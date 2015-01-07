Finally, a Coachella Lineup for the Rest of Us

01.07.15 4 years ago

Clearly the new Coachella lineup featuring AC/DC and Drake did not inspire “Mindy Project” writer Christopher Schleicher, who posted his own version of a rock festival lineup on his Twitter account. AC/DC is rightfully replaced by Jane Fonda, and basically every other Oscar-nominated actress of the past 50 years gets a set in. Congrats to Ms. Wallis for scoring the pimp slot over Shirley MacLaine, who is literally almost eight times her age.

