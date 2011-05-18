First Look: Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss in ‘The Hunger Games’

Are you ready for dystopian imagery of teenagers fighting each other to their death? Or perhaps simply for Jennifer Lawrence as a warrior?

The “Winter’s Bone” actress is featured on the front cover of Entertainment Weekly, as lead Katniss Everdeen in the forthcoming film adaptation of “Hunger Games.” The Gary Ross-directed action film features a brunette version of the Academy Award-nominated actress, who recently wowed the red carpet during Oscars.

The 20-year-old described her introduction into Hollywood fame as an experience similar to one required to play the “Hunger Games” protagonist.

“He was asking me what the experience was like,” she told EW about Ross’ chat on the Academy Awards, “and I just kind of opened up and said, ‘I feel like a rag doll. I have hair and makeup people coming to my house every day and putting me in new, uncomfortable, weird dresses and expensive shoes, and I just shut down and raise my arms up for them to get the dress on, and pout my lips when they need to put the lipstick on.” And we both started laughing because that”s exactly what it”s like for Katniss in the Capitol. She was a girl who”s all of a sudden being introduced to fame. I know what that feels like to have all this flurry around you and feel like, ‘Oh, no, I don”t belong here.””

Lawrence will star in a cast that includes Stanley Tucci, Wes Bentley, Woody Harrelson, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth and more in the Suzanne Collins’ young adult sci-fi trilogy adaptation.

What do you think of the look? Is she ready for the part?