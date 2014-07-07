Finally, Soccer Gets Its Own ‘Super Bowl Shuffle’

07.07.14 4 years ago

Though the U.S. is out of the World Cup, Major League Soccer still has an anthem that'll make you long again for American dominance on the field. These MLS players, including Graham Zusi and Omar Gonzalez, toast the 1985 anthem “The Super Bowl Shuffle,” which featuring the '85 Chicago Bears bragging about how great they were. It only peaked at #41 on the Billboard Hot 100, but that doesn't matter since it completely raised on the bar on all music forever.

Enjoy “We're Better Than the Best.” You'll have to agree. And then enjoy its timeless source material below too.

Chicago Bears Super Bowl Shuffle – 1985 from ASU Alumni Association on Vimeo.

Around The Web

TAGSGraham ZusiOmar GonzalezWORLD CUP

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP