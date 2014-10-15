First look at Emma Stone in ‘Cabaret’ revealed prior to her Broadway debut

#Emma Stone
10.15.14 4 years ago

Emma Stone has a lot going on these days.  She appears in Alejandro González Iñárritu's “Birdman,” which opens this weekend and is also getting ready for her Broadway debut as Sally Bowles in “Cabaret.”

The first promotional image of Stone in the part has made its way into the public sphere via Entertainment Weekly and you can check it out below.  Essentially, it features the exact sort of provocative outfit and pose that you would expect from this tale about those who frequent (either as customers or employees) the Kit Kat Club in 1930s Germany.

The musical is being put on by the Roundabout Theatre Company and features Alan Cumming reprising the role of the Emcee.  He originally won a Tony for his performance in “Cabaret” in 1998.  That win came following an Olivier nomination for the same role in the London version of the musical in 1994.

Stone is taking over for Michelle Williams, and will begin on November 11th.   The musical is being staged at the famous Studio 54. 

