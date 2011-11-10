First Look: Charlize Theron gets nasty in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ teaser

Snow White doesn’t say a word in the brand new, action-packed teaser for Universal’s “Snow White and the Huntsman.” Nor does she need to. After all, actions speak louder than words.
The clip’s relentless pace and emphasis on action and effects make the film (one of two upcoming studio takes on the well-known fairy tale) look more like “Lord of the Rings” than “The Twilight Saga” (despite the presence of Kristen Stewart in the title role). In fact, the battle-ready Stewart doesn’t even appear until roughly halfway through the video. The teaser, if not the film, belongs to Charlize Theron, playing the evil witch extremely evil, stealing souls and stabbing men left and right. She can’t stand the thought of Snow White threatening her iron-fisrted reign, so she dispatches the Huntsman (“Thor’s” Chris Hemsworth) to murder the ingenue. Good luck — he’ll fall under Snow’s spell soon enough.
Directed by ace commercial helmer Rupert Sanders, “Huntsman” also stars a slew of formidable Brit thesps as the Dwarfs: Bob Hoskins, Eddie Izzard, Ian McShane, Toby Jones, Nick Frost, Eddie Marsan, Stephen Graham and Ray Winstone.
“Mirror Mirror,” Relativity’s competing Snow White tale starring Lily Collins, Armie Hammer and Julia Roberts, is opening three months earlier, but no trailer has yet surfaced (in fact, they only decided on a title a few days ago). “Mirror,” directed by Tarsem Singh (“Immortals”) is being positioned as a lighter, more family-friendly film.
“Snow White and the Huntsman” opens nationwide June 1, 2012. Watch the teaser here:
Why no seven dwarves in the trailer? Snow White and the Huntsman will be better than Mirror, Mirror because it has the stronger cast and it will be at least be the more critically successful movie. In addition, unlike Mirror, Mirror, the Queen in this film looks like an evil villain.
Unless you have inside knowledge, I’d wait for the Mirror, Mirror trailer. Tarsem generally doesn’t disappoint. Though I agree this trailer is strong.
Maybe I’m projecting, but weren’t those dwarves following Thor into the forest?
@chaburchak your comment made me laugh.But yeah the dwarves were following the Huntsman or as you put it Thor in the forest.
The only problem here is actually one of casting: on what planet is Kristen Stewart more beautiful than Charlize Theron? Either the mirror is blind, insane, or a Twilight fan.
Thats what I’m talking about! Are we the only 2 sane people on this site?
yap.i saw the movie.it didnt justify that kristen stewart is more beautiful than charlize.it ruin the whole movie.
Wow. Charlize looks AMAZING! Had no idea it was going to be this good. As tiny as Kristen is she still looked badass with that shield. Can’t wait!