Finally: Footage from ‘Gravity’ with Sandra Bullock and George Clooney (sort of)

Fans of Alfonso Cuarón have had to wait for a new film from the director since the 2006 release of “Children of Men” Cuarón’s follow-up, “Gravity,” due out this year, is something the director has been working on for several years and stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney.

Now, finally, we are going to get a look at the film as the first trailer is due out on Thursday. However, courtesy of Entertainment Tonight, we have gotten our first tease for the trailer which you can watch below.

The story for “Gravity” finds the characters played by Clooney and Bullock in deep trouble in outer space after a spacewalk goes awry, leaving them stranded. The concept is necessarily effects heavy and with Cuarón behind it, is intriguing to say the least.

Cuarón first came to the attention of many filmgoers with 2001’s ” Y tu Mamá También,” a film he quickly followed by directing the third Harry Potter movie, “Prisoner of Azkaban.” The Clive Owen-starrer “Children of Men” further cemented the director’s reputation and was nominated for a number of awards including three Oscars.

Initially, “Gravity” was supposed to be in theaters last fall, but it was pushed to this year and currently has a release date of October 4th.