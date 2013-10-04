Final ‘Nikita’ season premiere is set for November

The CW has formally announced that the final season of “Nikita” will premiere on Friday, November 22 airing at 9 p.m.

The six-episode conclusion will air over six weeks, running after new episodes of “The Carrie Diaries.” The six-week run goes counter what “Nikita” star Maggie Q was telling reporters and fans at Comic-Con, but lines up with what CW President Mark Pedowitz told critics two weeks later.

That lines “Nikita” up for a December 27 series finale on The CW.

“Nikita” isn’t a show that I’ve ever written about on a weekly basis, but I’ve tried to check in once or twice per season, since I continue to really respect both the work that Maggie Q continues to do, but also the relative production values that the show has continued to get on what has to be a relatively shoestring budget.

I thought the first half of the third season set up an interesting reversal-of-premise with Michael, Nikita, Birkhoff and Alex taking over Division and briefly going down the ethical rabbit-hole and channeling their own inner Amandas. Then, however, I felt like “Nikita” dodged all of the quandaries it introduced, particularly with Alex’s shifting allegiances

and the mutiny at Division. Then the finale spiraled into a mess of nanotoxins, heart-stopping, President-assassinating and engagement-ring-ditching, leaving Nikita a wanted woman and a lone wolf, abandoning all of her chums and loved ones.

I don’t think there was anything in the “Nikita” finale that couldn’t be cleaned up within a week or two and The CW’s teaser description for the season premiere indicates that Nikita won’t be separated from her old team for long, but it also warns us that there’s a larger conspiracy afoot, as well as the prospect of a global conspiracy.

Any “Nikita” fans out there? Is there anything you want to see or hope to see in the final season? Me, I figure we need at least one more Percy appearance. I know he’s dead, but everybody on “Nikita” is, at most, “dead,” since half of the plotlines seem to eventually lead to characters having their hearts stopped for various reasons.

What do you wanna see?