Final ‘Nikita’ season premiere is set for November

The CW has formally announced that the final season of “Nikita” will premiere on Friday, November 22 airing at 9 p.m.
The six-episode conclusion will air over six weeks, running after new episodes of “The Carrie Diaries.” The six-week run goes counter what “Nikita” star Maggie Q was telling reporters and fans at Comic-Con, but lines up with what CW President Mark Pedowitz told critics two weeks later.
That lines “Nikita” up for a December 27 series finale on The CW.
“Nikita” isn’t a show that I’ve ever written about on a weekly basis, but I’ve tried to check in once or twice per season, since I continue to really respect both the work that Maggie Q continues to do, but also the relative production values that the show has continued to get on what has to be a relatively shoestring budget.
I thought the first half of the third season set up an interesting reversal-of-premise with Michael, Nikita, Birkhoff and Alex taking over Division and briefly going down the ethical rabbit-hole and channeling their own inner Amandas. Then, however, I felt like “Nikita” dodged all of the quandaries it introduced, particularly with Alex’s shifting allegiances
and the mutiny at Division. Then the finale spiraled into a mess of nanotoxins, heart-stopping, President-assassinating and engagement-ring-ditching, leaving Nikita a wanted woman and a lone wolf, abandoning all of her chums and loved ones.
I don’t think there was anything in the “Nikita” finale that couldn’t be cleaned up within a week or two and The CW’s teaser description for the season premiere indicates that Nikita won’t be separated from her old team for long, but it also warns us that there’s a larger conspiracy afoot, as well as the prospect of a global conspiracy.
Any “Nikita” fans out there? Is there anything you want to see or hope to see in the final season? Me, I figure we need at least one more Percy appearance. I know he’s dead, but everybody on “Nikita” is, at most, “dead,” since half of the plotlines seem to eventually lead to characters having their hearts stopped for various reasons.
What do you wanna see?
That reeks of a burnoff. Airing the Friday before Thanksgiving, the day after Thanksgiving, and two days after Christmas. And all to get the show up to 75 episodes, not even 88 or 100.
I’d love to know how those negotiations went down.
I agree that it’s a little odd, but I disagree that it reeks of a burnoff, which is usually what happens when a freshman show airs a couple episodes to poor ratings, gets pulled from the schedule, then a few months later gets thrown on Saturday nights until the episodes run out and the show is cancelled (The Zero Hour, Do No Harm, etc.). Nikita is an established show that was given a condensed final season, airing on the same day that it’s been airing for the last couple seasons.
Yeah, and they might be trying to capitalize on a time when the other networks will probably be airing repeats. It just seems like weird timing to run the show.
I’ll miss it, but i’m glad it gets these last six to finish the story.