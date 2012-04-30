Final theatrical ‘Dark Knight Rises’ trailer revealed online in viral campaign

It’s such a tricky balancing act for a studio, deciding how many trailers to release for a big blockbuster movie and what to show, and I’m sure they feel nitpicked to death no matter what they do.
For example, I think the latest international trailer for “Prometheus” is very striking, filled with memorable images and lines, and I wish I’d never seen it. Holy cow, does that thing feel like they’re on the verge of giving away the whole movie. They’re not, and there are still some big surprises built in, but they’ve gone about as far as they can go at this point.
The folks over at Warner Bros. are walking a similarly fine line with “The Dark Knight Rises,” the last film in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. All day today, fans have been playing along with a viral campaign that has required some real-world legwork if people want to unlock the trailer. They’ve been hunting bat symbols painted all over the place, and once enough of them are found, the trailer goes live.
So what do we learn from this final trailer? Or at least, I assume this is final. They can’t cut many more, can they?
Matthew Modine’s character was part of this viral campaign, the police commander who issues the arrest warrant for Batman, and I love that Modine’s shown up on Twitter recently and that he’s playing along there. As far as the trailer itself, let’s take a look:
First thought? I love the quiet. I think that takes real nerve in a marketplace like we have today. So often, I feel like I’m hammered into submission by trailers, but in this case, Nolan keeps it quite almost all the way through, and even when he does crescendo, it’s not the sort of full-on sensory assault we’re used to.
Classy, and it looks like a really great way of using Bane to test everyone’s beliefs in the film, and Batman’s actual nerve. I hope this film allows Nolan to walk away from the series triumphant. I’d love to see him stick the landing, and this trailer, without giving everything away, makes the case that this could well be the perfect way to close out his time in Gotham City.
“This isn’t a car.” Can’t wait.
“The Dark Knight Rises” opens in theaters July 20.
Since they discuss the “Will he die?” question openly in the trailer I’m guessing he doesn’t die, he just gets tortured (paralyzed?) by Bane and then recovers for the final battle.
there’s also a trailer out there with Wayne using a cane.
Love Hathaway in this. Feel much better about her now.
It shows a little too much, but nothing that wasn’t strongly hinted at already.
I couldn’t not watch it though. I can’t wait for this.
Agree with Drew regarding the quiet, sublime opening… it is bold yet it seems such an obvious choice now it’s done. Zimmer’s music is as crucial as the lighting in this thing. This trailer is going to impact the way other movies are sold, just as Inception did (PHWOM… fade scene to black… PHWOM).
nyo my gah
Oh my WOW.
After listening to Drew, I’m glad I skipped watching the latest Prometheus trailer. I feel like i know all i need to, so i didn’t feel the need to watch the latest trailer. Same with TDKR, I watched this one only cause there hasn’t been that much released for it. Now that i’ve seen it, I won’t watch anything else before seeing the actual film.
seriously, avoid that prometheus trailer. I just rewatched alien and aliens bc I was so psyched for Prometheus and now i’ve fallen into meh territory.
i think it was the studios way of trying to compensate for a pending R rating. give em everything, but the kitchen sink and theyll have to come!
Ok, a few questions.
1) Is that Hathaway doing the flippy thing in the jumpsuit around 1:40? I saw a pony tail, but the face was not discernable.
2)That sounds like JGL asking why she would run from bane. im wondering if she allowed herself to be arrested just to break out and hide from him or if this is how the prison riots start?
She obviously sides with Batman, im thinking its after Wayne is captured and she learns the truth. The majority of the action seems to center around the riot/prison break. We only really see things being blown up and Batman fighting with Catwoman on a roof.
In my opinion….
I dont want to know ;) that prometheus trailer really knocked the wind out of my sails as well. I feel like I know less about the overall scheme of the Avengers than Prometheus now :(
I really do hope this is the final trailer. With the abundance of exposure TDKR got filming, Nolan has still managed to maintain that air of mystery.
Humph. So, I take it, the dumb-looking guy with the half-bald haircut is the “new Batman” I’ve read of, the one that takes over the Batmanitude in the end? Is anyone who’s actually followed this movie in detail able to confirm or deny?
And I guess the Mumbler’s been fixed. Someone with a brain seems to have slapped Nolan around after the onslaught of ridicule over the initial hilarious muttering.
Half-bald haircut? I’ve frame-by-framed the trailer and don’t know who you’re talking about. That’s the first I’ve heard of a new Batman taking over, but I’ll admit that with all the JGL in the trailer, I was beginning to wonder.
I definitely disagree on Bane, though. He sounded perfectly fine in that first trailer. It’s disturbing that such a vocal (pun intended) outcry actually resulted in them changing his voice. Then again, I wouldn’t be surprised if they just kept his voice “normal” for the trailer to trick everyone. In fact, I hope that’s the case. That would amuse me greatly.
Maybe it’s my fault, but I didn’t get everything the first time I listened to the first trailer. I was a bit worried that I would miss bits of dialogue in the theater with all the sounds effects and someone nearby munching on popcorn.
Although, the new voice makes it interesting. They gave him a weird accent, like someone who been trained in classic theater or something like that. It changes the character a bit for me.
What half bald guy?
Watched it once. All I need. And I’m avoiding any and all Prometheus stuff like the plague anymore. I’m grateful I haven’t seen that new extended one (in a weird reversal Twitter buzz actually prevented me from being spoiled by that one).
I love that Nolan (and whoever cuts his trailers) tried something bold with Inception, and once everybody in the world starting copying that style, they went and did something completely different for TDKR. I can only hope this means an oncoming trend of quiet trailers; that would be nice for my ears.
I don’t understand how people think this trailer showed too much. This is basically just another teaser trailer, which I think is fantastic. It’s the sort of move that indicates that the studio is extremely confident with the film’s prospects (as they should be). For example, we have only seem glimpses of Marion Cottilard’s character, and apparently she plays a major role in the film.
right, it’s Cotillard that Wayne is kissing in that half second glimpse. That’s all I can recall seeing of her.
Man, I liked that trailer but to echo something Drew said about Prometheus, I wish I hadn’t watched it. There were a couple of beats in there that I suspected might happen, but didn’t know for sure and would rather have seen in the theater. Stupid me for watching.
LOL at the people thinking this won’t hit $400 million. You are out of your fucking mind if you think that.