First Look: David Tennant as Peter Vincent in new images from ‘Fright Night’

New images from the currently filming remake of 1985’s “Fright Night” depicts David Tennant in a publicity banner for his character Peter Vincent, a Chris Angel type Las Vegas Magician. The goatee’d magic man is almost unrecognizable from Tennant’s hugely popular portrayal of the title character of the long running BBC television show “Dr. Who.”
Peter Vincent was originally a washed up old actor who hosted a late night horror movie show called “Fright Night.” Roddy McDowall played him as a sad and fearful shell of a man who finally redeems himself while helping the main character, Charley Brewster, vanquish a real life vampire (Chris Sarandon) who has moved in next door and begun killing his friends and assorted prostitutes.
The much younger Tennant playing a character with a completely different background to McDowall’s Peter Vincent signals that the this remake will not be entirely faithful to the original script by Tom Holland, who also directed. The new version is penned by “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” writer and show runner Marti Noxon. The new film is being directed by Craig Gillespe (Lars and the Real Girl.) Tennant’s too-serious gaze may be an indication as to the revamped film’s sense of humor.
Tennant is joined in the new cast by Anton Yelchin playing the roll of Charley and Colin Farrell will don the fangs of the vampire nemesis Jerry Dandrige. Christopher Mintz-Plasse will play the role of Charley’s best friend “Evil’ Ed Thompson originally made memorable by Stephene Geoffreys.
Sad to see Noxon involved. She’s a terrible writer.
This just isn’t true. She gets a lot of shit for the problems with the last couple of seasons of Buffy, but people forget that she wrote quite a few of that show’s classic episodes as well. She’s not one of the greatest writers around, but she’s definitely very underrated.
Also if you listen to the commentary a lot of the writers say that Joss and Marti took parts of scripts and rewrote them in the final seasons. There are scripts in the final season which are mostly rewritten by Joss (see: Dirty Girls, Drew Goddard said that 80% of that script was written by Whedon even though Goddard is credited with the episode). So I would blame more so that Whedon was split into three different directions while running Buffy than blame Marti Noxon. Plus a showrunner’s (who is not creators) job is not to write from their perspective but to channel what the creator would think.
Moreover, Noxon has dealt with the criticism that she is melodramatic in the episode of Buffy where Giles leaves. In the commentary she notes that the scene where they say good-bye is melodramatic but at the same time she said that Joss had remarked “This is very melodramatic, let’s shoot it anyway” meaning that if Joss wanted to take those scenes out it was his decision and his voice that okayed those choices.
We have yet to see a Marti Noxon original script in which she is the original voice.
A Las Vegas magician? Chris Angel type? That’s Noxon’s idea of Peter Vincent? Yep, that’s who you want to help you fight vampires and monsters. And Carl Kolchak is going to be reworked into the film as a transvestite stripper strung out on heroin.
I’m a huge Fright Night nerd. I once cringed at the thought of a remake but now I’m actually excited because of the casting decisions. It could be a trainwreck, but it’ll be an interesting one.
Sorry. Noxon is an average writer at best and a TERRIBLE showrunner. if this film proves to be any good, i think the kudos will fall to the director and the cast.
I don’t know Noxon’s work on Buffy. But I grew up with Fright Night and I guess that means I have an opinion about a remake. Since there really isn’t an equivalent for the Roddy McDowell character, I’m impressed by the solution they’ve gone with here. It’s a good sign, I believe. Now whether I can tolerate the aesthetic of the choice is another matter. We’ll see. I dislike Vegas magicians.
She’s an average TV writer. Nothing against TV writers – some are awesome. But, this is her first feature. I don’t like what I’m seeing…
1st thing I picked up on was Tennant looking more like Alan Moore than any Vegas magician dude that I could name. And it’s a look I like.
This remake is truly sad. The original film was a love letter to horror films and horror fans. I don’t really know what a Las Vegas magician has to do with any of that. Obviously they just wanted to rip off the title and have jettisoned pretty much everything else that made the original film a special and very important genre classic.
She also wrote several episodes of that horrible TV show “Mad Men”…
I like Noxon’s work and keeping my fingers crossed for her.
David Tennant….wa-hoo!!!……..allons-y!!!
I normally hate remakes. Why do it when the first one was fantastic or stunk? These movies and television shows that are being remade had great casting in the orginal as well as writing. You can’t replace it by remaking it. If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. This particular movie there is no way you can replace Roddy McDowell and luckily they are not trying to. By changing to a magician and using David Tennant who is a brillant actor in his own right, I am willing to see it just for David. But will all the books that are being published every year from Suspense Thrillers to Romance, you would think someone would get off their butts and read a book for new ideas. Gee is that too hard to do? May I bring up that great movies like the HARRY POTTER SERIES, TWILIGHT SERIES, GOLDEN COMPASS, JAWS and so on came from books? Why do remakes and waste money when you can do new ideas from written books? MAYBE THAT IS TOOO CHALLENGING!
Ughhhhh. A Criss Angel magician type?? RETARDED. Just lost a potential movie ticket there, geniuses.