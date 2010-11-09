First Look: Jason Segel and ‘The Muppets’

“The Muppets” won’t premiere until December 25, 2011, but Disney has released the first official image from the upcoming film.

The shot appears to be from the film’s table read, with writer Jason Segel surrounded by many of his favorite Fabricated Americans, including Kermit, Ms. Piggie, Statler & Waldorf and more.

In addition to co-writing the film, Segel will also star in the project, which marks the first big-screen Muppet movie in 11 years. Production begins this month.

Check it out: