First Look: AnnaSophia Robb channels Sarah Jessica Parker for The CW’s ‘Carrie Diaries’

Following in the footsteps of the release of the first image from The CW's "Arrow" pilot earlier this week, Warner Brothers TV has now released the first image from another CW pilot, "The Carrie Diaries."

In the picture, we see “Soul Surfer” star AnnaSophia Robb appearing as a FAR younger version of the Carrie Bradshaw character made famous by Sarah Jessica Parker on HBO’s “Sex and the City.”

“The search for Carrie Bradshaw was an exciting adventure. Having been a part of the ‘Sex and the City’ series, I felt such an honor and responsibility to the fans of the show to find someone who embodied the spirit of Manhattan”s favorite ‘It’ girl. When AnnaSophia Robb walked into the room, we knew we had found her,” gushes “Carrie Diaries” writer/executive producer Amy B. Harris. “Her grace, intelligence, sense of fun and her empathetic nature make her the perfect girl to bring our young Carrie to life. The fact that she loves a gorgeous pair of heels doesn”t hurt either.”

Because of the “Sex and the City” lineage, Warner Brothers TV wants to remind us of the importance of fashion in the franchise, including a quote from costume designer Eric Daman, who worked on “Sex and the City” as well as “Gossip Girl.”

Daman gushes, “It”s a rare invitation to dress a character whose reputation truly precedes her. Having played a hand in designing for the Carrie we know and love, I am honored to be chosen to carry the torch — to illuminate the woman we know by discovering the young lady she was.”

“The Carrie Diaries” is based on Candace Bushnell’s novel and comes from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire banner. Miguel Arteta is directing the pilot.

We won’t know the fate of “Arrow” or “The Carrie Diaries” until The CW’s upfront presentation in May.

Here’s the image, credit Eric Liebowitz/WBTV.