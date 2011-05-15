First Look: Cameron Diaz and Colin Firth tease ‘Gambit’

#Gambit
05.15.11 7 years ago

 With photography beginning this week on Michael Hoffman’s new comedy thriller “Gambit,” the producers have released the first image of stars Cameron Diaz and Oscar winner Colin Firth.  The filmmakers also announced that the ever-busy Stanley Tucci and Cloris Leachman have joined the cast.

According to a release from the filmmakers, “Gambit” “centers on British art curator Harry Deane (Firth) who devises a finely-crafted scheme to con England’s richest man and avid art collector, Lionel Shabandar, (Alan Rickman) into purchasing a fake Monet painting.  In order to bait his buyer, he recruits a Texas rodeo queen (Diaz) to cross the pond and pose as a woman whose grandfather liberated the painting at the end of WWII.”

“Gambit” is being filmed in both New Mexico and London and will be released by CBS Films sometime in 2012.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gambit
TAGSCameron DiazCBS FILMSCOLIN FIRTHGambitMICHAEL HOFFMAN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP