Finally! Lilith 2010 opens sets opening date June 27

03.25.10 8 years ago

After months of leaking out details in dibs and drabs, Lilith Fair has finally announced the opening date of the rejuvenated femme fest.  The tour launches June 27 at Calgary”s McMahon Stadium. Tickets go on sale April 3. Additionally, Selena Gomez and Jenni Rivera have been added to the line-up.

To heighten awareness for the festival, founder Sarah McLachlan and Emmylou Harris will perform McLachlan”s “Angel” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight.
 
Below is a list of tour dates announced so far with on-sale dates.
 
Sun, Jun 27        Calgary, AB        McMahon Stadium (on-sale 4/3)
Mon, Jun 28        Edmonton, AB   Northlands Spectrum (on-sale 4/3)
Thur, Jul 1          Vancouver, BC   Pitt Meadows Airport (on-sale 4/3)
Fri, Jul 2            Portland, OR          The Amphitheatre at Clark County (on-s ale 3/27)
Sat, Jul 3           Seattle, WA            The Gorge Amphitheatre (on-sale 3/27)
Wed, Jul 7         San Diego, CA      Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre (on-sale 4/3)
Sat, Jul 10         Los Angeles, CA   Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre (on-sale 4/3)
Tue, Jul 13        Denver, CO          Comfort Dental Amphitheatre (on-sale 4/3)
Sat, Jul 17        Chicago, IL               First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre (on-sale 3/27)
Tues, July 20     Indianapolis, IN        Verizon Wireless Music Center (on-sale 3/27)
Sat, Jul 24        Toronto, ON             Molson Canadian Amphitheatre (on-sale 3/27)
Tues, July 27     Cleveland, OH           Blossom Music Center (on-sale 4/3)
Sun, Aug 8       Atlanta, GA               Aaron”s Amphitheatre (on-sale 3/27)
Tues, Aug 10    W. Palm Beach, FL     Cruzan Amphitheatre (on-sale 3/27)

Full list of artists announced so far:
A Fine Frenzy, Anjulie, Ann Atomic, Anya Marina, Ash Koley, The Bangles, Beth Orton, Brandi Carlile, Butterfly Boucher, Cat Power, Ceci Bastida, Chairlift, Chantal Kreviazuk, Colbie Caillat, Corinne Bailey Rae, Court Yard Hounds, Donna Delory, Elizaveta, Emmylou Harris, Erin McCarley, Erykah Badu, Frazey Ford, The Go-Go”s, Gossip, Grace Potter and The Nocturnals, Heart, Ima, Indigo Girls, Ingrid Michaelson, Janelle Monae, Jenni Rivera, Jennifer Knapp, Jesca Hoop, Jill Hennessy, Jill Scott, Julia Othmer, Kate Miller-Heidke, Kate Nash Katzenjammer, Kelly Clarkson, Ke$ha, La Roux, Lights, Lissie, Loretta Lynn, Lucy Schwartz, Marina & The Diamonds, Martina McBride, Mary J. Blige, Meaghan Smith, Melissa McClelland, Metric, Miranda Lambert, Miranda Lee Richards, Missy Higgins, Nikki Jean, Nneka, Norah Jones, Priscilla Renea, The Rescues, Rosie Thomas, Sara Bareilles, Sarah McLachlan, Selena Gomez, Serena Ryder, Sheryl Crow, Sia, Sugarland, Susan Justice, Suzanne Vega, Tara MacLean, Tegan and Sara, Toby Lightman, Vedera, Vita Chambers, The Submarines,  The Weepies, Ximena Sarinana, Zee Avi

 

