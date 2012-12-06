Watch: First ‘Django Unchained’ clip comes fully loaded with Southern charm

Don Johnson brought a little surprise to “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” on Wednesday.

During his appearance on the late-night talker, the “Nash Bridges” star introduced the first-ever clip from Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” the new period revenge flick in which he stars as Southern plantation owner Spencer “Big Daddy” Bennett.

While the footage in question doesn’t feature any of the blood-drenched action promised by the film’s trailers, it does boast some brisk Tarantino dialogue in a brief dialogue exchange between Bennett and Christoph Waltz’s Dr. King Schultz (the latter of whom appears to have swiped some of Col. Hans Landa’s smirky charm).

Skip to 4:03 in the video below for the full clip (or just watch the entire five minutes, if you care to hear Johnson’s story about hanging out with Sean “Diddy” Combs).



“Django Unchained” hits theaters on December 25.