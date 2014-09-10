Final ‘Mockingjay’ poster features Jennifer Lawrence in all her Katniss glory

The parade of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I” posters is at an end; Your wall (or locker) should be completely covered by now.

We've met six of the rebel warriors and gotten a look at Katniss' heavily-armed back, but Lionsgate has saved the best for last.

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence promises fiery vengeance against the totalitarian capital in the new poster, with the Mockingjay wings adding a supernatural element to Katniss.

Behold:

“Part 1” also stars Julianne Moore, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Donald Sutherland, Jeffrey Wright, Jena Malone and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

A new trailer is being promised for September 15.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I” opens November 21.