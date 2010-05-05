First Look: Comedy Central presents a ‘Futurama’ Season Six image

05.05.10 8 years ago
Comedy Central has released the first image from the long-awaited premiere of the sixth season of “Futurama.”
“Futurama” hasn’t aired an original first-run half-hour episode since August of 2003, but that’ll change on Thursday, June 24 when Comedy Central premieres back-to-back fresh installments starting at 10 p.m.
Comedy Central is going to be unveiling new images, storyboards and videos on the network website between now and the premiere.
Take a gander at the rather creepy, awfully funny first image from the first new “Futurama”:

