First Look: ‘Breaking Bad’ Season 5 poster crowns Walter White

Mel Brooks once wrote: “It’s good to be the king.”

William Shakespeare, in contrast, wrote: “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.”

The conflict between those two lines regarding the true nature of power also appears to be the central selling-point conflict of AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” which returns to AMC on July 15 to start the first half of its 16-episode final season.

AMC has released the first key art poster for the Emmy-winning drama’s fifth season, featuring the tag line “All Hail The King,” reflective of the tenuous status of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White — morally, professionally, legally, etc — in the aftermath of last summer’s explosive fourth season finale.

If you’re behind on “Breaking Bad,” the most recent season hits DVD on Tuesday (June 5), while AMC will begin a late-night marathon of the entire series starting on Sunday, June 10.

[Side note: The poster makes spectacular use of the Santa Fe Railway Shops in Albuquerque, which I discussed in this “Avengers” set visit report .]

Check out the poster: