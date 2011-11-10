First Look: Charlize Theron gets nasty in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ teaser

Snow White doesn’t say a word in the brand new, action-packed teaser for Universal’s “Snow White and the Huntsman.” Nor does she need to. After all, actions speak louder than words.

The clip’s relentless pace and emphasis on action and effects make the film (one of two upcoming studio takes on the well-known fairy tale) look more like “Lord of the Rings” than “The Twilight Saga” (despite the presence of Kristen Stewart in the title role). In fact, the battle-ready Stewart doesn’t even appear until roughly halfway through the video. The teaser, if not the film, belongs to Charlize Theron, playing the evil witch extremely evil, stealing souls and stabbing men left and right. She can’t stand the thought of Snow White threatening her iron-fisrted reign, so she dispatches the Huntsman (“Thor’s” Chris Hemsworth) to murder the ingenue. Good luck — he’ll fall under Snow’s spell soon enough.