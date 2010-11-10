First Look: Images from Disney’s new ‘Winnie the Pooh’

Winnie the Pooh will return to the big screen in 2011 with his first new adventure from Disney animation in 35 years.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the first two images from “Winnie the Pooh,” which will open on July 15, 2011. Fans of the A.A. Milne classic, and its original animation incarnations, will probably be relieved to see the very traditional approach to Winnie, Christopher Robin, Tigger, Rabbit, Piglet, Kanga, Roo and the rest of the Hundred Acre Wood gang.

While Stephen J. Anderson and Don Hall directed the new “Winnie the Pooh,” Disney is sure to credit Burny Mattinson, who served as key animator on 1974’s “Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too!” and acted as senior story artist here.

“Winnie the Pooh” will also feature a new version of the classic theme song, sung by Zooey Deschanel.

Check out the first new image”

Voices in the new “Winnie the Pooh” include Jim Cummings, Craig Ferguson, Tom Kenny, Travis Oates and Bud Luckey.

The project is based on five stories from Milne.

Check out the second new image: