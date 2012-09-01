First Look: Kevin Costner joins Chris Pine in new ‘Jack Ryan’ image

09.01.12 6 years ago
Official images from the Manhattan set of “Jack Ryan” are coming fast and furious now.
On Friday (August 31), Paramount released the first picture of “Star Trek” star Chris Pine becoming the latest actor to play Tom Clancy’s beloved character.
On Saturday, Paramount dropped a new picture of Pine as Jack Ryan, while also offering the first glimpse of Kevin Costner, who will be playing an important part in both “Jack Ryan” and the upcoming “Without Remorse.”
“Jack Ryan,” which is directed by (and co-stars) Kenneth Branagh, will hit theaters on Christmas Day 2013.
Check out the Pine/Costner pic:

Around The Web

TAGSCHRIS PINEJACK RYANkevin costnertom clancy

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP