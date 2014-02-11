First image of Lady Sif on ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ released

(CBR) It was announced last month that Jaimie Alexander would reprise her Sif role from Marvel Studios ‘ “Thor” movies on an upcoming episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, and Monday brought the first photo from the episode, courtesy of TV Guide . The picture shows Sif out of her familiar Asgardian surroundings, and standing next to Agent Coulson’s (Clark Gregg) flying car, Lola.

As previously disclosed, the episode — titled “Yes Men” — sees Sif arriving on Midgard while on the hunt for Lorelei (Elena Satine), a character introduced during Walt Simonson’s seminal 1980s “The Mighty Thor” run.

“We always have our radar up for ways to tie our series into the Marvel films and bringing in an Asgardian really cements that connection,” executive producer and co-showrunner Jed Whedon is quoted in the article.

“Jaimie walked onto the set in full Lady Sif regalia just as she looks in the movies — from the huge, mile-high boots to the metal armor — and she towered over everyone,” added executive producer and co-showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen.

“Yes Men” is scheduled to air on March 11. “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns to ABC with new episodes on March 4 with “Tahiti,” the first of multiple episodes to feature Bill Paxton guest-starring as Agent John Garrett.