First Look: Andrew Garfield is ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

#Spider-Man #Spiderman
02.14.11 7 years ago 13 Comments

Sony Pictures has released the first photo of Andrew Garfield from head to toe as “The Amazing Spider-Man.” The film now has an official title and a release date of July 3, 2012.

Additionally, the studio announced the film, which has been in production for a few weeks, will be shot entirely in 3D. 

For those playing at home, the official cast is listed as Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary, Campbell Scott, Irrfan Khan, Martin Sheen, and Sally Field.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” opens nationwide and in 3D on July 3, 2012.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spider-Man#Spiderman
TAGSANDREW GARFIELDSPIDER-MANSPIDERMANThe Amazing Spiderman

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP