First full trailer for Pixar’s lush ‘Brave’ arrives online

There was a teaser over the summer that I thought set an immediate tone, but now, we’ve got our first big look at “Brave,” and for anyone concerned that “Cars 2” signaled a shift into a lower gear for Pixar, this seems to be a pretty strong repudiation of that idea.
It’s especially interesting to see how strong this female-driven fairy tale looks coming on the heels of the two “Snow White” trailers. I’m an immediate fan of what we’re hearing of Kelly MacDonald as the voice of Merida, the main character in the film. I was totally dumbstruck by MacDonald in “Trainspotting,” her first big film role, and it has been a pleasure to watch her repeatedly prove that she’s one of the most consistent and endearing actors of her age group. If you’re looking to cast a strong voice that’s genuinely Scottish to anchor this attempt to really shake things up at the studio, then MacDonald seems positively inspired.
Like many of Pixar’s best films, this has had a turbulent creative process so far, and Mark Andrews is currently finishing the film that was originally directed by Brenda Chapman. Obviously, I can’t speak to why the switch happened, but Pixar’s process depends largely on the ability and willingness to throw out giant chunks of a movie if it’s not working. Many of their best films were really only figured out at the last minute, so it’s not any sort of indicator of the final work just to observe that they switched filmmakers. That happened, for example, on “Ratatouille,” and that’s one of their best movies now.
This is both the first female lead in a Pixar film and their first fairy tale, and it feels like they’ve adapted easily to both firsts. While there seem to be gentle elements of magic at play in the trailer, the main threat is a bear, and I like the way this ordinary animal is pumped up to legendary status through the art of storytelling. This is really a story about a young woman trying to find her voice in a society that does not value the voice of women, and that’s pretty heady stuff for this film to be dealing with. Here’s the synopsis from Apple.com, where you can see the trailer right now, and it’s the fullest description yet of the film:
Since ancient times, stories of epic battles and mystical legends have been passed through the generations across the rugged and mysterious Highlands of Scotland. In “Brave,” a new tale joins the lore when the courageous Merida (voice of Kelly Macdonald) confronts tradition, destiny and the fiercest of beasts. Merida is a skilled archer and impetuous daughter of King Fergus (voice of Billy Connolly) and Queen Elinor (voice of Emma Thompson). Determined to carve her own path in life, Merida defies an age-old custom sacred to the uproarious lords of the land: massive Lord MacGuffin (voice of Kevin McKidd), surly Lord Macintosh (voice of Craig Ferguson) and cantankerous Lord Dingwall (voice of Robbie Coltrane). Merida’s actions inadvertently unleash chaos and fury in the kingdom, and when she turns to an eccentric old Wise Woman (voice of Julie Walters) for help, she is granted an ill-fated wish. The ensuing peril forces Merida to discover the meaning of true bravery in order to undo a beastly curse before it’s too late.
It’s going to be a long wait until June 22, 2012, but it looks like a worthwhile one. I think it’s a solid attempt to set up our expectations for the movie, if not as immediately iconic as some of the earlier Pixar trailers, and I’d love to know what you thought of it as well.
Seems a little too “How To Train Your Dragon”-esque.
Exactly what I was thinking. Similar but without awesome dragons. Hmmm… Not sure that comparison is going to work for them.
Not a great trailer by Pixar’s standard, but you can tell the film will be wonderful.
I think we’re at a tipping point for computer animated films right now, where we’re starting to see art style that collide with other films we’ve already seen. There’s an unquestionable How to Train Your Dragon feel to some of this. Yet these guys are master storytellers with such a track record that no matter how one feels about a trailer, we’re guaranteed a quality piece of work.
Remember when Monsters Inc. was first released, and Pixar made such a big deal about what a nightmare it was to render hair? Contrast that with this, where every human character has an incredibly pronounced hairdo, several are draped in fur, the antagonist is a huge shaggy bear, and the horse has a flowing mane. Those braggarts are just showboating now!
That’s what I was thinking, too. The only thing that grabbed me was her hair. It’s amazing to think that the same ones and zeroes that made Tron and then the dog in Toy Story whose “fur” looked like clay are now making lush landscapes and hair in Avatar and Brave. All hail the mighty one and zero!
I agree with NICKK about it reminding me of How To Train Your Dragon…but that doesn’t matter. It looks pretty excellent. Watched it twice in a row, and can’t wait to see the whole thing!
this movie will suffer as Tangled head girl and Forg Princess did.
Box office Tangled did terrific (500 mil) and Princess and The Frog was solid (100 mil)
Why do we immediately guage female characters by their ‘role model’ potential? Nobody questioned whether or not Buzz and Woody, or Lightning McQueen, or the fish, rats, bugs and robots st good examples for young boys when they wrote the reviews of the previous Pixar films. But put a female in the lead and suddenly Pixar has some undefined “responsibility”.
And frankly, from that movie abstract, this ginger princess doesn’t sound like a role model to me; self-centered, entitled, and crazy reckless from the looks of it.
I totally agree with your point about it being weird that whenever a “female protagonist” comes into the picture, the discussion inevitably (and often, first & foremost) includes how “ideal a role-model” she is. As if that’s a binding restriction on the makers of a film.
I think the “How to Train Your Dragon” vibe is coming from only two big things: the rugged outdoorsy setting, and the extremely exaggerated character designs. Most of these men-folk barely look human! You might argue that the characters in The Incredibles were exaggerated too, but where The Incredibles were sleek and conservative, these Scots are simply outrageous. And a little distracting, in my opinion. Oh, and I suppose the Scottish accents are the third thing that brings to mind HTTYD, but where Pixar always outshines the rest is in the storytelling, and we can’t get those meaningful heartfelt beats from a trailer. And didn’t everyone always say that HTTYD was the most Pixar-ish of anything Dreamworks has ever done? That was because of the storytelling, the heart and the lack of pop-culture references. Why now is everyone jumping up to point out this comparison like it’s a bad thing?
