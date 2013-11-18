First Look: Grant Gustin as Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash on ‘Arrow’

The Flash is coming to the CW – and you can get your first look at the character (out of costume) now.

The network has released a slew of images from the character’s debut on the Dec. 4 episode of “Arrow,” in addition to announcing that instead of the “backdoor pilot” they’d originally scheduled for the hero’s big reveal in his trademark red costume, the unveiling will occur in a standalone pilot for The Flash’s forthcoming (sorta-) spin-off series.

According to Deadline, network execs were so pleased after screening the pair of “Arrow” episodes that introduce the character (played by relative newcomer Grant Gustin) that they’ve decided to give series co-creators Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg, writer Geoff Johns and director David Nutter a wider canvas (and a bigger budget) to properly acquaint viewers with The Flash’s story. The character (a.k.a. Barry Allen) had originally been scheduled to appear in Episodes 8 (Dec. 4), 9 (Dec. 11) and 20 of “Arrow” Season 2, with Episode 20 serving as the “backdoor pilot” originally planned. It’s unclear at this time whether Episode 20 will retain any mention of The Flash or go in an entirely different direction.

In his new incarnation, Barry Allen has been written as a Central City assistant police forensics investigator (not to mention a comic-book fanboy obsessed with Arrow) who shows up in Starling City to solve a series of mysterious robberies that may be linked to his past. Get your first look at Gustin in character in the gallery below.