First ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 3 trailer smashes HBO YouTube records

#HBO #Game of Thrones
03.08.13 5 years ago 9 Comments
If you’ve just been watching the “Game of Thrones” Season trailer over and over again and repeating “Ooooh… Dragons,” you’re apparently not the only one. 
Since premiering with Jimmy Kimmel two Fridays ago, that first trailer has drawn more than 18 million YouTube viewers. Apparently that’s an HBO promotional video record and it’s not even close. The previous record was the 6-ish million views for a Season 2 “Game of Thrones” trailer. 
The extended version of the trailer — Even more dragons! — has been watched 3.6 million times thus far on YouTube. 
[We assume the trailer has also given a big boost to downloads of Ms Mr’s “Bones.”]
“Game of Thrones” returns for its third season on Sunday, March 31. HBO has also released a slew of images as well as a dozen outdoor campaign posters
If your Friday is as slow as our Friday, you may want to check out the extended trailer again. Because dragons.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBOSeason 3TRAILER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP