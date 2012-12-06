Watch: First ‘Django Unchained’ clip comes fully loaded with Southern charm

#Django Unchained #Jay Leno #Jamie Foxx
12.07.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Don Johnson brought a little surprise to “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” on Wednesday.

During his appearance on the late-night talker, the “Nash Bridges” star introduced the first-ever clip from Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” the new period revenge flick in which he stars as Southern plantation owner Spencer “Big Daddy” Bennett.

While the footage in question doesn’t feature any of the blood-drenched action promised by the film’s trailers, it does boast some brisk Tarantino dialogue in a brief dialogue exchange between Bennett and Christoph Waltz’s Dr. King Schultz (the latter of whom appears to have swiped some of Col. Hans Landa’s smirky charm).

Skip to 4:03 in the video below for the full clip (or just watch the entire five minutes, if you care to hear Johnson’s story about hanging out with Sean “Diddy” Combs).

“Django Unchained” hits theaters on December 25.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Django Unchained#Jay Leno#Jamie Foxx
TAGSCHRISTOPH WALTZDJANGO UNCHAINEDDjango Unchained clipdon johnsonJamie FoxxJAY LENOThe Tonight Show with Jay Leno

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP