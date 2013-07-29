Fiona Apple announces new tour dates

Remember last week when Fiona Apple premiered a new music video for “Hot Knife” seemingly out of nowhere, and we figured an announcement about the songwriter’s new movements would surface soon?

So yeah, Fiona Apple has announced new tour dates, and more specifically, the tour is dubbed Anything We Want: An Evening With Fiona Apple & Blake Mills. Mills toured with Apple on her 2012 tour, though he did not play on her most recent album “The Idler Wheel…” He previously worked with Dawes and has dropped one solo album to date.

Dates kickoff on Oct. 3 and run through the end of that month, with shows out of theaters and performance halls. The concerts themselves are “in development”:

In a release, Mills and Apple jointly tried to describe the stint:

1) We were sent an assignment to write three or four sentences.

2) These sentences should communicate that we, Fiona Apple & Blake Mills (that’s us), are doing a little tour as a duo.

3) We know it’ll be something special, and we aren’t being coy here — it’s just that we have about 26% of an idea of what the fuck we will be playing for you.

4) It was our understanding that the 4th sentence was optional, but here is something that is true: the uncertainty excites us.

So, yes, Mills and Apple are touring only as a duo, and the concerts will boast “songs from their respective catalogs as well as some original yet to be released material.” Perhaps there’s a duets album in their pockets? Fans can keep up with updates about the tour at anythingwewant.us.

Fiona Apple released a new music video for “Hot Knife” last week; it was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Here are Fiona Apple and Blake Mills’ tour dates, with onsales:

10/3     Portland, OR                           Newmark Theatre                               8/2, 10 AM
10/4     Seattle, WA                             Benaroya Hall                                     8/5, 10 AM
10/7     Los Angeles, CA                     Walt Disney Concert Hall                  8/3, 10 AM
10/8     Berkeley, CA                          Zellerbach Hall                                    8/2, 10 AM
10/11   Denver, CO                             Boettcher Concert Hall                       8/2, 10 AM
10/14   Minneapolis, MN                   The O’Shaughnessy                            8/2, 10 AM
10/15   Chicago, IL                              Bank of America Theatre                    8/10, 10 AM
10/17   Toronto, ON                           Queen Elizabeth Theatre                    8/2, 10 AM
10/19   Philadelphia, PA                     Merriam Theater                                 8/2, 10 AM
10/22   New York, NY                        Beacon Theatre                                   8/2, 11 AM
10/23   Boston, MA                           Emerson Colonial Theatre                  8/2, 10 AM
10/25   Washington, DC                     Lincoln Theatre                                   8/2, 10 AM
10/26   Washington, DC                     Lincoln Theatre                                   8/2, 10 AM

