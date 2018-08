Firefly Music Festival 2014 includes Outkast, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons

Fresh from announcing its plans to play more than 40 music festivals in 2014 , Outkast leads the lineup for this year”s Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware.

The festival, which runs June 19-22, will also host Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Jack Johnson, Tegan and Sara, Band of Horses and Childish Gambino. Check out the entire lineup below. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 20 at noon.

Outkast has so far confirmed it”ll play Coachella and Governors Ball with sources at Revolt TV reporting that “the reunion is currently set to exist solely in the live setting.” The duo”s former manager, Queen Latifah, has reason to believe otherwise, saying last night on Howard Stern’s radio show that they”re “about to work on a new album.”