First Look: Karl Urban as a scowling ‘Judge Dredd’

11.19.10 8 years ago 8 Comments

@jock4twenty tweeted this photo of Karl Urban as Judge Dredd from the set today. We admit he looks pretty badass. Not sure if this is a leak or a “leak.” Mr. 4twenty is a brit penciller with an impressive website here. I wonder if he’ll get to keep his job?

The official synopsis for the new film reads as follows:

“DREDD takes us to the wild streets of Mega City One, the lone oasis of quasi-civilization on Cursed Earth. Judge Dredd (Karl Urban) is the most feared of elite Street Judges, with the power to enforce the law, sentence offenders and execute them on the spot – if necessary. The endlessly inventive mind of writer Alex Garland and the frenetic vision of director Pete Travis bring DREDD to life as a futuristic neo-noir action film that returns the celebrated character to the dark, visceral incarnation from John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra’s revered comic strip.”

Notice the words “returns the celebrated character,” it’s almost an out and out apology for the 1995 film of the same name starring Sylvester Stallone and Rob Shneider which is famous for keeping the helmeted anti-hero un-helmeted for most of the picture. Something about Sly’s vanity we guess.

This picture from the set definitely shows a darker – less day-glo costume and Urban’s scowl fits the character to a tee. I for one, am looking forward to this version. Check out the picture below and click “play” below that for a trip down memory lane.

