Final season of ‘Dexter’ is teased in deadly new poster

#Dexter
05.03.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Will Dexter finally get his comeuppance?

Showtime has released the official poster for the eighth and final season of “Dexter.”

The concluding season of Showtime’s “Dexter” premieres on Sunday, June 30. It takes place six months after LaGuerta”s murder, with Dexter (Michael C. Hall) still juggling his duties as a dad, a brother… and a serial killer. Will he end up in a plastic bag, as the poster suggests? 

Check out the poster here:

Meanwhile, as one Showtime drama comes to an end, another one is taking its place. “Ray Donovan,” which premieres after “Dexter” on June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, stars Liev Schreiber as a “cleaner” who helps make the illegal problems of celebrities, athletes, and business moguls disappear. When his criminal father, Mickey Donovan (Jon Voight) isreleased from prison, things go sour fast. “Ray Donovan” is created and executive-produced by Ann Biderman (“Southland”), who also wrote the pilot episode.

Watch the trailer here:

Things kick off June 30 at 9 pm ET/PT on Showtime.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dexter
TAGSDexterMICHAEL C HALLRAY DONOVANSHOWTIME

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP