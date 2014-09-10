Final ‘Mockingjay’ poster features Jennifer Lawrence in all her Katniss glory

#Jennifer Lawrence
09.10.14 4 years ago

The parade of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I” posters is at an end; Your wall (or locker) should be completely covered by now. 

We've met six of the rebel warriors and gotten a look at Katniss' heavily-armed back, but Lionsgate has saved the best for last. 

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence promises fiery vengeance against the totalitarian capital in the new poster, with the Mockingjay wings adding a supernatural element to Katniss.

Behold:

“Part 1” also stars Julianne Moore, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Donald Sutherland, Jeffrey Wright, Jena Malone and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

A new trailer is being promised for September 15.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I” opens November 21.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSDONALD SUTHERLANDJENNIFER LAWRENCEJOSH HUTCHERSONJULIANNE MOOREkatniss everdeenLIAM HEMSWORTHmockingjayPHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMANPOSTERSthe hunger games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP