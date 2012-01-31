First look: Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth in new ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ images

Behold the icy glare of Oscar-winner Charlize Theron as the witch in the upcoming “Snow White and the Huntsman.”

In the revisionist take on the fairy tale, Kristen Stewart (“The Twilight Saga”) plays a warrior princess who is exiled from the queen’s domain. Word spreads that Snow is planning a coup, and the Huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) is dispatched to kill her, but instead ends up falling in league with Snow and her merry band of dwarfs.

Also known as Ravenna, the queen appears to has an affinity for ravens, as seen in the new pic below:

In the second photo, the Huntsman himself (you should recognize Hemsworth as Thor) leads a dwarf army through the woods. This version has eight dwarfs, namely: Caesar (Ian McShane), Nero (Stephen Graham), Constantine (Bob Hoskins), Cladius (Toby Jones), Hadrian (Eddie Marsan), Tiberius (Eddie Izzard), Trajan (Ray Winstone), and Gus (Nick Frost). What, no sneezy? Sneezing jokes are funny.

The film was directed by Rupert Sanders, and is, naturally, inspired by the Brothers Grimm tale (although it certainly appears that Tolkien and Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” saga had an influence. Watch the trailer here.

“Snow White and the Huntsman” opens nationwide June 1. But if you need a “Snow White” fix sooner, Tarsem Singh’s more family-friendly take on the legend, “Mirror Mirror” — starring Lily Collins, Julia Roberts and Armie Hammer — opens March 30.