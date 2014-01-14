Firefly Music Festival 2014 includes Outkast, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons

Fresh from announcing its plans to play more than 40 music festivals in 2014, Outkast leads the lineup for this year”s Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware.
The festival, which runs June 19-22, will also host Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Jack Johnson, Tegan and Sara, Band of Horses and Childish Gambino. Check out the entire lineup below. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 20 at noon.
Outkast has so far confirmed it”ll play Coachella and Governors Ball with sources at Revolt TV reporting that “the reunion is currently set to exist solely in the live setting.” The duo”s former manager, Queen Latifah, has reason to believe otherwise, saying last night on Howard Stern’s radio show that they”re “about to work on a new album.”
Firefly Music Festival 2014 lineup
A Great Big World
A-Trak
Aer
The Airborne Toxic Event
American Authors
Amos Lee
Andrew Belle
Arctic Monkeys
Asaf Avidan
Bad Things
Band Of Horses
Basic Vacation
Bleachers
Breach The Summit
Bronze Radio Return
Cage The Elephant
Cash Cash
Chance The Rapper
Cherub
Childish Gambino
Christian Porter
City And Colour
Courrier
Courtney Barnett
Cruiser
Dan Croll
Foo Fighters
G-Eazy
Gemini Club
Geographer
Girl Talk
Goldroom
Gregory Alan Isakov
Griswolds
Grouplove
Haerts
Hey Rosetta!
High Highs
Holychild
Hunter Hunted
Imagine Dragons
Iron & Wine
Jack Johnson
Jake Bugg
John & Jacob
Johnnyswim
Kaiser Chiefs
Kodaline
Kongos
Little Comets
Little Daylight
Local Natives
Lucius
Magic Man
Martin Garrix
Mean Lady
Misterwives
MS MR
New Politics
New Sweden
NONONO
Outkast
Phantogram
Phosphorescent
Pigpen Theatre Co
Portugal. The Man
Pretty Lights
RAC
Royal Teeth
Saints Of Valory
Salva
San Fermin
Shakey Graves
Sir Sly
Sky Ferreira
Sleeper Agent
Sleigh Bells
Smallpools
Son Lux
Step Rockets
Stop Light
Observations
Tegan And Sara
The Ceremonies
The Colourist
The Lumineers
The Mowgli’s
The Weeks
The White Panda
The Wild Feathers
Third Eye Blind
Tune-Yards
Twenty One Pilots
Typhoon
Unlikely Candidates
Vance Joy
Vic Mensa
Walk Off The Earth
Washed Out
Weezer
White Denim
Wild Child
Wild Cub
X Ambassadors
Young The Giant
Ziggy
Quite a list for its’ third year. I’m getting too old to even debate about going.