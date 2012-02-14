Fiona Apple confirms SXSW festival gig: What can we expect?

Fiona Apple hasn’t done many high-profile gigs in the last five years, but the Los Angeles-based songwriter is stepping out this spring at South By Southwest. The 34-year-old has been confirmed for Pitchfork’s SXSW showcase at the Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas on March 15.

The space holds around 400 people, reserved only for badgeholders during the music conference — that’s not a lot of people to witness what may be Apple’s first new songs since 2005’s “Extraordinary Machine.”

Epic’s LA Reed Tweeted earlier this year that fans could expect her next album in a “few weeks,” causing a spokesperson to reel that claim in. “It”ll absolutely be this year,” said the spokeswoman. “But timing wise, I don”t know exactly when.”

Every year breeds talk that it will be the year Apple releases new music, but even Apple herself mentioned that an album was finished — and has been finished for more than a year. During a rare appearance at Largo in L.A. with frequent collaborator Jon Brion, Apple declined singing any of her new songs. “I can’t remember [how to play] any of my new songs because they’ve been done for a f*cking year.”

Apple has sung jazz and traditional tunes live in years after she was finished touring off of “Machines,” and contributed some help to new recordings like the Buddy Holly cover “Everyday” for 2011’s “Rave On Buddy Holly” tribute comp and “Hey Big Dog” on Margaret Cho’s 2010 comedy album “Cho Independent.”

SXSW may be Apple’s larger-scale introduction to her new music.

Are you ready to have her back?

