First Look: Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘Skyfall’

Are you ready for new movies? Hollywood is. It’s Feb. 1st and Sony Pictures wants to begin the global hype about the return of everyone’s favorite British secret agent, James Bond. The studio released the first image of Daniel Craig in “Skyfall” this morning. The production was shooting in Shanghai, China at the time.

Sam Mendes is directing this installment of the 007 franchise off a screenplay from Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Oscar-nominee John Logan (“Hugo,” “Rango,” “Coriolanius,” “Gladiator”). The cast also includes Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Albert Finney and Judi Dench back as M.

You’ll have to wait a bit longer to see Bond in theaters, however. “Skyfall” doesn’t hit the big screen until Nov. 9.

