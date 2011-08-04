First Look: Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s the first photo from Zach Snyder’s upcoming Superman re-boot, “Man of Steel”!
Henry Cavill (the upcoming “Immortals”) is looking like a safe bet to play Supes, at least in the physical department, as he cuts an imposing figure in the still. The suit looks traditional, but also recalls the somewhat rubbery look of the one worn by Brandon Routh in 2006’s “Superman Returns.”
It’s hard to judge the tone from one solitary photo, but the image seems to capture the fun spirit of the DC Comics character (and his unparalleled strength) without looking too campy or cartoonish. Although, it obviously won’t be as dark and grisly as Snyder’s earlier efforts like “300” and “Watchmen.”
The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, also stars Amy Adams (“The Fighter”) as Lois Lane and Laurence Fishburne (“The Matrix”) as Perry White, with Diane Lane (“Unfaithful”) and Kevin Costner (“Dances with Wolves”) appearing as Clark Kent’s adoptive Smallville parents. Michael Shannon (“Revolutionary Road”), Antje Traue, Julia Ormond and Russell Crowe (“Gladiator”) round out the cast.
“Man of Steel” is being produced by Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder. The screenplay was written by David S. Goyer, who teamed with Nolan on his Batman films, including the upcoming “Dark Knight Rises.”
“Man of Steel” opens nationwide in IMAX and on regular screens June 14, 2013.
Here’s a closer look at Cavill:
What do you think of the photo?
Looks more like Ultraman than Superman! Bring back Routh!
I like it
I liked Routh’s look better… This seems too fake,
The guy looks like an action figure
decent routh was good tho… he deserved the second chance
seems decent… thought routh deserved a second chance tho…
I like the costume, crest size is good, and cap is awesome. But who are the colors so dark?! Bright blue and red is what we want! And his hair is wrong. I don’t een see a curl. I’m getting nervous.
It looks like Adam Ant in a very bad latex costume with his mums curtains sticking out the back. It looks awful and tacky, he looks more like a villain. I have very bad feelings about this film already. Plus he looks way too small, Routh was perfect ( I understand way hes not back) but Henry Cavill is bad casting.
Wait, Cavill looks too small, but Routh was perfect? ‘Splain.
I like it…gotta change sometime and this is definitely in the right direction
This looks like it “captures the fun spirit of the DC Comics character”? This looks depressing. There’s no blue in that costume, all the colour sucked out, even in his skin tone. This is not a good start.
Russell Crowe is in it? That’s news to me.
Costume looks okay. We should be comparing him to Christopher Reeves – the iconic Superman. Brandon Routh is a mere footnote.
Screw Routh. This looks much better.
I think he looks fine, and the costume looks good too. The picture itself is a little dark, which could be concerning if that’s a sign of the direction they’re going, but it could also just be, you know, a single scene.
However, the curl at the front of his hair is absolutely necessary, and I will throw a huge tantrum if it isn’t there in the film.
WHY SO SHINY?!
Superman ought to look like he could annihilate Wolverine, The Punisher and Conan the Barbarian. This is a good start.