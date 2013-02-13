First Iron Patriot got his own suit, and now he gets his own ‘Iron Man 3’ poster

We’re going to see all sorts of people wearing Iron Man suits in the upcoming “Iron Man 3,” and we’ve already had a quick glimpse of Don Cheadle in the suit as Iron Patriot. Today, though, we’ve got a great new one-sheet that gives us an even better look at him in what may be the most outrageous costume in any of the Marvel Studios movies.
A few weeks back, I had an opportunity to see a chunk of the movie and talk to several of the key players in bringing this latest sequel to the screen. That full conversation is still embargoed, but I can tell you that unlike “Iron Man 2,” which sacrificed a fair amount of running time to helping lay groundwork towards “The Avengers,” this is a Tony Stark movie first and foremost. This allows the filmmakers to refocus on Tony and his great supporting cast of characters. Jon Favreau, for example, has perhaps his biggest and most significant turn yet as Happy Hogan, and Gwenyth Patrow is front and center again as Pepper Potts.
The key relationship that I’m curious to see play out, though, is the one between Tony and his old friend Rhodey, who basically hijacked an Iron Man suit. Sure, they teamed up again at the end of “Iron Man 2,” but there’s still a real tension between the two of them, and it helps illustrated the tension between Tony and the American military industrial complex, which seems frustrated by his refusal to share his toys. Seeing how they’ve repainted this suit, I have to back Tony’s decision completely. Good lord…
According to Kevin Feige, part of the design here is meant to be ridiculous, and that’s part of the film. It’s hard to walk that fine line, but I think everything I’ve seen so far promises a really strong and smart third chapter in Stark’s bigscreen adventures.
We’ll find out for sure when “Iron Man 3” opens May 3, 2013.
Looking forward to this, though not as much as my wife who just freaking LOVES the Iron Man movies.
I really like the how they re-imagined the Iron Patriot from the comics world for the movies. The government would never employ someone named War Machine. Calling him Iron Patriot instead trades off the goodwill from the Iron Man name and is exactly the corny sort of branding they’d favor.
Really not a fan of Rhodes as Iron Patriot. War Machine is one of my fav’s and they should have stuck with that persona. I’m afraid this movie is going to be even more ridiculous than IM2 and will further build my frustration with this franchise.
What is the difference between the two “personas”? (Aside from a coat of paint)
Personally, I think the Iron Captain America armor Cheadle has on looks better than the awful new color configuration Tony is wearing in the New movie. Why can’t they stick with the Avengers suit? Yeah…I know…action figure sales.
I would expect something like this, coming from a person who probably lacks vision. This is a creative way to keep the character involved in the story in a major way. At least wait until the film actually comes out before you knock it, or lump it into a category with Iron Man 2.
hey drew did you talk to shane black?
I’m hoping for some Pepper Potts in the Rescue armor. One of the most amazing things about the Iron Man films is how they’ve managed to make the usually loathsome and tubercular Gwyneth Paltrow over from being a smug pasty twit into someone actually attractive. Slap her in some armor and get her in action and that would be crazy hot. The Marvel Universe is still pretty much a sausage fest, so let’s get some girls (grrrls?) into the action.
I read the prequel comics last week, quite enjoyed them tbh, *really* looking forward to checking this out, & reading your chat wheneever it’s up :)
I don’t understand the complaints about Iron Man 2 being too much of a set-up for The Adventures. Its plot was a self-contained story about Tony needing to find a substitute for the paladium that was killing him while dealing with the government wanting to take his armor and Ivan Venko wanting revenge. The only parts having to do with the Avengers was a short scene about the Avengers Initiative, two throwaway lines about events in New Mexico, a joke about using Cap’s shield to balance a piece of equipment, and the introduction of Black Widow (who fit well into the subplot about Pepper being made CEO).