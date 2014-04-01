First look at Scarlet Johansson as the superpowered ‘Lucy’

(CBR) Scarlett Johansson has kicked butt and taken names in multiple Marvel movies as S.H.I.E.L.D. spy Black Widow. For her next action role, she”ll get some superpowers of her own.

Entertainment Weekly has released a first look at “Lucy”, director Luc Besson”s next movie, starring Johansson in the title role. The photo reveals Johansson”s character imprisoned and holding a gun – circumstances we”re used to seeing Johansson in as Natasha Romanov.

“I love to see a woman as a very strong character,” Besson said of the “Lucy” heroine. “It”s like cooking: sugar with a bit of salt, and Lucy definitely can get salty.”

Set a few decades into the future, “Lucy” stars Johansson as a drug mule who accidentally becomes a metahuman after ingesting drugs that allow her to absorb knowledge and manipulate objects with her mind, among other powers.

“Lucy” arrives in theaters on Aug. 8.

