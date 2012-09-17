‘Iron Man 3’ teaser and ‘Ant-Man’ test reel gearing up for release says Marvel co-prez

“Iron Man 3” may not be coming out until May, but a teaser trailer for the film could be dropping as early as next month.

Speaking with Danish film site FilmJunkies (via Comic Book Movie), Marvel co-president Louis D’Esposito says that while he doesn’t know the exact date of the trailer’s release, it will likely see the light of day in “mid to late October.” The first batch of footage from the film, which sees Shane Black taking over directorial duties from Jon Favreau, was screened at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

During the same interview, D’Esposito also addressed the status of Edgar Wright’s previously-reported “Ant-Man” test reel, which the “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” director created to demonstrate how he would handle a prospective feature based on the character. Of course, while the film is rumored to be part of Marvel’s “Phase 2” of superhero movies, fans are nevertheless wondering whether the reel itself will become available for viewing.

“Yes, I think so,” said D’Esposito. “Edgar is just adding the finishing touches and then we will once again make the final visual effects editing. The process is almost complete. Then we will decide when and how we can make it available to the fans. We are more than happy with it.”

On the reel’s development, he had this to say: “I was there when he made the test reel. I now know how it works and it’s going very methodical and planned. First, he designed the concept, then the storyboard, then he produced an animatic, so he knows exactly what he’ll turn. Every morning we visited him, and he had added new material, which we then looked at together. He is a passionate filmmaker and…that’s contagious. We’ve only looked at it yesterday and every time we see it, then we think, ‘Wow! We cannot wait to make this film!””

Still, it’s going to be awhile before they get started – Wright started production on “social sci-fi” flick “The World’s End” (the upcoming finale of his so-called “Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy” starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost) earlier this month.

Are you looking forward to “Iron Man 3”? How about “Ant-Man”?