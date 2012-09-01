First Look: Kevin Costner joins Chris Pine in new ‘Jack Ryan’ image

Official images from the Manhattan set of “Jack Ryan” are coming fast and furious now.

On Friday (August 31), Paramount released the first picture of “Star Trek” star Chris Pine becoming the latest actor to play Tom Clancy’s beloved character.

On Saturday, Paramount dropped a new picture of Pine as Jack Ryan, while also offering the first glimpse of Kevin Costner, who will be playing an important part in both “Jack Ryan” and the upcoming “Without Remorse.”

“Jack Ryan,” which is directed by (and co-stars) Kenneth Branagh, will hit theaters on Christmas Day 2013.

Check out the Pine/Costner pic: