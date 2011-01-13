First Look: Andrew Garfield as a down and dirty ‘Spider-Man’

Sony Pictures has released the first image of Andrew Garfield in costume as the new “Spider-Man.” The picture appears to depict Peter Parker returning from a fight where either he barely won or got his butt kicked. The costume also seems to have a darker red and blue color scheme for Spidey’s costume than Sam Raimi’s first three “Spider-Man” films. Those costumes had a hint of silver that is missing here.

Check out the image embedded in this post and share your thoughts below.

“Spider-Man” opens nationwide on July 3, 2012.