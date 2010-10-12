First Look: ‘Four Lions’ one sheet and trailer

Drew loved “Four Lions” when he saw it at Sundance this year. It still resides in his top ten for the year. He will be interviewing director Chris Morris when he gets back form traveling, in fact, and by sheer coincidence today, we received an email from the publicist containing the the poster and the trailer.
The Film will be opening November 5th, and although this is the first I’m hearing about it, everything about it strikes me as funny. Almodovar cast Antonio Banderas as a bumbling terrorist in “Labyrinth of Passion” back in 1982 who could track down a lover with his elevated sense of smell. Who knew that Almodovar’s ridiculousness would get trumped by a man with explosive underpants over twenty years later.
This film follows a terrorist cell of four men in a British city and their bumbling plans including planting a bomb on a crow and dressing up for a fun-run. A welcome irreverent look at a subject we’ve been morosely mulling over for the last 10 years.
“Four Lions” Opens November 5th in limited release, but may expand. The poster and the trailer are below, and look for Drew’s interview with the director soon enjoy:
Trailer:
Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.
Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.
Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.
This looks pretty frickin’ hilarious!
I’ll see this one day but nothing about the trailers strikes me as funny or that good. I’m not offended by the material or anything like that, but there were some extended trailers for this before a few films (in Sydney) and they gave off the impression that this film doesn’t know what it is and doesn’t combine the things it seems to try to be well at all… One of the reasons I haven’t seen it yet is my thoughts have been confirmed by several reviews and my interest levels dropped considerably. Must be just one of those people who ‘doesn’t get it’…
The one-sheet could have added a “frightening” for every “funny”. This is a movie that succeeds in the alchemy of transforming awkward and dark realities into comedy gold. Not for everyone, but the best things rarely are.
I love this film. Agree with Drew in that it will make my top ten of the year. Hilarious, frightening and depressing all at once.
Surprised how long it’s taken for this movie to reach the US, saw it in the UK ages ago and it’s freaking hilarious. Anyone familiar with Chris Morris and Brass Eye is in for a treat.