Finally, here’s Audra McDonald slaying as Billie Holiday on HBO

#HBO
01.18.16 3 years ago

Audra McDonald has won six Tony Awards, and she's the only person to win in all four competitive Tony acting categories — Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play, Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play.

That's staggering enough. But just listen to her vocals as she plays Billie Holiday in HBO's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, a small screen adaptation of the last production to win McDonald a Tony. 

I'd call McDonald's note-for-note perfection “eerie” except it's too damn gorgeous to dismiss as such. Billie Holiday's life was no picnic, but I can't wait to see McDonald tear up HBO with this startling performance. 

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill airs Saturday, March 12 on HBO. 

