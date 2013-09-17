Final ‘Mad Men’ season gets a seven-and-seven split by AMC

“Mad Men” fans: Get ready to be simultaneously sad, happy and frustrated.
The sad first: AMC confirmed on Tuesday (September 17) that the upcoming seventh season will be the last for the Emmy-winning “Mad Men.” This had been widely assumed, of course, but it hadn’t necessarily been spoken out loud by the network.
The happy news next: AMC has ordered an extra episode of “Mad Men” for the final season, expanding the series to 14 episodes for its home stretch.
And, finally, the frustrating news: The last season of “Mad Men” will be split into two parts, with seven episodes airing next spring and then the final episodes airing in the spring of 2015, similar to the fifth season split of “Breaking Bad,” only with one episode fewer per segment.
“We plan to take advantage of this chance to have a more elaborate story told in two parts, which can resonate a little bit longer in the minds of our audience,” blurbs Matthew Weiner, creator and executive producer, Mad Men. “The writers, cast and other artists welcome this unique manner of ending this unique experience.”
[The assumption is that doing seven-per-half rather than eight is what makes this “unique.”]
AMC’s release also seems to reveal that the seventh season premiere is fittingly titled “The Beginning” and the series finale is fittingly titled “The End of an Era,” though it’s doubtful that a press release equals a binding contract when it comes to episode names.
“This approach has worked well for many programs across multiple networks, and, most recently for us with ‘Breaking Bad’ which attracted nearly double the number of viewers to its second half premiere than had watched any previous episode,” said Charlie Collier, AMC president. “We are determined to bring ‘Mad Men’ a similar showcase. In an era where high-end content is savored and analyzed, and catch-up time is used well to drive back to live events, we believe this is the best way to release the now 14 episodes than remain of this iconic series.”
While fans are likely to carp at getting six fewer “Mad Men” episodes per year, the advantages are myriad.
Weiner mentions the ability to spread the story over two seasons, but AMC is just pleased to have another year of prestige programming with “Breaking Bad” only two episodes from concluding (and the less prestigious “The Killing” recently getting the axe). The split will also prevent what was going to be a terrifying Emmy logjam next summer, with the closing eight episodes of “Breaking Bad” going up against the closing 13 episodes of “Mad Men.”
Want one last press release quote? Well, OK!
“‘Mad Men’ has had a transcendent impact on our popular culture, and it has played a prominent role in building our Lionsgate brand,” states Kevin Beggs, Chairman, Lionsgate Television Group. “We anticipate a remarkable seventh season thanks to the brilliance of Matthew Weiner, the entire creative and production team, and our tremendous partnership with AMC. We”re all working to ensure that the series will have the kind of powerful send-off it so richly deserves.”
Ugh. Hated it for BB, hate it for Mad Men.
AMC should bring back Rubicon.
Of course, that problem could be just as easily avoided by splitting up the season up by only a month or two.
Exactly, just like they do with The Walking Dead. All they had to do is air seven episodes in April-May and the rest in August-September. Having to wait a whole year is really annoying.
The only silver lining of this for me is that when The Crazy Ones crashes and burns in a few months, we’ll likely get a lot more James Wolk in Season 7.5 than we would have if it had just been one season.
Maybe now Mad Men actors will finally win Emmys.
f**k no, this is my favorite show currently airing but this is a terrible idea
At least this will give a better chance of Hamm winning during its final year.
Dumbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbb!
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
Why?
I think Weiner was referring to “Mad Men” as a unique experience, not to the splitting of the final season.
Oh never mind, I overlooked the first “unique” in the sentence. Someone get that man a thesaurus!
OK. LOTS of thoughts on this. You’ve been warned.
Got to hand it to the AMC executives – this is one way to stem the bleeding. They recognize that they are facing a programming crisis with the end of Breaking Bad, the cancellation of The Killing, the failure of Low Winter Sun, and Hell on Wheels lingering in Saturday purgatory (where they placed it, but whatever). So they order spinoffs of their two most successful shows – “Better Call Saul” out of Breaking Bad and the just-announced Walking Dead ‘companion series’ – and stretch their one remaining critically successful show out over two years. That’s about the quickest and dirtiest way to patch over the holes that have sprung up in their once-unimpeachable slate. Yes, they did recently order two new series – ‘Halt & Catch Fire’ and ‘Turn’ – but those two period pieces don’t exactly scream out ‘commercial success’. They’ll have to be good in their own right, something which is far from a given with AMC’s recent track-record of development. Maybe, if the people truly are crying out for Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead: Los Angeles, this will buy AMC the time and the cover they need to find new original hits and right the ship. I would not bet on it, however.
Personally, I’m skeptical and wary of this decision. Not from creative perspective – I have no doubt that Matt Weiner will devise a final-season narrative that will make interesting use of this new structure. But unlike Breaking Bad or The Walking Dead, Mad Men has never been a water-cooler hit with the general public. Yes, the show’s ratings have been increasing for the past few reasons – correlated (I won’t presume cause and effect) with the availability of the show for streaming on Netflix. But Mad Men has never been a plot-driven show, and as fantastically rich as Breaking Bad is from a character and thematic perspective, I believe that it’s the relentlessly accelerating plot that has driven most of the hype around this final half-season – and with it, the massive jump in ratings. I personally can’t see any possible event within the context of the show that would inspire rabid discussion on the level of Hank’s revelation in “Gliding Over All” or the shootout in “To’hajiilee” last week. Matt Weiner is not going to have Don Draper and Roger Sterling duel to the death in the streets of Manhattan, and even if he did, I doubt that it would strike such a chord with the casual viewer that they would think – “Oh, man. I HAVE to watch this show now”.
So any ratings boost that this gives to Mad Men is not likely to approach the magnitude of the bump that Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead got from splitting their seasons. Will this decision give at least a little bit of a boost to whatever series AMC decides to air after these two half-seasons? Probably. At the very least, “Turn” and/or “Halt & Catch Fire” seem to be more compatible with Mad Men than Low Winter Sun was with Breaking Bad. But unless either series is great in its own right, it won’t save the network.
Meanwhile, the dedicated fans of Mad Men get shafted. Not that AMC particularly cares about the fans of Mad Men (there just aren’t enough of them) but this move risks antagonizing them and disrupting the Breaking Bad-style “final season anticipation/critical love-fest” that AMC is obviously hoping for . That love-fest was already in danger after a polarizing Season 6 – I know that Dan and many other well-respected critics thought it was as great as ever, but that opinion was far from universal (personally, I quite liked Season 6 – especially the finale – but it was definitely not my favorite overall season of the show).
The bottom line is that as much as I love Mad Men, I was ready to say goodbye to it in 2014, and revel in one last cultural celebration of this all-time great series. Now, that celebration has been pushed another year away, and while I have complete faith that Matt Weiner will make this final season a great one, I seriously doubt that whatever extra time he gets in the writer’s room as a result of this delay will make the final 7 episodes THAT much better, and therefore worth the agony of waiting a full year for 7 episodes. We all know that Don and Peggy’s story is approaching its end, and Matt Weiner clearly set us up for that at the close of Season 6. I highly doubt that he’s going to alter course, even with more time and one more episode to play with. Personally, I had made my peace with the show ending, and in my opinion, it’s not worth it to punt that goodbye a year down the road when it won’t ultimately make any difference in how the show ends.
On the bright side – maybe this bit of scheduling magic will finally allow Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss to win the Emmy that has eluded them for the past six years! If so, I take back everything that I said above – this little bit of scheduling hocus-pocus is worth it after all.
reporting this elsewhere, but giving you credit of course. well said, and right on the money.
I can’t wait for TWD:SD:SUV
I think this is all about the Emmys. If Mad Men wrapped next spring, it would face the final episodes of Breaking Bad at the 2014 Emmys. The way things are going, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Breaking Bad walk away with Best Drama both this year and next.
So Breaking Bad gets a victory lap in 2014, and Mad Men gets a victory lap in 2015.
It also gives Jon Hamm a well-deserved crack at the big prize, without that pesky Brian Cranston getting in the way.
Now all we have to do is wait for Collier to announce that companion show “Talking Mad” hosted by Chris Hardwick will air after each season 7 episode.
what’s funny though is that Mad Men deserves that type of show more than any other show to discuss its meaning. It could be interesting if done right, rather than “wow that was coooool. Zombies. Gross.”
The people who were expecting Small Town Security would get angry.
This makes me wish I had the will power not to watch it. So much for Matt Weiner and his artistic visions. This show is the ultimate TV Novel, it didn’t get going last season until episodes 9/10/11, I am not looking forward to the abridged version.
This is extremely annoying.
It works well for the narrative, sure, and it works well because AMC doesn’t have any other proven shows to sell it’s ad space. Fancy footwork to give them more time to develop television shows.
“This approach has worked well for many programs across multiple networks…” I can’t think of another one. South Park and Doctor Who don’t count, since they split between a few months, not a year.
Translation: “We noticed Breaking Bad got more viewers and we are willing to do whatever it takes to milk this show like the cash cow that it is under the pretense of doing something unique or advantageous for the audience.”
And how has this “worked well for many programs across multiple networks,” exactly? Even with Breaking Bad, it irritated fans while admittedly drawing a larger crowd to the final half of the split-season. It still grates on me a bit that they broke the final season into two parts. I doubt I will feel any different when they do it with Mad Men. What is worse, now that the precedent is set, we should probably expect to see this as a way to milk and otherwise spread out series’ final seasons as a way to make them seem extra-special! It seems like a crock to me.
-Cheers
I hate this. I wish they’d at least give us 8 and 8 if they’re determined to do it
What a load of bollocks.
I only have cable now because of Breaking Bad’s final eight. I had planned to cancel in October and then sign up again next spring to watch the last season of Mad Men live. With a two-year wait til the end, I won’t bother–I can just catch it on Netflix in 2016. This is just blatant, cynical profiteering on AMC’s part. It’s not like Weiner and co. will make a richer, better final season over the course of the extra few months. There’s no artistic justification for doing this, just commercial.
If the producers want UK-style 6-ep seasons, let them say this upfront. After all, the last significant production gap the show took resulted in perhaps its best season. If the networks just feel like yanking fans’ chains because their development slate sucks… well, what choice do we have? They have us by the chains.
For this show. I’ll just refuse to watch any other AMC shows until they’re Netflixable.
(And with Robert Towne joining the ‘Mad Men’ staff, let’s just hope the world’s still around in 2015.)
If they were going to be this greedy then they could have at least given us more than seven episodes per year.
Breaking Bad bothered me more I think. It was always heading to an explosive, dramatic ending and having to wait longer was crazy frustrating. With Mad Men….ehhh. I love the show but frankly the last season finale could have been the series finale for me. I’ll watch and probably love the rest of it but I think the show saw very diminishing returns from Don’s existential crises repeating themselves over and over.
Alan,
I know you want to play nice so you can still get your AMC screeners and access for interviews with their showrunners but how can you not call out AMC on their greed? So the split may be better for it’s Emmy chances? Who in their right mind cares about that?
And here is what you left out. When Breaking Bad split in two, they also split production on the two half seasons. So Gilligan at least had more time to make the final episodes as good as they could be. You can rationalize that the extra time (like Chase with The Sopranos) made for a better ending. However, according to the N.Y Times, all 14 episodes will be shot at the same time. Meaning AMC will incredibly sit on the final 7 eposodes for a year. Their greed knows no bounds. So I’m not sure what the hell Weiner was talking about when he says he will “take advantage of this” since he’s shooting and writing it like one regular season anyway.
Knowing what I know about Weiner, he must privately be enraged about this. Not to mention he will lose his mind trying to keep a lid on spoilers for a whole year after those final episodes have been filmed. Way to miss the story Alan. And screw AMC.
Sorry, the story was not from Alan! (I was sent here from his Twitter). I do want Alan to comment on this though.
SalTheStockbroker – Well, after you insulted him for a story he didn’t write, how could he *not* come and respond to you?
-Daniel
Don’t like it. The “split” season is why I stopped watching “The Walking Dead.”
Don’t like it for Mad Men and I didn’t like it for The Walking Dead.
I hope they don’t make the same mistake with one of their new shows, “Halt & Catch Fire” and “Turn”, that they’ve made with Low Winter Sun. In my opinion, LWS failed concerning ratings mainly because AMC desperateley tried to sell LWS as Breaking Bad’s successor. I think LWS could’ve done a lot better if it would have been allowed to stand on its own. I mean, no doubt, BB is better than LWS, but I still like LWS and would like to see it grow, which is now unlikely, because probably it will be cancelled due to the low rataings. And honestly, who else if not AMC should know that believing in a show that did not so well in the beginning can lead to an enourmous success if you just hold on to a show and develop it nicely (best examples are of course Mad Man and BB).
Now I hope that they won’t try to sell us H&CF or Turn (I assume it is more likely that they could try it with H&CF) as MM’s successor, because, as we’ve seen with LWS, this isn’t a very good strategy because the already well-established show will always overshadow the new one.
Also, I think The Walking Dead has been a turning point for AMC. If there weren’t any TWD, they wouldn’t have such high expectations regarding ratings nowadays. For example, I suppose The Killing wouldn’t have been cancelled (again). The viewership of TK’s season 3 is about the same MM and BB had in their third seasons, but now, since TWD’s viewership became insanely big, AMC demands more of its shows.
It will also be interesting how they deal with Hell On Wheels after its third season. I think HOW has better chances to get renewed than LWS or TK has/had, but still, season 4 is note a done deal as it seems to me. Maybe AMC will try to sell us Turn as its replacement, considering Turn is also set in the already quite distant past.
So long, my thoughts on the newest developments at AMC. :)
PS: Bring back Rubicon!
This is a ratings stunt. Half of the people contributing to Breaking Bad’s increased ratings weren’t watching it the previous 4 seasons. I question how well this will work with Mad Men, though. As was stated earlier, Mad Men is not as plot-driven as Breaking Bad is. It won’t hold as much interest for bandwagon-jumpers, unless they’re willing to watch the previous seasons on Netflix.
I was so looking forward to Mad Men’s final season and now we get the AMC shenanigans. I was going to settle in for the final 13/14 episodes and just enjoy. Miles, you’re right that Mad Men is not made for two short split seasons. It was hard enough with the super-serialized, brilliant characters, but plot-driven Breaking Bad. It works because BB is about the finish. Going from Mr. Chips to Scarface. Is Mad Men really about how it ends? I don’t think so. AMC lucked out because HBO wouldn’t do Mad Men and FX wouldn’t do Breaking Bad. Good Luck in the Future, AMC, when you don’t exist, bitch.