First Look: Andrew Garfield as a down and dirty ‘Spider-Man’

#Spiderman
01.13.11 8 years ago 41 Comments

Sony Pictures has released the first image of Andrew Garfield in costume as the new “Spider-Man.”  The picture appears to depict Peter Parker returning from a fight where either he barely won or got his butt kicked. The costume also seems to have a darker red and blue color scheme for Spidey’s costume than Sam Raimi’s first three “Spider-Man” films.  Those costumes had a hint of silver that is missing here.

Check out the image embedded in this post and share your thoughts below.

“Spider-Man” opens nationwide on July 3, 2012.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spiderman
TAGSANDREW GARFIELDSPIDERMANSPIDERMAN 4

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP