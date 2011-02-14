First Look: Andrew Garfield is ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

Sony Pictures has released the first photo of Andrew Garfield from head to toe as “The Amazing Spider-Man.” The film now has an official title and a release date of July 3, 2012.

Additionally, the studio announced the film, which has been in production for a few weeks, will be shot entirely in 3D.

For those playing at home, the official cast is listed as Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary, Campbell Scott, Irrfan Khan, Martin Sheen, and Sally Field.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” opens nationwide and in 3D on July 3, 2012.