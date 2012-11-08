Fiona Apple, Avett Bros., Norah Jones and more on ‘This is 40’ soundtrack

11.08.12 6 years ago

The previously announced Fiona Apple will be joined by Ryan Adams, Norah Jones, the Avett Brothers, and, of course,  Graham Parker, on the soundtrack for Judd Apatow”s “This Is 40.”

While tracks from some of the artists, including Paul Simon, the Avetts, and Loudon Wainwright, have been released before, the cuts from Jones, Apple, Parker (who plays heavily into the plot), Lindsey Buckingham, Wilco, and Adams are all original.  Jon Brion composed the score and produced several of the new cuts, including Apple”s “Dull Tool.” The soundtrack comes out Dec. 11.

Read Drew McWeeny’s review of “This is 40” here.

The track listing for “Music From The Motion Picture This Is 40” is as follows:
 
1.   I’m Your Angel – Yoko Ono  
2.   Always Judging – Norah Jones 
3.   What Do You Like? – Graham Parker with Punch Brothers
4.   Sick Of You – Lindsey Buckingham 
5.   Rewrite – Paul Simon  
6.   Shining Through The Dark (Live) – Ryan Adams  
7.   Lunch Box Odd Sox – Paul McCartney
8.   Brother & Sister – Lindsey Buckingham Featuring Norah Jones  
9.   Theme 1 (Debbie & Oliver) – Jon Brion   
10. Watch The Moon Come Down – Graham Parker & The Rumour 
11. Days That We Die – Loudon Wainwright 
12. She Acts Like You – Lindsey Buckingham 
13. Dull Tool – Fiona Apple
14. Lucky Now (Live) – Ryan Adams 
15. I Got You – Wilco
16. Live & Die – The Avett Brothers 

Bonus track (digital only):
17. Protection (Live) – Graham Parker & The Rumour

 

