First Look: Chris Evans as ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’

We finally get an “official” eyeful of Chris Evans in Cap’s duds from “Captain America: The First Avenger” on this week’s cover of Entertainment Weekly. A first look that may tell us a few things about the film itself.

The photo itself is stylized to look high contrast and grainy, adding to period feel of the costume, which seems to be made entirely of stitched leather and perhaps a super secret WWII version of kevlar. The bullet-marked shield looks to have been though a firefight, (or perhaps Dan Fienberg returned it all messed up?)

Evans’ pose is also indicative. Steve Rogers stands at attention and is completely serious, (sans mask) looking beyond the camera in a (super) soldier like fashion. I think this photo may give a glimpse into the approach the filmmakers are taking with the character.

Let’s face it, Captain America can be almost painfully earnest and sincere. This fact combined with his very brightly colored costume can sometimes end up comical. So they’ve pulled back on the costume, muting the colors and adding a dark grey component, and pulling back on the personality. If Chris evens were mugging for the camera with his Pepsodent smile, we know we’d be in trouble. From the looks of this and the concept art, things are feeling pretty serious so far.

I’ve always been a fan of the guy so I’m looking forward to seeing Cap being taken seriously. But I hope they don’t go too dark. As well as “The Dark Knight” did, Steve Rogers is not Bruce Wayne and his optimism is as essential as his shield. They kill that part of his personality at their peril.

Take a look below and let us know what you think? Beat’s the Green Lantern cover, no? Do you miss the mask?

Additional pictures are inside the issue of EW.

“Captain America: The First Avenger” Is scheduled to open July 22nd, 2011





