Still in the dark: final Oscar nominee predictions

There are three reasons I’ve chosen the photo to your left to illustrate this post: 1) Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay nominations for “Take Shelter” are two of the fragile limbs I’ve climbed out on in compiling my final predictions for Tuesday’s Oscar nominations announcement (with Kris and Gerard’s to follow tomorrow); 2) Michael Shannon’s face, staring impassively but uncertainly into the ill-lit darkness, roughly represents where I am with said predictions; and 3) if you look closely, Jessica Chastain’s in the background, and since she’s in the background of approximately half the films I expect to be nominated by the Academy, it seemed appropriate.
This feels like a tenuous year for predictions, and not just because — for the first time in Oscar history — we have the added variable of not knowing how many films will be nominated for Best Picture. In most years, at least a couple of categories feel more or less locked in place ahead of this announcement: this time, we have several major categories where a pair or trio of frontrunners are so far ahead of the pack (Clooney-Dujardin-Pitt in Actor, Davis-Streep-Williams in Actress, Hazanavicius-Allen in Original Screenplay), that the remaining slots, having already acquired the status of mere formality, are vulnerable to surprises.
A watched pot never boils, after all, and with the conversation already having narrowed in many races to two or three names, there are a lot of unwatched pots at the soft end of the ballot. A lot of unwatched screeners too, we know, which is why it only takes a smallish band of voters to watch an unheralded film or performance and recommend it to their pals to buck both the odds and the precursors: that’s how a Tommy Lee Jones winds up nominated for “In the Valley of Elah.” Or a Laura Linney for “The Savages.” Or a Samantha Morton for “In America.”
Or indeed a Michael Shannon for “Revolutionary Road” — a handy segue, since I’m expecting that very actor to repeat the trick he performed three years ago, where he landed on Oscar’s list without one major precursor nomination to his name. His rivetingly agitated performance in “Take Shelter” is one of the year’s most glowingly reviewed, though few saw the film on its fall release. Still, as more heavily hyped contenders (DiCaprio, Gosling) have fallen away, the small but devoted fanbase for Shannon’s work has remained steadfast, and word has slowly, modestly spread. It helps that the film plays well on a screener.
If Shannon pulls it off, I fear it’ll be at the expense of another critically adored Michael: Fassbender may be the man of the hour, and “Shame” may be a buzzy conversation piece on the arthouse circuit, but do we know how the conservative actors’ branch is responding to this chilly film and highly contained performance? It’s finely detailed work, but not expansive thespian catnip for voters. Neither, for that matter, is fellow Brit Gary Oldman’s equally reserved, low-temperature performance in “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” but he has more than a few years on Fassbender, and the fact that this modern master is still awaiting his first Oscar nomination has been repeated often enough on the publicity trail to make voters feel a little sheepish.
It helps that Oldman’s film is picking up some momentum, and not a moment too soon: after an alarming start to the season, which saw it blanked in one precursor list after another despite reasonable US box office, “Tinker, Tailor” rallied slightly with a pair of Guild nods (craft ones, but it’ll take what it can get), a USC Scripter mention and a whopping 11 BAFTA nominations. Yes, that’s home support that might well not translate to Oscar nominations at all, but you have to go back to “Billy Elliot” to find a British film that performed that well with BAFTA and didn’t net a Best Picture Oscar nomination. (And it still got into Best Director.) It may be unwise, but I’m predicting the Academy’s not-inconsiderable British voting bloc to come through for the cool spy drama, securing it a Best Picture nod by the skin of its tea-stained teeth.
In doing so, I’m predicting it to steal the classy-genre-piece thunder of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” which I’m probably underestimating rather severely with only two predicted nominations in the technical races, despite its rock-solid showing across the Guilds. I may regret that on Tuesday, but the Academy usually only responds to pulp if it’s attained phenomenon status — and with its respectable-not-ecstatic reviews and its respectable-not-stratospheric box office, I don’t know how hard “Dragon Tattoo” is selling itself to Academy voters.(I’d certainly like Rooney Mara’s chances of crashing the SAG-approved Best Actress lineup if she weren’t such a dour presence on the publicity circuit.)
The reasoning that voters feel they owe David Fincher after his loss last year to Tom Hooper only goes so far: if they felt that bad about it, they would have voted for him in the first place. As it stands, I expect him to be the one DGA nominee that, as is usually the case, doesn’t make the Academy’s five. In his place: Terrence Malick. Whether or not “The Tree of Life” has broad enough support to crack the Best Picture lineup is an increasingly distant question mark, but his high-risk, high-reach helming of the Palme d’Or winner is just the kind of brazen auteur statement the Academy’s smaller, more particular directors’ branch often sticks up for — which could result in our first ‘lone director’ nominee since Julian Schnabel four years ago. I’ve missed those.
I’m also counting on enough grudging respect for “The Tree of Life” — propped by by a wave of not-at-all grudging adoration for Brad Pitt — to see the locked-in Best Actor nominee score a surprise second nod for Best Supporting Actor. Again, there are few precursors to support that idea, but something about that category has looked ripe for a wild-card nominee for some time. I don’t know I don’t quite buy the Jonah Hill story, or indeed the Nick Nolte story, but if something gives, why wouldn’t they reward one of their favorite stars for venturing into the arthouse, and earning some of the best reviews of his career for it? It’s a nomination that would appear at once cosy and adventurous: everybody wins.
Other questions abound. Dare they nominate “The Artist” for sound awards? If Jonah Hill is this year’s Mila Kunis — sorry, Mila — is Shailene Woodley this year’s Andrew Garfield? (To remind you: fresh face giving a well-liked performance in a formidable Best Picture challenger, who nonetheless missed first with SAG and then with the Academy.) I think so, yes. If she is, is that a sign of weakness for “The Descendants” — or can it make good on its concerted push for an editing nomination?
Speaking of the techs, what to make of that eternally wacky Costume Design category — where, honestly, not one of the top 15 titles on our Contenders page would surprise me as a nominee? (Watch it be French royalty-porn extravaganza “The Princess of Montpensier.”)
Very nearly as scattered is the Original Screenplay race: my long-held prediction for “A Separation” seems to be gaining company among other pundits, but “50/50,” for all its precursor mentions, carries a strong whiff of the much-nominated but Academy-snubbed “(500) Days of Summer” to me — and not just because of the JGL-Five-O parallel. (Still, what’s up with that?) Any number of carefully written indies feel like plausible nominees there, which brings me full circle to my rash predictions for “Take Shelter” — and there I shall stop, because if I think about this any further, I may start sounding a little like a Michael Shannon character myself. Good luck, everyone.
With that, here are my final predictions. Kris and Gerard will weigh in with theirs tomorrow.
I am left completely confused by this piece. Second guessing every prior notion I had regarding the nominees… I think that means this is really well written.
I’m totally pulling for that sort of love for Tinker Tailor and Brad Pitt. If there is to be a swell of support for Tinker Tailor, is it safe to assume Tomas Alfredson stands just as strong a chance as lone-director potentials like Malick or Fincher?
If your predictions for Michael Fassbender end up coming to life, then this will be the first year since I started paying attention to the Oscars that my favorite film of the year didn’t get nominated. Hope he gets in.
I’m expecting a conventional, more conservative slate this year.
This includes War Horse with BP and Director, much to the detriment of Dragon Tattoo, Drive, Tree of Life and Others.
I also think people have been overlooking The Ides of March for BP.
Having finally seen The Artist I can only say that it was a nice little entertainment, nothing more. I’ve seen better silent picture skits on the old Sid Caesar TV Comedy Show from the 50’s. Good grief, if this is the best of the year, then it is a very weak year indeed. Nice cinematography, nice little doggie. But I suppose everyone just wants to be entertained so that’s it. What a let down. Also think DiCaprio shouldn’t be so underrated. Great performance in an imperfect film. Is that so terrible that it can’t be nominated? The guy should have been nominated for Revolutionary Road as well as Shutter Island, and most definitely for The Departed. What does he have to do anyway? It’s ridiculous. Nothing against Shannon or Oldman, either of which might score. But the way that these things are done is just plain stupid and I’m learning to consider the opinions of bloggers AND an awful lot of critics to be suspect.
“But I suppose everyone just wants to be entertained so that’s it”.
Well … yeah. Entertained. ‘The Artist’ is not perfect. It’s not life-changing. It’s not game-changing. And like every year, you could probably find 20-30 or more technically superior films to what wins the Oscar. But more than a lot of the other contenders, I was entertained by ‘The Artist’. First and foremost, that’s what I go to the movies for. It’s what most people go to the movies for. The Academy are people. And they like ‘The Artist’. We’ll see what happens 2/26.
The Academy’s Best Picture is seldom the best of the year. That said, this was a weak year…for the mainstream. And as far as DiCaprio goes: ugh. Not his best work, nowhere near as strong as Shutter Island or The Departed. But definitely in Revolutionary Road (also ugh) territory,
“It may be unwise, but I’m predicting the Academy’s not-inconsiderable British voting bloc to come through for the cool spy drama, securing it a Best Picture nod by the skin of its tea-stained teeth.”
From your lips (or keyboard, as it were) to their ears. I’ve been clinging to the possibility of this nomination for the whole season.
Also, the fact that so many people are dropping Fassbender from their predictions is really freaking me out. Please, please, please let this happen.
Clarify: let Fassbender’s nomination happen. I dont’ usually like to be disagreeable, but I sincerely hope that everyone is just plain wrong!
Believe me, I’ll be delighted if I’m wrong.
I really hope you’re right about “So Long” being nominated for song. I’m actually predicting it myself, along with Pooh for animated feature, but for affection for the film rather than me actually thinking it could get it. I’m also predicting Hanna for score on that basis. It’s just too good for me to leave off, even though it has no chance.
But if an end credit song has a chance to get nominated it is “So Long” as it has the loveliest end credits of the year.
Winnie the Pooh would also be my choice for animation. Its gentleness is such a nice contrast to the rest of the animated movies I saw (Rio, Cars 2, Tintin, Arthur Christmas), which were all overly busy and aggressive to the point of obnoxiousness.
I also like “So Long” a lot, although I was struck by how much the opening drum riff sounded like “That Thing You Do.”
michael fassbender should win the oscar, period. David fincher’s the social network SUCKS! PLease UNDERSTAND ONE and for all. David: Stop making crappy movies for TEENAGERS.
I’m not a Fincher loyalist but The Social Network is a masterpiece.
I don’t know why, but I have a feeling that Damian Bichir will get nominated for “A Better Life”. If Catalina Sandino Moreno and Keisha Castle-Hughes were able to get nominated, why not him?
Agree re. Demian Bichir. He barely gets a mention on most sites but that SAG nomination puts him squarely in the frame.
Okay if only one of the following things happens on Tuesday I will force myself to be happy:
– Tilda Swinton: Best Actress
– Fassbender and Mulligan for Shame
– Ryan Gosling: Best Actor (Drive)
– Kirsten Dunst: Best Actress
– Hanna: Sound Mixing / Original Score (anything! Just let it be an Oscar nominee!!)
Just do at least one of them academy, at least one…
God, I hope “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” doesn’t make it into Best Picture. I know I’m in the minority on this site, but that film was by far the worst film I saw this year. It’s wonderfully crafted — indeed, I’m rooting for it to be nominated for Art Direction, Cinematography, and perhaps Original Score — but it would be the worst film nominated for Best Picture since I started caring in 1996. That editing job is just appalling.
How could a film you admit is ‘wonderfully crafted’ be the worst film you saw all year? even if you found the film somehow morally offensive I can’t imagine a wonderfully crafted film being worse than a poorly crafted film with all other factors (not many are there?) equally atrocious? Surely you saw a film that was not wonderfully crafted which you found equally un-compelling.
I don’t agree with your idea that it’s a terrible film, I love the film in fact. But I do agree that it’s editing job leaves much to be desired, I felt like sections to do with characters and their flashbacks and no flow between them. It made it a bit tougher to decipher the plot.
I agree that editing didn’t do it for me. And I didn’t care for the film on the whole. But it’s true, you can’t praise art direction, cinematography, and score and say it’s by far the worst film all year.
JJ1, I think it’s likely that Rentrobuff was being hyperbolic, but I’d say one’s least favorite film of the year is the one that he/she enjoyed the least, which seems to be the case here.
Why can’t I?
Conor is right that “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” is the film I enjoyed least and is therefore my least favourite. I made sure to specify that it was the worst film I saw, not the worst film released. I try not to see films I expect to be terrible (unless they manage awards buzz). But it’s more than that. As I see it, cinema is about storytelling. Yes, everything formal and stylistic about it is creative and exciting, but at the end of the day I need you to tell me a story. “Tinker Tailor” failed to do so. Nevertheless, the formal aspects of the film were very well done. As I mentioned, the production design was exceptional, and the cinematography, costume design, and score were also great. So, why can’t I commend the film for its terrific crafts while also determining it to be the worst film I saw this year due to the fact that, of all the films I did see, it was the least successful in telling me a coherent, comprehensible story?
I really hope Fassy is nominated but Oldman takes out DiCaprio. He has next year. If anyone deserves to ride the career narrative arc- sorry Glenn Close- it’s Oldman (even though his performance in TTSS completely warrants a nomination). And of course, I hope Theron gets in over Close. Mulligan over McTeer would be nice too.
FYI the Newsweek Oscar Roundtable is up… Fassy, Theron, Davis, Clooney, Swinton, Plummer, and UGGIE!
Tinker Tailor’s editing is one of the best works in 2011. I’d put it behind, maybe, Martha Marcy May Marlene.
Dino Jonsater’s editing helps the film maintain a sense of regularity throughout (this sense of regularity is established as the film crosscuts between the new Circus’s daily goings-on and Smiley’s routine after retirement) while at the same time slowly creeping into the psyches of the characters by smoothly interposing flashbacks, mostly from Smiley’s POV, as Smiley’s investigation advances.
Also about halfway through, a scene, where Smiley tells Guillam about his encounter with Karla and about mentioning his wife to Karla, is followed by a scene that sees Gullam making a personal sacrifice. Then it’s followed by Smiley, sitting alone, reminiscing about how he finds out about his wife’s infidelity. These scenes are organically connected to convey how their profession has taken its toll on their personal lives.
I also remember being blown away by the “revelation” scene where Guillam climbs the stairs and slowly steps into the room, as the camera first shows Smiley sitting with a gun in his hand, cuts to Guillam’s face in disbelief, then finally cuts to the mole.
Tinker Tailor’s editing is smooth and efficient. Great work by Jonsater
I hope you are dead wrong about Fassbender’s omission. I am predicting both him & Mulligan to score nominations. I can understand if she doesn’t make it–cause she’s such a long shot–but Fassy deserves it!
I agree that the best supporting actor category is whack, but instead of Brad Pitt I’m predicting Ben Kingsley to score a surprise nomination for Hugo. It’s a really shaky category and it seems like an obvious chance for a “coattail” nomination to happen. Although, I could also see Pitt or someone like Corey Stoll to take it, too.
Other things that would make me happy on Oscar morning: 1) The Help sorely UNDER PERFORMS and doesn’t receive a best picture nomination.
2) Glenn Close snubbed and replaced by ANYONE (seriously, as long as she isn’t rewarded for that piece of shit movie, I could care less who takes her place. Preferably Theron or Dunst).
3) Drive and The Tree of Life score best picture nominations
4) There’s at least one surprise (aka someone who hasn’t received any solid precursor attention) in each acting category.
5) A Separation lands a nomination in something besides foreign language film (screenplay is the most obvious, but wouldn’t it be something if it landed in director?)
I agree with you on Shailene Woodley possibly being an Andrew Garfield scenario, but just like him I hope it isn’t and just like him I am adding her to my predictions.
Like The King Speech I also expect The Artist to get the Sound nomination.
I’m also surprised that people pick Malick for director but not for Original Screenplay when a category featuring the combo of Bridesmaids, Win Win and 50/50 could not look more strange. Not that it isn’t deserved, but it looks weird. I’m even leaving 50/50 out in favor of A Separation.
I don’t see Fassbender being left out here. I do think Oldman might be although I’m still rooting for him if not DiCaprio. I think Shannon and Harrelson will cancel each other out in the nods, though. They’re both outstanding in smaller films but I somehow doubt one will be nominated over the other. If there is a true surprise nod it will be Bechir, and that would be a slap in the face to certain elements in our troubled country. He gives a wonderful and moving performance in a small film and I think he could pull it off as a true dark horse. That would be okay with me.
“The reasoning that voters feel they owe David Fincher after his loss last year to Tom Hooper only goes so far: if they felt that bad about it, they would have voted for him in the first place.”
Well, Guy, you don’t feel bad about it until AFTER you’ve done it… ;-)
I just don’t see it. If you’re a Tom Hooper kind of voter, you’re a Tom Hooper kind of voter.
But who’s this year’s Hooper that would keep those voters from picking Fincher? I’m not seeing one.
Dream on. The Help will have a great wake up call, and justifiably so. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Who are you addressing? I’m predicting a pretty decent showing for The Help.