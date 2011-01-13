First Look: Andrew Garfield as a down and dirty ‘Spider-Man’

Sony Pictures has released the first image of Andrew Garfield in costume as the new “Spider-Man.” The picture appears to depict Peter Parker returning from a fight where either he barely won or got his butt kicked. The costume also seems to have a darker red and blue color scheme for Spidey’s costume than Sam Raimi’s first three “Spider-Man” films. Those costumes had a hint of silver that is missing here.
Check out the image embedded in this post and share your thoughts below.
“Spider-Man” opens nationwide on July 3, 2012.
A darker red and white? I think you mean red and blue…
Yep, thanks for the heads up. Fixed.
Looks good. Really excited for this one. Garfield inspires me much more than Tobey ever did.
How long before the fanboys start calling Optimus-Spiderprime because of the “flames” gloves?
He’s very cute.
I have been a big Spider-Man fan since I was 5 but I hated the movies. this is one reboot I am stoked to see
This is Spider-Man – nailed the costume – nailed the Actor . awesome
I think that the reboot will top the three spider-man movies already made.
God…comic book movies are for children and retards. Grow up already, people.
Yeah because who would want to see a movie about a super hero, or aliens, robots, monsters, ghosts, magic, or any other “childish” thing you can think of? Oh thats right millions upon millions of people. I’m so glad we have one really cool “grown up” named “jazzhands” that is above such trivial things.
So because millions of people want to see it, that makes it good? Millions of people still buy Michael Bolton and Celine Dion albums. Does that mean that it’s good music? And yeah, movies about aliens, robots, monsters, ghosts and magic are pretty childish. Once in a while they’re okay, but every film that comes out of Hollywood now is either a comic book film or something as equally idiotic. Grow up.
U MAD, BRO? You sound like a bitter virgin. With emphasis on the virgin part. Anyone who’s ever gotten some action would be totally pumped for this movie.
Reply to comment…
@jazzhands:
i usually dont feed the trolls, but wtf. while i don’t personally listen to dion or bolton, you fail, and fail hard, to realize the simple fact that appreciation of all art is subjective. whether 1 person likes something or every person on the planet likes it, is moot. all that matters is how it makes YOU feel. if you lack the ability to appreciate something, it doesn’t make it a fact that its mediocre or that everyone else should agree and follow. it simply proves that we are all different and that your embarrassing attempt to prove your perceived superiority has merely caused you to wax elitist at best. stop worrying about what other people find enjoyable and how it affects or defines you. get of your high horse, take your head of your ass, go outside and try to live life instead of judging everything and everyone. you would be surprised what’s out there if you gave things half a chance…
Wrong. Comic book films appeal to the lowest denominator (a perfect example being SAM). They’re poorly made on every level. Sometimes they do the special effects okay. They are certainly NOT within the realm of art. They are corporate cash vacuums at best, designed to coral the herds of mindless, boring philistines everywhere into the theatre to part with their money. But hey, if that’s your thing…
“They are certainly NOT within the real of art… They are corporate cash vacuums at best.”
The problem with this opinion is that it can be applied to every single film genre there is. Certainly, there have been some (probably most) comic book movies in which the studio sees an obvious opportunity to cash in on something with an pre-existing audience. So it is with raunchy comedies, horror films, animated films, sports movies, westerns, musicals, etc. Every genre has a specific audience. To dismiss the entire genre is to take a very narrow view.
Genres as seemingly fantastic as the comic book film or the horror can indeed scrape the bottom of the artistic barrel, but they also provide true artists with the means to explore certain topics in front of a wide audience that wouldn’t normally seek out films that explore said topics. Horror, for example, is often dismissed by most people as mindless (including myself up until a few years ago), but it has enabled a handful of directors to use the extreme circumstances of the genre to comment or satirize aspects of society. Films like “Night of the Living Dead,” “Alien,” “Poltergeist,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (original), and, recently, “The Decent” are films that, on the outside, seem pretty conventional, but actually are about concepts as rich as social inequality, corporate greed, suburban soullessness, and female empowerment. Pretty much every film critic at this point has finally accepted the horror genre as artistically distinctive and legitimate.
The same can be said of the comic book film. Movies like “X-Men,” “Spider-Man,” “Hulk,” and the Christopher Nolan “Batman” films are examples of directors capitalizing on the money-making potential of the genre to expose a mass audience to themes such as social tolerance, personal responsibility, child abuse, and blurred lines between good and evil. Admittedly, there are definitely films that explore these themes in a much more comprehensive way, but many of those will not be seen by most people, and, in some cases, they are not able to fully examine these ideas, because many of them are based in our reality. Comic book movies are decidedly not (even if they purport to be), which allows the directors a bit of freedom to fully realize what the ramifications of these themes are.
So, yes, the films may appeal to a larger audience than some more critically accepted genres, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t (or can’t be) art. Anything can be art, provided the artist has something to say. And, much as you may not want to admit it, there have been a lot of legitimate directors that have embarked on comic book movies, and they have clearly used the opportunity to actually say something.
WOW-movies are made to entertain, to educate, to scare, to make people laugh. Personally, I think that most comedies that are produced since the last 20 years are absolutely retarded and I have not seen a comedy of my own free will since; but I certainly will not tell those viewers that they are immature or idiots. It’s a movie; two hours in one’s lifetime. Don’t over estimate it’s importance and enjoy what you like, avoid what you don’t. Personally I can enjoy a good Spiderman or Batman movie, and then be moved by a movie like Doubt or the Fighter.No judging please.
who here likes the movies the notebook? pride and prejudice, emma, harry potter, twilight, jane austen? think of just about any movie that you like, that came out today. nine times out of ten, most of the movies out today are based off of books, because when ppl read, they get into what they are reading, envision their super hero. the reason why these movies are such a success is because the book was a success… ppl want to see what it is that these characters look like in real life, they want to see what it is the great authors of old and new saw when they created their books. it is the same with comic book movies. just because ppl become turned on to comics when they are children doesn’t mean that it is a childish notion to watch the movies. it means that those who see the movie are curious about what is being shown, that they want to know what is going to happen, and see the movie magic as if it were real. it has nothing to do with whether or not it is a childish movie or not. and even if it were, think abt this fact. some, if not most of the adults seeing these movies, are accompanying their school aged children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, etc to see these movies. And somewhere along the way, they became interested in the movies as well, whether it is because the movie is a great movie, or if it is because they want something to connect with that child on. They are interested. And who are you to judge that? Who are you to say whether it is right or wrong for EVERYONE who is above a certain age to see these movies. That is not your God given right. If people want to see movies of whatever genre, then let them. What harm is it doing to you? Why do you care so much about what other people view, people who you have never met a day in your life…. You are not the authority on movies, so why are you acting like it? If the adults of the world want to see a 2 hour movie to have fun, connect with their kid, go out on a date, whatever reason, at least they are having fun with it… instead of being a bitter old critic whom nobody is going to listen to because, i’m sorry to say it, your opinion doesn’t matter to these people. they will continue to see these movies regardless of if you approve or not. SO GET OVER IT!
I’m no fanboy, but the Raimi movies were pretty good except for part 3 (which was mangled by studio interference). They did not need to reboot a successful series like Spider-Man this fast, it’s pure greed. And be honest with yourselves, the costume looks like crap. I’m not going to dismiss it out of hand, but I am definitely not hopeful for this film in particular or the upcoming slate of comic movies in general. After the next Batman and Superman flicks come out, I think that’ll be all she wrote for Hollywood’s “love affair” with comics.
Wrong, Ryan. It’s not “greed.” It’s CONTRACT. Sony has to produce a Spider-Man movie every X number of years or they lose their license agreement. Since the deal with Raimi wasn’t going the way they liked, they pulled that plug and went reboot to beat the clock.
@Voice of Reason
They didn’t pull the plug to beat any clock. They wanted Raimi to make another Spider-Man by May 2011, and Raimi said it wouldn’t be any good and asked for a May 2012 release date. They said no and fired him and gave this reboot a release date of May 2012, which was the exact same date Raimi asked for. So since they gave the reboot the date that Raimi said he would have it done, there was no clock to beat. I don’t know if it was greed for why they did it, but it wasn’t to beat the clock.
I don’t know if the *release* date matters so long as the movie is in production. SM is a lucrative franchise so Sony would certainly not like to give it back to Marvel. So greed certainly plays a part – understandably so.
At any rate, the costume looks quite similar to the previous movie’s costume. Garfield is a good actor but so was Maguire. Basically I am also in the camp that liked the Raimi movies and think this reboot is unnecessary.
I have no problem with the current cast. The director is an unknown factor for me. I’m not going to jump on the bandwagon because I feel that this reboot is unwarranted and is just being done to keep the SM rights – not because Sony is interested in making the best possible film they could.
Cool.
Great, sony changed up the suit AGAIN, and it still looks like so many, monumental piles of crap. There is a reason that the suit has continued to remain true to the original to this day but sony just feels the need to reinvent the wheel and Fk it up just a tad more before they get their hooks out of it. I can’t wait for Marvel studioes and John Favreau to get ahold of the Spidey reins and finally make a Spider-Man film worth seeing. I wonder which villian will be misunderstood and crying this time…yes in all 3 Sony/ Spidey films the villians arent simply evil but misunderstood, and EVERYONE cries, even Venom cried!
And i dont get why it needs to look like a punisher skull on the abdomen, those lines coming down look just like that. it also looks like spiderman has been gothified.
Looks great to me! But I’m still sad they didn’t continiue the recent series with a number 4 and 5, 3 isn’t always the magic number.
Thought this was a reboot. Didn’t know they were making “Spider-Man 2099”.
Looks even more emo than the last one.
i think the spider on the chest is off and the gloves but other than that pretty excited for the movie, especially after watching the new spidey in The Social Network.
doesn’t look as good as rami’s costume
I love that image. I love the costume. I love Garfield in the costume. Can’t wait for this.
SHUT UP HE IS MINE
When this reboot was announced I thought it was the worst idea I’d ever heard. But since that time, they’ve pretty much knocked every decision out of the park. The cast is fantastic (at least on paper) and I really liked (500) Days. Also, going lower budget with less spectacle and more of an emphasis on story and character is probably a studio-mandated decision, but I think it will really set this one apart from Raimi’s.
Most people liked Raimi’s versions. He was a childhood fan of SM and he did a great job on the movies (I blame SM3 being subpar on Avi Arad and other interfering execs shoehorning Venom in).
Raimi would have done a great job if they would have left him alone and trusted him like they did on the first two installments.
I don’t buy the studio spin about emphasis on ‘story’.
Just my opinion.
I see web canisters! :D
i’m not sure if andy will do a job as good as tobey.. he’s much towards other types of acting roles… my opinion
You can’t spin 500 Million webs without making some enemies…
The costume looks homemade. Reminiscent of the Kick-Ass suit. I Could imagine this being sewn by a dorky teenager in his bedroom. The Raimi one was cool but when compared with this new one, looks too perfect (and professionally made).
Tobey Maguire is the best anyway.
Don’t screw with an iconic costume. Nuff said.
JAZZHANDS… Or should that be JIZZHANDS!?!? Get a life pal. I feel so sorry for individuals who have grown up with stiff literal parenting. you poor poor bitter sap. It must be a dark lonely exhistance when you have had all your imagination sucked out of you as a child. Marc, Sam, John M. Don’t battle with this corpse, pitty him (or her). Imagination is a beutiful thing, if you still have it, embrace it. If not, then curl up into your hard dark little shell and envy those that can distinguish fantasy from reality and have the imagination to embrace both. If “growing-up” means being like you, JIZZHANDS, then I’m more than happy to remain a Peter Pan! Make the most of your life. :0)