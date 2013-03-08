First ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 3 trailer smashes HBO YouTube records

If you’ve just been watching the “Game of Thrones” Season trailer over and over again and repeating “Ooooh… Dragons,” you’re apparently not the only one.
Since premiering with Jimmy Kimmel two Fridays ago, that first trailer has drawn more than 18 million YouTube viewers. Apparently that’s an HBO promotional video record and it’s not even close. The previous record was the 6-ish million views for a Season 2 “Game of Thrones” trailer.
The extended version of the trailer — Even more dragons! — has been watched 3.6 million times thus far on YouTube.
[We assume the trailer has also given a big boost to downloads of Ms Mr’s “Bones.”]
“Game of Thrones” returns for its third season on Sunday, March 31. HBO has also released a slew of images as well as a dozen outdoor campaign posters.
If your Friday is as slow as our Friday, you may want to check out the extended trailer again. Because dragons.
With the ridiculous numbers of DVD sales and now online video viewers, I’m expecting the initial ratings of the season premiere to be through the roof. Especially since HBO is offering a free preview for that weekend.
Or the ratings of the season premiere might not go through the roof. GoT is also said to be the most pirated show. So, it will be interesting to see how many of these million hits are from outside the U.S.
they have good song on the trailer, what is it btw?
Seriously? He specifically says the song name and band in this article.
Ms Mr’s “Bones.”]?
:D it is in square brackets all right, not supposed to read :P.
joking, I thought that that must be it, but honestly that didn’t sound like a performers name Mr and Mr’s …
I saw this exact trailer on australian tv with a different song and it was so lackluster in comparison
Oooo dragons? Umm no, more like ZOMG TORMUND BEING AWESOME!!!
I can’t wait to see Joffrey get what’s coming to him, the little incest basterd prick. I only hope we don’t have to wait to long for his well over-do demise.
Yea that’s not a spoiler. please delete.