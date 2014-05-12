First FOX ‘Gracepoint’ images don’t show David Tennant’s American accent

A week ago at this time, I was on the set of FOX's “Gracepoint” on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. Over two days, I talked to all of the show's stars, including David Tennant, Anna Gunn, Michael Peña and Kevin Rankin, who told me that he wouldn't want to play a British version of Herc in a British “Friday Night Lights.” [No, a British “Friday Night Lights” doesn't exist, silly. We were just discussing the very interesting thing Tennant is doing in “Gracepoint,” essentially reprising his “Broadchurch” role, only with a different name and a different accent. And yes, I've heard his American accent for the show. And no, he didn't use the accent in his interviews.]
At the time, “Gracepoint” was shooting its ninth episode and, to an actor, they all claimed that they didn't know who the killer was, but that it was allegedly different from the killer in “Broadchurch,” a claim that FOX executives repeated this morning in announcing that the 10-episode “Gracepoint” will air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. this fall.
“Gracepoint” co-showrunner Dan Futterman claimed that he knew who the killer was, but he didn't offer an answer.
I, however, was able to get a rather incriminating picture of the miscreant incarcerated at the Gracepoint police department.
Check it out. And don't tell anybody:
Looks guilty to me.
Anyway, sorry for ruining FOX's “Gracepoint” for you. Check out the first pictures from the production.
Yeah, the dude in the cell definitely looks like an inappropriate hugger.
Dan, how about a comment on Tennant’s American accent? On YouTube, there is a clip of Tennant using an American accent in his failed NBC pilot Rex Is Not Your Lawyer. It is easily the worst American accent I have ever heard from a British actor on something made for an American audience. I don’t know if you have seen that clip (maybe you can look it up?), but it would be good to know if he has improved — or not.
MoreTears – It’s just so hard to be objective because of how associated Tennant is with the role with a different accent, so it’s definitely distracting. I’d need to watch a full episode and see how it settles and how it settles with me…
The Gracepoint trailer is up on YouTube. Although I wouldn’t have said the “Rex” accent is the worst I’ve ever heard, I do feel it’s improved. I do think it’s a shame that he couldn’t use the English accent that he put on for “Doctor Who” – his Scottish brogue might have been a little rough for some American ears, but the English is lovely…
I don’t think it’s really fair to keep dredging up that clip. For one thing it’s five years old and pre-DT having accent training, second the Rex producers changed where the character was from less than a week before filming meaning DT had to adopt a specific regional accent (much harder than generic American) on practically no notice, third how much can you tell from only a few seconds of footage? There are recordings of theatre plays he’s done where he’s played an American and his accent was very good in those. I’m an American fan btw.
Judging by the trailer, the US accent in Gracepoint is every bit as awful and distracting as for Rex. Don’t understand why they didn’t give the role to either a US actor or a Brit or Aussie who can, you know, actually pull off an accent. Tennant isn’t necessary for the detective part and having something so wonky in the middle of the show is just going to distract from whatever else is there. Bet the other actors aren’t best pleased.
Do you know if this is part of the reason the first actor cast as the hotelier left for ‘creative differences’? It would sure bug me if I was about to enter four months filming when the project was clearly way off track due to a problem with the central casting.
Maybe they’lll edit back his part or give more prominence to some of the other roles in the final edit to hide the accent problem.
Bet Fox won’t be casting sight and sound unseen again after this little pickle. Ha!