Clearly the new Coachella lineup featuring AC/DC and Drake did not inspire “Mindy Project” writer Christopher Schleicher, who posted his own version of a rock festival lineup on his Twitter account. AC/DC is rightfully replaced by Jane Fonda, and basically every other Oscar-nominated actress of the past 50 years gets a set in. Congrats to Ms. Wallis for scoring the pimp slot over Shirley MacLaine, who is literally almost eight times her age.
Finally, a Coachella Lineup for the Rest of Us
Louis VIrtel 01.07.15 4 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 11 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With