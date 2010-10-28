First Look: Chris Evans as ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’

We finally get an “official” eyeful of Chris Evans in Cap’s duds from “Captain America: The First Avenger” on this week’s cover of Entertainment Weekly. A first look that may tell us a few things about the film itself.
The photo itself is stylized to look high contrast and grainy, adding to period feel of the costume, which seems to be made entirely of stitched leather and perhaps a super secret WWII version of kevlar. The bullet-marked shield looks to have been though a firefight, (or perhaps Dan Fienberg returned it all messed up?)
Evans’ pose is also indicative. Steve Rogers stands at attention and is completely serious, (sans mask) looking beyond the camera in a (super) soldier like fashion. I think this photo may give a glimpse into the approach the filmmakers are taking with the character.
Let’s face it, Captain America can be almost painfully earnest and sincere. This fact combined with his very brightly colored costume can sometimes end up comical. So they’ve pulled back on the costume, muting the colors and adding a dark grey component, and pulling back on the personality. If Chris evens were mugging for the camera with his Pepsodent smile, we know we’d be in trouble. From the looks of this and the concept art, things are feeling pretty serious so far.
I’ve always been a fan of the guy so I’m looking forward to seeing Cap being taken seriously. But I hope they don’t go too dark. As well as “The Dark Knight” did, Steve Rogers is not Bruce Wayne and his optimism is as essential as his shield. They kill that part of his personality at their peril.
Take a look below and let us know what you think? Beat’s the Green Lantern cover, no? Do you miss the mask?
Additional pictures are inside the issue of EW.
“Captain America: The First Avenger” Is scheduled to open July 22nd, 2011
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
I really hope they don’t make him like the Mark Millar ULTIMATES Captain America even though they have the similar costume. My favorite depiction of Cap solo would JIm Steranko, John Bryne/Roger Stern and the original Waid/Raney run and I really like what Ed Brubaker has done recently. I think Cap is really great when he’s seen leading other superheroes so I’ll be looking forward to THE AVENGERS movie.
The DESTROYS the Green Lantern cover issue. Now we need to see what Red Skull looks like.
so much better than the GL one.
He looks like he just smelled a fart.
My only problem- that is NOT a military haircut
If you’re a fan I fail to see how this would disappoint. I also like the idea of Johnston here – somewhat channeling his Rocketeer vibe maybe?
The only thing about my initial impression that hit me oddly is that it didn’t really look like Chris Evans to me at first glance. Honestly though I can hardly believe the bounty for geek cinema that has emerged. 20 years ago I clearly remember pining for this stuff and not understanding why it wasn’t being made. Now we are literally being force fed it to an insane degree.
Take the good with the bad I guess. Looking forward to this and still gobsmacked we’re getting a Thor movie too…
All i keep reading are comments about the hair. Color, cut etc. Am i the only nerd that picked up on the fact that he has the wrong shield? Caps originally issued shield was tri-cornered. The more known circular, and unbreakable shield that was made by a combination of adamatium and vibrainium was issued to him till he was thawed and asked to lead the avengers.
The original shield will be featured in the film prior to the adamantium and vibrainium shield coming into play a little later.
DREW WROTE: “Let’s face it, Captain America can be almost painfully earnest and sincere. This fact combined with his very brightly colored costume can sometimes end up comical. So they’ve pulled back on the costume, muting the colors and adding a dark grey component, and pulling back on the personality. If Chris evens were mugging for the camera with his Pepsodent smile, we know we’d be in trouble.”
THAT sounds like someone who has NEVER read a Captain America comic book. I’m sorry, but good luck finding a single example of these “concerns” in an actual Captain America comic book– much less the great ones that should be the basis of this movie.
This sounds like what someone whose never read them thinks they might be like.