First Look: Jordana Spiro is a mob doctor in FOX’s ‘Mob Doctor’

05.14.12 6 years ago 4 Comments
Some TV shows have inscrutable titles that you could stare at for hours without ever figuring out what the program is going to be about.
That is not the case with FOX’s “The Mob Doctor.”
You see, Jordana Spiro plays a doctor. And because of family obligations, she also does work for the Chicago mob. Totally makes you understand where they got the title from, right?
The pilot was created by Josh Berman and Rob Wright and the ensemble includes Wendy Makkena, Jesse Lee Soffer, William Forsythe, James Carpinello, Zach Gilford, Zeljko Ivanek, Floriana Lima and Jaime Lee Kirchner
FOX has schedule “The Mob Doctor” for Monday nights at 9 p.m. in the fall. 
Check out some pictures:

