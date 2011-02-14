First Look: Andrew Garfield is ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

Sony Pictures has released the first photo of Andrew Garfield from head to toe as “The Amazing Spider-Man.” The film now has an official title and a release date of July 3, 2012.
Additionally, the studio announced the film, which has been in production for a few weeks, will be shot entirely in 3D.
For those playing at home, the official cast is listed as Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary, Campbell Scott, Irrfan Khan, Martin Sheen, and Sally Field.
“The Amazing Spider-Man” opens nationwide and in 3D on July 3, 2012.
No.
Yes.
Looks good to me. Certainly nothing immediately wrong with it. Make the movie good, costumes not that important
I don’t think that’s Garfield, definitely beefier arms/shoulders than the actor…
Photoshop is a hell of a drug.
They have foam musculature sewn into these superhero costumes. Guys like Chris Evans and Hugh Jackman have to hit the gym to get their guns.
Two immediate gripes.
First, this is a high-school kid. How does he know to sew something that stylized and thick? The detailing and the type of fabric looks like something that, well, that a Hollywood costume design team would make. Which obviously it is, but this is meant to be a reboot/prequel/whatever. I’d rather see him in something that I could as a huge stretch believe a high school kid could make. He’s a high school kid making his first incarnation of his suit. It should look much less refined. Something a bit simpler or that looked like some fabric I could recognize. Maybe he got this from a wet suit or something and it will make sense. By itself with no context, I’m not buying a High Schooler sewed that. All that said, yeah, it looks kind of cool. Unbelievable (even for a comic book movie) but kind of cool. Kind of.
Second gripe: the web shooters. I hate them. Two reasons. First, they’re so flashy that they are obviously drawing attention to them. They should be concealed, not intentionally left out there. They stand out in a very awkward manner. I understand they want to distinguish, “Hey, look fanboys, Peter’s using mechanical web slingers, just like you all griped for!” Still, it looks terrible. Second, after all that crap with the decision to make Spider-Man have organic webslingers, then to pull it off and have it work for the three movies only to just change their mind is pretty jarring. I know this is a “reboot” (and I HATE the term and the concept), but instead of gelling it into continuity this just sort of destroys it. And if they use this just to have the totally obvious plotline of “of no, look, Spider-Man ran out of webbing! Whatever shall he do?!!!!!” I’m going to be sick. I wish Sony would just stick with your decision. If not, at least be subtle about it. That element looks awful and seems nothing but jarring at best, beating us over the head with the reminder he’s got mechanical web slingers at worst.
Final possible gripe; The Shoes! The feet are faded out, and I hope they photoshop them, but the pictures of him running with what look like some sort of Asics running shoes/boots looked laughable. I am hoping those were just to make Andrew Garfield more comfortable running around with better arch support or something. If they keep those in there I will treat the movie as an MST3K event.
-Cheers
Well, I think the sewing mastering is explained by the fact that Peter is a nerd and would probably know this sort of thing. Maybe its part of that “instinct” he receives after getting bitten as well. These seem like petty gripes to me.
Fair enough. Maybe you are right, but to me the feel is still off. And Peter is a science nerd. It is a bit of a leap from biology to sewing. To me it just lacks a certain amount of sense. Why would somebody be a master sewer just because they were a nerd in something entirely unrelated? I will agree it is not really something that should be the epicenter of the movie, but it still stands out to me.
I will stand by the obvious emphasis of the mechanical web slingers. Even if it works, I still hate the total lack of continuity.
Petty or not, given the picture as its only context, there are still some things that do not gel for me. I do like the aesthetics of the color scheme, the eyes look right, the hands seem kind of strange, overall it looks like Spider-Man. The exposed metal on the wrists, overly-intricate patterns in some spots, and what I’ve seen of the Spidey-Shoes all bother me.
-Cheers
His head looks like a basketball. It all looks too plastic and shiny.
Absolutely terrible. It’s decent for an “Ultimate Spider-Man” storyline, but overall it gets shit on by Tobey Maguires costume on all levels. Why are web shooters visible and why are the blue and red colors being mixed? So lame.
Maybe this help a little
Executive producer Avi Arad says that â€˜The Amazing Spider-Manâ€™ will not be a complete reboot of the comic book franchise.
[screenrant.com]
nice photo