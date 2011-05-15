First Look: Cameron Diaz and Colin Firth tease ‘Gambit’

With photography beginning this week on Michael Hoffman’s new comedy thriller “Gambit,” the producers have released the first image of stars Cameron Diaz and Oscar winner Colin Firth. The filmmakers also announced that the ever-busy Stanley Tucci and Cloris Leachman have joined the cast.

According to a release from the filmmakers, “Gambit” “centers on British art curator Harry Deane (Firth) who devises a finely-crafted scheme to con England’s richest man and avid art collector, Lionel Shabandar, (Alan Rickman) into purchasing a fake Monet painting. In order to bait his buyer, he recruits a Texas rodeo queen (Diaz) to cross the pond and pose as a woman whose grandfather liberated the painting at the end of WWII.”

“Gambit” is being filmed in both New Mexico and London and will be released by CBS Films sometime in 2012.