First ‘Iron Man 3’ trailer to debut this month

#Iron Man #Marvel
10.03.12 6 years ago

“Iron Man 3” is coming to a theater near you later this month – or at least the trailer is.

Despite being forced to take a six-week hiatus from production following a recent on-set injury suffered by star Robert Downey Jr., Marvel will be unleashing the highly-anticipated threequel’s first teaser at 12:01 am on October 23, according to E! Online. Note the word “teaser” – i.e. there probably won’t be much actual footage in store.

But still.

The Shane Black-directed third entry in the blockbuster franchise – which co-stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Ben Kingsley, Rebecca Hall, Jon Favreau and a (cameo-ing) Guy Pearce – resumed production in Miami on Oct. 1.

Are you excited for the teaser? Sound off in the comments.

“Iron Man 3” hits theaters on May 3.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Iron Man#Marvel
TAGSIron ManIron Man 3Iron Man 3 trailerMarvel

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP