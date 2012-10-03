First ‘Iron Man 3’ trailer to debut this month

“Iron Man 3” is coming to a theater near you later this month – or at least the trailer is.
Despite being forced to take a six-week hiatus from production following a recent on-set injury suffered by star Robert Downey Jr., Marvel will be unleashing the highly-anticipated threequel’s first teaser at 12:01 am on October 23, according to E! Online. Note the word “teaser” – i.e. there probably won’t be much actual footage in store.
But still.
The Shane Black-directed third entry in the blockbuster franchise – which co-stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Ben Kingsley, Rebecca Hall, Jon Favreau and a (cameo-ing) Guy Pearce – resumed production in Miami on Oct. 1.
Are you excited for the teaser? Sound off in the comments.
“Iron Man 3” hits theaters on May 3.
Can’t wait to see the trailer and even more so with the movie…. We are HUGE Iron Man fans!!!!!!