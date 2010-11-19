First Look: Karl Urban as a scowling ‘Judge Dredd’

@jock4twenty tweeted this photo of Karl Urban as Judge Dredd from the set today. We admit he looks pretty badass. Not sure if this is a leak or a “leak.” Mr. 4twenty is a brit penciller with an impressive website here. I wonder if he’ll get to keep his job?
The official synopsis for the new film reads as follows:
“DREDD takes us to the wild streets of Mega City One, the lone oasis of quasi-civilization on Cursed Earth. Judge Dredd (Karl Urban) is the most feared of elite Street Judges, with the power to enforce the law, sentence offenders and execute them on the spot – if necessary. The endlessly inventive mind of writer Alex Garland and the frenetic vision of director Pete Travis bring DREDD to life as a futuristic neo-noir action film that returns the celebrated character to the dark, visceral incarnation from John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra’s revered comic strip.”
Notice the words “returns the celebrated character,” it’s almost an out and out apology for the 1995 film of the same name starring Sylvester Stallone and Rob Shneider which is famous for keeping the helmeted anti-hero un-helmeted for most of the picture. Something about Sly’s vanity we guess.
This picture from the set definitely shows a darker – less day-glo costume and Urban’s scowl fits the character to a tee. I for one, am looking forward to this version. Check out the picture below and click “play” below that for a trip down memory lane.
He looks like Cmdr.Shepherd from the Mass Effect games
Awww yeah!
Why does he have a f#c%ing nearbeard on his face? Why does the helmet look 5 sizes two big for his head? His face is too pretty under there, he looks like a model on the set of a perfume ad for Street Judge for men. This is going to be junk.
Well, at least you’ve allowed yourself a full understanding of the film before coming to this conclusion, so kudos on that. It’s not like you’re condemning the whole movie based on a single photograph. I wish the rest of the internet would follow your example, and give things a fair shake before praising or damning them.
. . . so, you didn’t get the joke, I take it? Hey, my sense of humor would suffer too if my parents named me Warren Peace.
Yes, I thought the helmet looks too big too – but I still like it.Judge Dredd has always had an intentionally absurd element to it, so I’m hoping for the best.
Of course, with Garland writing it’ll probably be two-thirds of a good film before introducing Judge Death in the final act, for no good reason, and the whole thing turning to shit.
This is clearly not an official photo in the traditional sense, as it is horribly shaky and blurred, and was probably taken by Jock himself. I’m guessing that he’s in a riot uniform, as it doesn’t look comfortable enough to be for regular use. Having said that, it would make sense for Judges to be kevlared-up. Or plasteened, or boinged, or whatever.
Uh, Mr 4twenty is actually just known as “Jock”, the movie’s concept designer. [www.4twenty.co.uk] Also known for illustrating The Losers comicbook series.