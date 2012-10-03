First ‘Iron Man 3’ trailer to debut this month

“Iron Man 3” is coming to a theater near you later this month – or at least the trailer is.

Despite being forced to take a six-week hiatus from production following a recent on-set injury suffered by star Robert Downey Jr., Marvel will be unleashing the highly-anticipated threequel’s first teaser at 12:01 am on October 23, according to E! Online. Note the word “teaser” – i.e. there probably won’t be much actual footage in store.

But still.

The Shane Black-directed third entry in the blockbuster franchise – which co-stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Ben Kingsley, Rebecca Hall, Jon Favreau and a (cameo-ing) Guy Pearce – resumed production in Miami on Oct. 1.

Are you excited for the teaser? Sound off in the comments.



“Iron Man 3” hits theaters on May 3.