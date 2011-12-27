First-Half FYC: Best Supporting Actor and Actress

It”s an annual complaint among Oscar-watchers and industry folk alike that the awards season is overwhelmingly geared towards prestige releases that land in the second half (or even fourth quarter) of the year, aiming to capitalize both on autumn festival buzz and Oscar voters’ short memories. For every early release that stays the course all the way to the Oscar podium — most recently, “The Hurt Locker” — there are any number of deserving January-to-June contenders that slip through the cracks as newer, shinier, not necessarily better fare takes precedence.
With that in mind, I began a new column series last year dedicated to writing that wrong: First-Half FYC, in which I spotlight the worthiest major-category Oscar possibilities (or impossibilities) from the first six months of the U.S. release calendar. I’ve started a little late this year, so I’m doubling up on the categories, beginning with the Best Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress races: what follows is an alternative ballot of five deserving names in each category, all of them in films released before July.
True to form, the majority of the 10 names I’ve picked below lie far outside the current Oscar conversation: only one of them looks likely to be nominated, though he might be the surest winner of the lot. Even if I’ve waded into some genre territory most Academy members would never consider, there was a pleasingly deep field to choose from, proof that voters would do well to cast their minds a little further back.
I did, however, restrict myself to contenders from Oscar-eligible films, which meant rejecting three of my first choices: Juno Temple in “Kaboom,” Raul Castillo in “Cold Weather” and Sergei Puskepalis in “How I Ended This Summer.” Why their films aren’t on the official list of 265 titles in Oscar play is something I don’t care to find out, but I salute them regardless.
With that, my five January-to-June picks for Best Supporting Actor:
Bruno Ganz, “Unknown”
Jaume Collet-Serra’s deliciously dim-witted entry in the Neeson-scorned genre is packed with so-wrong-it’s-right pleasures, but Ganz’s performance as a wily Stasi agent turned P.I. is the smartest of them: he camps it up riotously, adding multiple Germanic syllables to words like “deeeetailz” and “Leeeeipzig,” but brings of wounded sense of dignity to the character where you least expect it.
Chris O’Dowd, “Bridesmaids”
Casting the not-especially-famous, not-especially-handsome Irish comic O’Dowd as Kristen Wiig’s romantic foil in the comedy hit of 2011 was a masterstroke: as a gangly, out-of-place state trooper, he gamely reflects the heroine’s daffiness even as he represents the feet-planted stolidity the character and film both need; if only for two hours, we all fell for him.
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
The one name on this list likely to be nominated — and increasingly, one suspects, a sure thing for the win. But Plummer hasn’t reached the front of this race on seniority (and an Academy IOU) alone: it’d be easy to overplay both the twinkliness and the tragedy in the story of a long-closeted gay man blooming in his winter years, but it’s the casual delicacy of the performance that sticks.
Jérémie Renier, “Potiche”
A second closet case of a character, though a far broader assignment than Plummer’s: admittedly, the casting of stony Dardennes alumnus Renier as an unwittingly effete liberal student-turned-umbrella designer is half the joy of the performance, but under a lustrous bowl cut, the actor never overplays his hand, slotting into Francois Ozon’s heightened camp universe with unpatronizing ease.
Corey Stoll, “Midnight in Paris”
The Screen Actors’ Guild may not have deemed him an essential part of the ensemble, but for many others, Stoll’s inspired, hilariously thick-spread impersonation of Ernest Hemingway, all quizzically steely stares and peppery vocal cadences, was the clear highlight of Woody Allen’s novelty bauble, and (together with Adrien Brody’s Dali) the strongest justification for its parlor-game premise.
And Best Supporting Actress:
Rose Byrne, “Bridesmaids”
Another bid for “Bridesmaids,” and it’s not the name the season thus far would have you expect: Melissa McCarthy may be scooping up citations for her louder schtick, but it’s Byrne who is the film’s secret comic weapon. It’s always harder to wring laughs out of humorless characters, and Byrne plays this uptight party-planning princess to brittle, and surprisingly affecting, perfection.
Judi Dench, “Jane Eyre”
Dench’s 2011 Oscar buzz evaporated with non-event turns in late-year prestige items “J. Edgar” and “My With With Marilyn.” Would that the buzz had been on her warm, ever-so-slightly vinegary turn as the staunch housekeeper Mrs. Fairfax in this fine-cut Brontë adaptation: no wheels are being reinvented here, but it’s the actress’s most lived-in character work since her last Oscar nod.
Elle Fanning, “Super 8”
Those who didn’t notice Fanning’s gorgeous breakthrough in last year’s “Somewhere” were surely taken a little more off-guard by the teenager’s stunning centerpiece scene in J.J. Abrams’ summer juggernaut: a tear-stained performance-within-a-performance that brought an out-of-the-blue emotional jolt to a proficient genre piece, but revealed a sly actorly self-awareness in an exciting new star.
Melanie Lynskey, “Win Win”
I have no issue with the wonderful Amy Ryan, who has a well-earned smattering of critics’ citations for her work in Tom McCarthy’s shaggily appealing actors’ piece, but it’s Lynskey’s late arrival as an unmaliciously neglectful mother that sticks most in my mind: playing a scattered character the script doesn’t much want us to like, Lynskey’s hard-stare honesty gets us there anyway.
Lin Shaye, “Insidious”
Rivalling Bruno Ganz in the lively-performance-in-a-loopy-movie stakes is long-serving good sport Shaye, essentially the Zelda Rubinstein of James Wan’s irresistibly silly “Poltergeist” knock-off, who pulls off the neat trick of conveying her medium character’s po-faced seriousness about her role in proceedings, nudging the audience in the ribs all the way.
Agree? Disagree? Which early-bird standouts would you like to see in the awards discussion? Share your thoughts in the comments, and keep an eye out for next week’s edition, when we’ll be covering the screenplay categories.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
I shall beat the Vera Farmiga in Henry’s Crime drum until the year is done.
For my money, Nick Nolte gave the best performance this year….BY FAR
in Warrior obviously
Excellent performance, I agree. But it’s not from the first half of the year.
Fair enough since you don’t consider Meek’s Cutoff to be a 2011 picture, but among those performances eligible this year I think Bruce Greenwood’s in that movie deserves more attention. Also I’d say a performance from Win Win but rather Alex Shaffer’s.
I do consider Meek’s Cutoff a 2011 film for the purposes of this column, but I prefer the performances I’ve chosen here to Greenwood’s. (Look out for the film in other categories, though.)
Michelle Williams in Meek’s Cutoff is one of the best performances of the year in my book.
Some great choices here, Guy, especially Chris O’Dowd. I know I fell head over heels in love with him by the end of “Bridesmaids”. Perfectly adorkable.
Really some inspired choices. Loved Chris O’Dowd. He was perfectly cast. Also beautiful call on Melanie Lynskey in Win Win.
I genuinely appreciate you mentioning Rose Byrne, Elle Fanning (no mention of the Joel Courtney, though?!), and Corey Stoll BUT *summon the groans from people who are sick of hearing me rave about this film/performances in this film* I was a little disappointed there was no mention of Patton Oswalt in Young Adult :( The single best line of the year– “Guys like me were born loving women like you”– gosh, my heart broke in that scene.
Also, this is SO outside of Oscar territory but I thought Collin Farrell was pretty great in the underrated Fright Night remake. In fact, I thought it was one of his best performances ever.
And I take back my Patton Oswalt comment after reading that these are from the FIRST half of the year. My apologies good sir.
Prepare to be hit with a lot of non-first half suggestions
LOL – it is definitely too tough to either read the title of this column or to look up on IMDb to remind oneself when a film came out
Hahahaha guilty.
;^P It happens
Personally, I thought the kid in Crazy Stupid Love was fantastic, but that’s just me. Jonah Hill was wonderful in Moneyball and Plummer was AMAZING in Beginners. I haven’t seen Drive yet, but Brooks is going to have to WOW me in order for me to change my mind.
From those names, only Plummer is a first-half candidate, but thanks for the suggestions.
Hunter McCracken, simple as that (well, TOL was released in late May in my native Denmark, was it June in the US?)
It also came out in the US in May – I thought Hunter McCracken was excellent as well, but I kinda felt like he was more of a lead performance in a way. It was one of those grey area performances where he was in it enough where he was kinda the lead but there was so much else going on that he wasn’t really carrying the film by himself either.
I consider Hunter McCracken a lead in The Tree of Life. Brad Pitt too, in fact. They’re both very good, though.
Juno Temple in Kaboom would be on my ballot – she was a laugh riot and clearly had no problems stealing every scene she was in (it didn’t hurt that she was given the best lines though.)
I love your addition of Lin Shaye in Insidious btw – not only is that one of the most fun horror films of the year, but she was clearly enjoying the hell out of that role.
Also, too bad Taylor Swift didn’t have a film role this year b/c I’m sure she would have found a spot on this list otherwise (I kid, I kid ;^P)
and I know that you mentioned Juno Temple wasn’t eligible in your article, but I am putting her on the ballot anyway LOL
Sally Hawkins and Noah Taylor for “Submarine.” I absolutely adore Hawkins, so I’m probably prone to love her in pretty much anything. But I thought Taylor was a terrific sad sack, and he’s an actor I’ve never really gotten a feel for.
And on a more obvious note, Brad Pitt for “Tree of Life.”
Yes yes to Hawkins and Taylor – HILARIOUS comic performances. I would say better than O’Dowd and Byrne.
As a fellow Hawkins fan, I like her very much in Submarine, but was even more tempted to include her for Jane Eyre. Ultimately, though, there wasn’t room.
I consider Pitt a lead in The Tree of Life — highly arguable, I know, but I don’t think he’d crack my five in any case.
YES to Byrne. I agree 100%. She’s the secret weapon of BRIDESMAIDS, taking what could have been a one-dimensional, stereotypical bitch and making her funny and sympathetic and, dare I say it, human.
Emily Blunt, The Adjustment Bureau
Sally Hawkins, Jane Eyre
Vera Farmiga, Source Code
Bobby Cannavale, Win Win
Emily Blunt– ooh good one! Not a big fan of the movie but she’s pretty great in it. Fassy for Jane Eyre… Fassy for everything!!
Fassy is Lead Actor in Jane Eyre, as far as I’m concerned. And a great one, too.
I love how there are different nicknames for him – my friends and I call him “the” fassbender for some reason LOL.
@Paul Outlaw – I would also add Jeffrey Wright to go along with Vera Farmiga in Source Code imho.
Oooh I loved Jeffrey Wright in Source Code. Good one!
Yes, Fassbender is surely a lead in Jane Eyre.
Jessica Barden (Sophie in HANNA) FTW. Ronan will get all the accolades for Hanna, and rightfully so, but Barden was a gem as the precocious teenager who befriends Hanna.
That’s a good one Laura! I thought the supporting parts in Hanna were uniformly great across the board. Obviously Cate Blanchett was loving every moment of her part, but I also thought the smaller parts of Sophie’s parents played by Olivia Williams and Jason Flemyng were terrific as well.
Thank ya! I agree with you. Such a good movie.
corey stoll so very much. and elle fanning’s a great pick as well
Great to see Rose Byrne on this list and the blurb that followed it was perfection, nothing to add there except that I entirely agree with your last sentence regarding her performance.
Wonderful list overall, will have to check out some of the films I haven’t seen before mentioned on here.
For me, it was Jessica Chastain in ‘The Help’.
Otherwise, definitely Rose Byrne in ‘Bridesmaids’ and Elle Fanning in ‘Super 8’.
I expect all 3 women to make my personal top 10 ballot for Supporting Actress after I’ve seen everything.
For Supporting Actor, I def. thought Tom Hiddleston was fantastic in ‘Thor’.
I know realize that The Help was August, wasn’t it? Sorry
I WOULD LOVED TO SEE YOUR END OF THE YEAR LIST
Yes, The Help is a second-half release, otherwise Chastain would certainly be on my list.
And I agree about Hiddleston in Thor — he narrowly missed the cut.
TAK81977, as of now, I’d say my 10 Supp. Actresses look like this: Chastain (The Help), Spencer (The Help), Mulligan (Shame), Byrne (Bridesmaids), McCarthy (Bridesmaids), Fanning (Super 8), McCrory (Hugo), Winslet (Contagion), Anjeslica Huston (50/50), Cotillard (Midnight in Paris).
BUT I have yet to see Redgrave (Coriolanus), Bejo (The Artist), Chastain (Take Shelter), Bullock (EL&IC), McTeer (Albert Nobbs), among others.
I cannot tell you how many people have told me they hated “the crazy old lady” in Insidious. And I always let them know how fiercely I object. Thank you for letting me know I’m not alone. (Also props for Stoll, Bryne, Fanning and Lynskey. A virtually perfect list here.)
Stanley Tucci, Captain America. Anyone?
That’s a second-half film, actually. Anyway, Hugo Weaving > Stanley Tucci, for my money.
I also enjoyed Tucci, Laura. He always makes any movie just a little bit better.
Love the Renier, Plummer, Dench, Fanning and Lynskey mentions. All were GREAT.
My least favourite part of Bridesmaids was the Rose Byrne storyline, I felt it was strongest when all the Bridesmaids were together. I thought she did a good job, but I thought her character was such a cliche despite her hard work.
I’d also want FYC Cate Blanchett in Hanna, Brody in Midnight in Paris and Amy Ryan in Win Win.
I love Byrne as an actress, but I couldn’t stand the presence of her character. For me, that plotline was what made the movie as sexist and condescending as all the movies it was supposedly an alternative to.
Agreed. She was good, I blame the part itself.
I can’t remember if “Thor” was first-half, but if so, Tom Hiddleston all the way.
Oh, and John Slattery in “The Adjustment Bureau”.
Just saw Thor – agree on Hiddleston. Brilliant.
Oscar Isaac for Sucker Punch
John C. Reilly for Cedar Rapids
Anne Heche for Cedar Rapids
So glad to see Lin Shaye in the list. I thought I was the only one who adored her in “Insidious”. Great choice, Guy!
Yes for the Chris O’ Dowd and Rose Byrne mentions. Fell in love with O’ Dowd throughout Bridesmaids, and loved his character throughout. Byrne is also lovely in it, because she actually gets you to hate her character, which helps up the comedy factor. I get the love for Melissa McCarthy, but some of the shtick is a little too ‘American Pie’, for me.
While I’m still actively catching up…my pick would be John C. Reilly in Cedar Rapids…He’s had a great year, and he owns every scene in that movie…”Deanzie needs details”
Good one! Reilly in Cedar Rapids was quite enjoyable.
I WOULD HAVE TO SAY
Nick nolte (warriors)
Christopher walts (water for elephants)
anne hache (cedar rapids)
anthony mackie (the adjustment bureau)
emily blunt (the adjustment bureau)
Thanks for the suggestions. Warrior is a second-half release, but the other names are ones to consider.
Jeremie Renier is always the greatest. Major love for including him AND the perma-underrated Queen of Twitter, Melanie Lynskey, on here.
Bobby Cannavale in Win Win
Supporting Actor:
1)Brad Pitt-The Tree of Life
2)Michael Parks-Red State
3)Anton Yelchin-The Beaver
4)Jeffrey Tambor-Win Win
5)Christoph Waltz-Water for Elephants
Best Supporting Actress:
1)Cate Blanchett-Hanna
2)Jessica Chastain-The Tree of Life
3)Lin Shaye-Insidious
4)Alison Poll-Midnight in Paris
5)Marion Cotillard-Midnight in Paris