Finally, Soccer Gets Its Own ‘Super Bowl Shuffle’

Though the U.S. is out of the World Cup, Major League Soccer still has an anthem that'll make you long again for American dominance on the field. These MLS players, including Graham Zusi and Omar Gonzalez, toast the 1985 anthem “The Super Bowl Shuffle,” which featuring the '85 Chicago Bears bragging about how great they were. It only peaked at #41 on the Billboard Hot 100, but that doesn't matter since it completely raised on the bar on all music forever.

Enjoy “We're Better Than the Best.” You'll have to agree. And then enjoy its timeless source material below too.

Chicago Bears Super Bowl Shuffle – 1985 from ASU Alumni Association on Vimeo.