’re on the dsics, they’re hidden as easter eggs and I certainly haven’t figured out how to find them. I used YouTube, and their responses were suitably outsized as they tried to process the images they were seeing from the film. More than anything, it just meant they had new questions for me, questions I wasn’t going to answer out of context.
Something occurred to me after the “Empire” screening, though, and it worried me. Just as I’m sharing these movies with my kids because of the recent Blu-ray release, there are other parents doing the same thing, and some of those kids who are seeing the films for the first time may be doing them in a different order, and they may have classes with my boys. Thankfully, I have a secret weapon in the war on spoilers, so I went to Toshi’s school to talk to his teacher, Miss Karen. She’s that grade school teacher we all remember fondly, adorable and younger than any of the other teachers and always in a good mood no matter what. She also happens to be the biggest “Star Wars” nerd imaginable. How big of a “Star Wars” nerd is she?
Her one year old’s name is Anakin. Seriously.
So when I was at the school last week, I had a chat with Miss Karen about keeping the boys spoiler free for the next four weeks as we work our way through the series. She’s already onboard with the order I’m showing them in, and she was delighted to be enlisted in the fight to keep the experience pure for the kids. She made sure to keep the hype going all week, though, so even at school, they were being teased about the impending viewing, making it even harder for them to wait.
It was effective, because when Saturday morning rolled around, they were ready to go. How ready? Well, the first time they tried to wake me up, it was 6:15 AM. Both of them were up and dressed and excited. I told them to let me sleep a little longer, and they agreed to do so. They promised the same thing when they woke me up at 6:45, 7:20, 8:00, and 8:30. By the time I was actually up, showered, breakfasted, and ready to watch the movie, it was around 10:00, and they were almost rabid to get started.
From the moment the film began, each time someone was introduced, the boys both asked, “Is that Anakin?” The anticipation was crazy. Once Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan were introduced, though, they started to settle into the new world. One thing that struck me this time around is how much more aggressively paced “The Phantom Menace” is than the two films the boys have already seen in the series. There is so much more information to absorb, and the story is much busier in general, so there were more questions they needed to ask. They quickly adapted to the idea of Qui-Gon and Anakin as master and student, and they loved watching the Jedi in action.
And what did they make of Jar Jar Binks? The most notorious character in the entire saga was accepted pretty much wholesale by the boys. “Daddy, the lizard-fish talks like he’s crazy!” was Allen’s observation after his first scene. But while fandom seemed to hit a brick wall with Jar Jar that they’ve never recovered from, he was just one more thing in a parade of things the boys were trying to absorb and understand, and they didn’t mind him at all.
I have written before about the disconnect I feel from fandom because I don’t get rabidly angry over the prequels and because I don’t feel the burning desire to rant about George Lucas at the drop of a hat, and every time I talk about this, I get the same strident angry e-mails from people who demand that I have to feel the same way they do. It’s almost scary how much venom some people are still able to muster about these films at any mention of them, especially when you watch them with an audience like the boys, where there’s no sense of hype or the larger state of fandom. They love the world of “Star Wars” so much that they are happy just to spend time watching people fly around in spaceships and encounter weird aliens and fight with lightsabers. In just two movies, they’ve already fallen in love enough that they’re happy simply to know they get to spend more time around “Star Wars.” I haven’t seen the prequels in six years, so watching them now, with some distance, I think the overreaction to “Phantom Menace” has to be one of the low points of modern fandom. It is an imperfect film, certainly, but it remains one of the most preposterously scaled works of imagination I can name, a movie that casually introduces whole worlds and races of creatures, throwing out new ideas and images at a gallop. And the flaws that have been beaten to death by Mr. Plunkett and his devotees are far less outsized than they insist. When someone says “The film doesn’t make any sense,” that’s simply not true. You may not like the movie, but the film makes both narrative and thematic sense, and there are some nice things Lucas does that he gets no credit for. I like the way the storyline about the Queen and her decoys serves as a mirror for the notion that Darth Sidious might be hiding in plain view, and I like the lesson the film sets up about the relationship between the Naboo and the Gungans.
There is one thing wrong with the film that I can’t imagine anyone would argue with, and that’s the performance by Jake Lloyd, something I have trouble holding against him. It’s a casting mistake, and it should have been clear to Lucas as soon as they started shooting that whatever he liked about the kid wasn’t coming through clearly in his work onscreen. Even Allen made fun of the “Yippee!” that Lloyd lets loose in a few scenes. They both were quite involved with the idea of a boy that age having to make a decision about leaving his mother and starting a new life on his own, and they were intrigued by the way the Jedi Council dealt with him. When they refused to train him, it was a big deal to the boys, and not at all what they expected. We talked about how that made Anakin feel and how scary it must have been for him, and I saw that they were identifying with him and with the choices they were making. I’m still not sure I like the notion of starting with Anakin as a little boy, but it was obvious that the choice was one that pulled the kids in, and it made the film that much more immediate for them, emotionally-speaking.
The biggest hit in the movie for them? Darth Maul. Duh. A crazy-looking guy with a double-edge lightsaber that can fight two Jedi at once? Awesome. And they loved the way the film introduced some familiar faces along the way, like the unfinished C-3PO and Jabba The Hutt. R2-D2 continues to be the star of the films as far as they’re concerned, and they cheered his first appearance in the film. They also flipped out for the pod racing, and I was surprised how invested they were in the outcome of the race. Again, when you’ve seen a bazillion movies, you’re used to narrative convention and formula, but when you’re a kid, you don’t know that there are ways films “always” turn out, and so each race is genuinely up for grabs. Each victory is a genuine surprise. And when Qui-Gon died, it shook them. They didn’t think Jedi could lose a fight like that, so even when Darth Maul was cut in half (something Allen can’t stop talking about because he loved it so much), they were left wondering what’s ahead for Anakin and Obi-Wan.
Their questions about the next movie have already begun, and it’s fun lording my knowledge over them. I won’t show them the trailers for “Attack Of The Clones” until Thursday, which should be just enough to whet their appetite. What I find most interesting is how Toshi is already starting to be sad about the fact that there are only three movies left.
“Daddy, why can’t they make more ‘Star Wars’ movies?”
“They could if they wanted to. It’s up to George Lucas.”
“Can you tell him to make them so we can watch them? I want to see them.”
“I don’t think he’d listen to me, Tosh.”
“But can you try? Because that would be cool.”
For the record, Toshi still likes the first film the best, but he certainly dug “The Phantom Menace” for the wonders it had to offer, and he’s told me several times now that “Attack Of The Clones” is the best one because it has all the clones, logic I find hard to argue with.
We’ll have more next Monday. In the meantime, I have to try to keep Allen from cutting his big brother in half with a plastic lightsaber. This may be a losing battle.
“Star Wars: The Complete Saga” is now available on Blu-Ray.
I’m sure Allen will live to see the day that he’s embarrassed by the fact that he once thought Phantom Menace was superior to Empire. I remember having no interest in watching any Bond movies that didn’t have a bad guy as cool as Jaws. And I wasn’t three; I was like fourteen.
Frank Darabont believes TPM is the best of the films, next to Empire. And he’s not only an adult, but an accomplished director.
Terrific read.
HULK GONNA TELL PROVERBIAL FUTURE HULK BABIES THE PREQUELS DON’T EXIST… IT JUST EASIER THIS WAY.
I also find it bizarre that self-professed Star Wars fans can sit down and watch the prequels and with the sheer amount of Star Wars-ian stuff pouring out of every frame they get hung up over “Yippie”, Binks, Anakin whining about sand, etc. There are other things going on in the films. Like lightsaber fights. Lots of ’em.
Also I find it interesting that Drew points out that the film is aggressively paced when the flick first came out in ’99 the one gripe people constantly had was the pacing. Personally speaking, I think it’s paced as well as any of the Star Wars movies, maybe a bit on the slower side (well, as slow as a Star Wars movie can be), and not quite the zippy pace that “A New Hope”, “Empire”, and “Sith” move along at.
Eh, I guess maybe I’m not a fan, but I love the original trilogy, and I saw the whole series was showing on TV over the summer, flipped through the Phantom Menace and still agreed with my original assessment that it’s a really flawed movie. I’d say it’s on Transformers level-fine for boys under 13, but hard to watch if you’re older. I flipped through it over the next few nights as they showed Episodes II & III and again had no desire to watch. Then, while watching A New Hope the next night, I was a little sad that when I saw Darth Vader, I didn’t have my normal boyish love for one of the all-time great villains. I still saw the whiny teenager I had flipped through in Episodes II & III. I got over it pretty quick, but I definitely can see fans not being able to watch the prequels. I’m by no means of the “it ruined my childhood” school, but I still think they detract more than they add to the series.
I don’t hate the second trilogy. In fact, I favor ‘Sith’ over ‘Jedi’. For me, the problem with ‘Menace’ is the casting of Lloyd. His performance is so bad that it distracted me every second he was in it. I find it hard to believe that was the best Lucas could do. The rest of the film is pretty good. Well, Jar Jar has his ups and downs.
Well, the problem is that even a lot of the things that are supposed to be “good” aren’t. To wit: as much as I love him, Yoda’s lightsaber duels are frankly ridiculous. I was never all that hung up on Jar Jar Binks, and I actually think he’s become a convenient scapegoat for all of those movies’ problems. No. My biggest problems with those movies were the unbelievably terrible performances by Jake Lloyd and (especially) Hayden Christensen in the lead role. I give Lloyd a bit of a pass, since he was a kid after all. But Christensen did everything he could to try to ruin the greatest bad guy in the history of movies. It’s a credit to James Earl Jones and the sheer coolness of Vader’s costume that Christenson failed. But still. He absolutely ruined *Anakin Skywalker* (Vader feels like a completely different character). I’m not sure Lucas deserves the level of vitriol (his insistence on “improving” the original movies with terrible changes is far more irritating and troubling in my book) he gets for them, but they’re bad movies. Period.
Haha, there was a time when WE ALL the the one with the clones would be the best one. Like, from 1983 to 1999.
If you’re upset Allen likes “The Phantom Menace” best, it could be worst. A lifelong love affair with the Ewoks could be next!
Hopefully “Revenge Of The Sith” won’t be too scary or upsetting for the kids.
I have a feeling Allen will have a new favorite after Attack of the Clones. The arena scene with all the crazy monsters and the Yoda lightsaber battle will hopefully win him over from the Phantom Menace.
I’m calling it right now: the scene in Episode III where Anakin butchers a room full of kids is gonna be tough to handle.
Yeah, I’d be genuinely worried as to how the kids are gonna take Episode III if they like Anakin so much from The Clone Wars.
Fun series of articles. The kids are probably gonna go nuts for Yoda in AOTC.
This could turn into a pretty contentious comments thread, but so far so good…
I do feel the need to say I think you’re reaching pretty far to give credit to ‘The Maker’ for seeding the narrative with subtle allusions like “the way the storyline about the Queen and her decoys serves as a mirror for the notion that Darth Sidious might be hiding in plain view”. This is the same filmmaker who wrote and directed all of those “yippee”s and “whoops”es and “roger, roger”s, not to mention the Neimodians and Jar Jar Binks and Boss Nass and Dexter Jettster…
You can say it’s “an imperfect film, certainly, but it remains one of the most preposterously scaled works of imagination I can name, a movie that casually introduces whole worlds and races of creatures, throwing out new ideas and images at a gallop”, nothing to argue with there — except that with Lucas deserved credit for doing all of that with the very first STAR WARS movie he made, only with assuredness, economy, spirit and poetry; all things you can’t find in THE PHANTOM MENACE.
As always, thank you so much for writing about Star Wars from a reasonable perspective. That’s something you just don’t come across very often these days, and it’s incredibly refreshing. You guys better go ahead with the next Star Wars podcast. I won’t forgive you if it fades away like the promised Back To The Future/Alien editions!
Excellent and fun to read as usual. The boys really seem to be enjoying this.
As you say there are redeeming qualities about the prequels but they get swept aside by the familiar refrains. Your observations ring true with me.
I stand with you Drew. The Response to these movies has been blown totally out of proportion. They come nowhere close to the ineptitude of something like the TransfOrmers series. I wish they were better, but they aren’t bad. I actually find phantom menace to be the strongest of the bunch. It’s definitely the best directed. I’m glad your kids are enjoying the films.
I’m curious to why you showed them phantom menace before Return of the Jedi? Any particular reason?
He’s treating the prequels as an extended flashback. 4, 5, 1, 2, 3, 6.
Hi Drew,
long time reader, from France.
Im a comic book author and teacher, for kids about 4 or 5 years old.
I’m rising a now 8 years old boy, so i’m always very interested in your “father life” posts.
However, i’m a bit mixep up on this one. Even if i know how important it may feel to sgare what is maybe the milestone of our sub-cultures, it seems for me a real non-sense to show a 3 years old kid movies like the Star Wars movies. Personnaly, I would never take a 3 years old kid in a theater, whatever the movie is. If for just one reason, just because they are to young to even embrace the whole experience. However, you’re talking about home viewings. I feel the star wars movies are even to violent and complicated (even the phantom menace) for a child under 6. And I think, to really rely to the feelings the characters are going through, you have to be a little more mature that 3/5 years beings.
How could you get surprised that your 3 years old prefers Phantom Menace ? it’s the most shiny, empty, eye candy episode of all ! It seems to me very normal and conforting !
I’m a bit surprised that you got to see the teacher for a spoiler problem about Star Wars…. I, as a teacher, would bit a bit worried if a parent came to me with this kind of worrying. However, I can strongly rely to your passion and your will to share it.
Here’s how we’re watching the movies: one time a year, at Chistmas, we watch a Star Wars movie, it’s the only moment in the year, even if my boy (Antoine, wich is Anthony in english, even if i don’t like how it sounds )is regulary watching Clone Wars episode- on DVD support, we don’t have TV channels at the house.
We watch the movie on our big screen with a video-projector. We’re watching the “original” versions that came as bonuses in one of the DVD editions.
We’ve watched New Hope and Empire that far, and Jedi is the next and final installement for next Christmas.
I don’t plan to show him the three other episodes, mostly because i think understanding of the political context in it is essential,and the last two are far to violent for a 8 years old to watch.
I don’t think he’s been spoiled at the school, simply because the kids, unless they have a 30’s years old dad don’t speak Star Wars.
If you’re intersted about sharing experience between two “Geeks 2.0”, on each side of the atlantic ocean, write me a mail !
Pierre B.
I still cant get over how badly Lucas messed up the prequels. Story. Casting. Special effects. EVerything.
…and so i shalt reply to comment (damn enter key). Ahem. Completely unwatchable for every single frame and nothing Star Wars-ian about anything in them. Check. Got it. Quite logical.
Great article. Drew, you are a great writer with tons of integrity. I’m so tired of all the Lucas bashing (deserved or not) that it is sooo refreshing to see someone write a film experience without regard to the film geek community’s thirst for Lucas’ head.
I mean wow, you actually touch on some narrative and thematic choices made by Lucas. That’s amazing and sad at the same time, in that its so rare.
Drew, I agree on your take on the prequels.. I’ve been a hardcore SW fan since I was a child in the early 80s, and even if I wasn’t blown away when Phantom came out, I was really glad to be once again immersed in that world, and couldn’t then, nor can I now, understand how other fans were crying foul and were ready to burn down G.Lucas statues.
Sometimes we fail to understand that some expectations are so high that nothing will meet them, and in that tunnel vission, a B+ or A-, inmediately and unjustly becomes a D or an F.
Darth Maul was great but ultimately what made me really like TPM is at the end when Yoda and Mace Windu are talking which Sith lord was destroyed “The master or the apprentice” Then the cut to a shot of a slow pan to a closeup Palpatine’s face. Even though I knew beforehand he would become the Emperor I and thought it was one of the coolest moments I’ve seen in a Star Wars movie.
Great read. I’m going through something similar with my kids – two boys, 8 and 4, who are obsessed with all things Star Wars right now. It’s amazing what household items can be turned into lightsabers (although wiffle ball bats remain their weapons of choice.)
They’ve seen all 6 by now, completely out of order (my 4 year old has slept through a lot but thinks he’s seen them because he can follow the stories through the Lego Star Wars videogame) yet they still understand it better than I do and I grew up with them. Of course we’ve long since given up referring to them by numbers because my #1 is their #4 and I can only be corrected by children so many times without developing a complex.
The one point I will make about the trailers, because it’s always bugged me… in the trailer for Revenge of the Sith, there’s that great moment, “Lord Vader”, “Yes, Master”, “RISE”. It’s so totally badass, not only could my kids not stop watching it, it’s how I ask my 4-year old to get out of the bath – every time. But when that moment came along in the movie, they used a different take and it’s not nearly as cool. It’ll be interesting to see if your kids picked up on it – mine won’t let it go.
I’m fairly certain the trailer bit is actually cobbled together from two separate pieces of dialogue and scenes (you’ll notice the screen is quite black when those lines happen in the trailer). Palpy tells Anakin to “Rise” after they ice Windu about halfway through the flick and the “lord Vader” “Yes master” bit is from the end of the movie when vader is actually Vader.
It’s really Palpy’s guttural “Rise” that does it for me – I just think it’s more effective when placed with the Vader scene.
I’ve always said the role of Anakin was miscast twice, that goes for Padme as well. I have no idea what Samual L Jackson is doing in these movies either.
I believe if they had just taken a little more care in casting we wouldn’t even be having these conversations.
Here’s my analogy: A bad singer can’t make a mediocre song great but a great singer could make a mediocre song great.
I think the prequel movies are mediocre “songs” they just needed that great voice to take them to greatness.
I agree, to a point. Christensen was said to have been chosen because of chemistry with Natalie Portman — not only was this chemistry left somewhere out of frame when the movies were finished, but casting Anakin around Portman was wrongheaded to start with since it’s Anakin’s story. Anakin should have been an older child in episode one, opening the part up to a more experienced performer. And if Leonardo DiCaprio said yes to playing Anakin in the second and third movies, the drama would have been much, much stronger for it, and so would the sense of physical continuity to Anakin’s final moments in the last movie, in other words, I could connect the face of Anakin before the mask goes on his face and after it’s removed in RETURN OF THE JEDI…I’m sure Lucas wanted to graft Christensen’s face and voice over Sebastian Shaw’s for Anakin’s death scene (who knows why he didn’t), but as it is, there’s no resemblance whatsoever, and it’s jarring.
I could not agree more, it was Anakin’s story and to cast him off of Portman was crazy. I also agree with the resemblance issue not to mention they put him in as the ghost at the end Jedi.
Anyway we’ll never really know how much a different cast would have changed things but it’s fun to think about
My problem with Phantom Menace isn’t just that it was a bad movie, but it was also an unnecessary movie. Did we really need to start the prequels with a trade crisis, and showing how Anakin as a kid? Moreover, did we have to show Anakin as a kid AT THE EXPENSE of showing Anakin going through his Jedi training. Instead of starting the timeline 10 years prior to the Clone Wars, why not start just a couple years before the Clone Wars. Maybe then they could’ve actually included the Clone Wars in the Trilogy instead of leaving it for the Cartoon Network.
I think it was important to begin with Anakin as a child to establish the relationship with his mother. They were slaves and the loss of this relationship was an important factor in many of his future decisions. Also he was not identified by the Jedi as a force user until the age of nine. While having a huge advantage over the younglings, in many ways he was behind them. This set up his insecurities, and made Palpatine’s manipulation possible. The Jedi Apprentice series for young readers (which should be read by ALL Star Wars fans!) was then launched and explained his training.
We also learned from Shmi that “there was no father.” I can’t wait to read the book about Plageuis that comes out in January. Hopefully, we learn more about Shmi!
Wonderful.
I appreciate your article(s) just as much as I appreciate the movie(s).
The Phantom Menace is an utterly creative piece of work.
