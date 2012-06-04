First Look: ‘Breaking Bad’ Season 5 poster crowns Walter White

#AMC #Breaking Bad
06.04.12 6 years ago 13 Comments
Mel Brooks once wrote: “It’s good to be the king.”
William Shakespeare, in contrast, wrote: “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.”
The conflict between those two lines regarding the true nature of power also appears to be the central selling-point conflict of AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” which returns to AMC on July 15 to start the first half of its 16-episode final season.
AMC has released the first key art poster for the Emmy-winning drama’s fifth season, featuring the tag line “All Hail The King,” reflective of the tenuous status of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White — morally, professionally, legally, etc — in the aftermath of last summer’s explosive fourth season finale.
If you’re behind on “Breaking Bad,” the most recent season hits DVD on Tuesday (June 5), while AMC will begin a late-night marathon of the entire series starting on Sunday, June 10.
[Side note: The poster makes spectacular use of the Santa Fe Railway Shops in Albuquerque, which I discussed in this “Avengers” set visit report.]
Check out the poster:

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#Breaking Bad
TAGSAMCBREAKING BADposterSeason 5

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP