First Look: Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s the first photo from Zach Snyder’s upcoming Superman re-boot, “Man of Steel”!

Henry Cavill (the upcoming “Immortals”) is looking like a safe bet to play Supes, at least in the physical department, as he cuts an imposing figure in the still. The suit looks traditional, but also recalls the somewhat rubbery look of the one worn by Brandon Routh in 2006’s “Superman Returns.”

It’s hard to judge the tone from one solitary photo, but the image seems to capture the fun spirit of the DC Comics character (and his unparalleled strength) without looking too campy or cartoonish. Although, it obviously won’t be as dark and grisly as Snyder’s earlier efforts like “300” and “Watchmen.”

The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, also stars Amy Adams (“The Fighter”) as Lois Lane and Laurence Fishburne (“The Matrix”) as Perry White, with Diane Lane (“Unfaithful”) and Kevin Costner (“Dances with Wolves”) appearing as Clark Kent’s adoptive Smallville parents. Michael Shannon (“Revolutionary Road”), Antje Traue, Julia Ormond and Russell Crowe (“Gladiator”) round out the cast.

“Man of Steel” is being produced by Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder. The screenplay was written by David S. Goyer, who teamed with Nolan on his Batman films, including the upcoming “Dark Knight Rises.”

“Man of Steel” opens nationwide in IMAX and on regular screens June 14, 2013.



Here’s a closer look at Cavill:



What do you think of the photo?