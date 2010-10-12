First Look: ‘Four Lions’ one sheet and trailer

Drew loved “Four Lions” when he saw it at Sundance this year. It still resides in his top ten for the year. He will be interviewing director Chris Morris when he gets back form traveling, in fact, and by sheer coincidence today, we received an email from the publicist containing the the poster and the trailer.

The Film will be opening November 5th, and although this is the first I’m hearing about it, everything about it strikes me as funny. Almodovar cast Antonio Banderas as a bumbling terrorist in “Labyrinth of Passion” back in 1982 who could track down a lover with his elevated sense of smell. Who knew that Almodovar’s ridiculousness would get trumped by a man with explosive underpants over twenty years later.

This film follows a terrorist cell of four men in a British city and their bumbling plans including planting a bomb on a crow and dressing up for a fun-run. A welcome irreverent look at a subject we’ve been morosely mulling over for the last 10 years.

“Four Lions” Opens November 5th in limited release, but may expand. The poster and the trailer are below, and look for Drew’s interview with the director soon enjoy:

Trailer:

